The Big Picture
- Love Is Blind Season 5 has had its fair share of awkward moments for couples in the pods, leading to some unexpected splits.
- Taylor genuinely fell in love with Jared in the pods, but something changed when they saw each other in Mexico, leaving her confused.
- Despite the challenges, Taylor doesn't regret her experience on the show and has learned valuable lessons about what she wants in a partner and about herself.
Love Is Blind is back for Season 5 and with it has come a lot of awkward moments for those in the pods. While the idea of the show is to fall in love "sight unseen" and to base one's feelings on the personality of who they're talking to, it has led to some awkward moments between couples when they do finally see each other for the first time. That didn't stop Season 5 from its awkward moments either with cast members Taylor Rue and Jared "JP" Pierce and their split, mainly because of JP's comments about Taylor's make-up. If only she could have seen him wiping his years with an American flag.
When it comes to the show though, Taylor doesn't have regrets. “You learn, you know, what you’re willing to put up with, and you learn what you want and what you don’t want in a man…along with learning about yourself and learning to love yourself,” she explained.
Do the Pods Work?
Every season, the pods seem to break more and more of the couples on the show. Season 4 saw Irina Solomonova and Zack Goytowski meeting and getting engaged but breaking up after the pods because Solomonova didn't like what Goytowski looked like in the end. In that case, the pods weren't successful in the long run because it still came down to his looks. While the show is trying to build a deeper connection, this season has had a lot more problems with the pods, and it is interesting to see how it's working with the couples still there.