The Big Picture Love Is Blind Season 5 has had its fair share of awkward moments for couples in the pods, leading to some unexpected splits.

Taylor genuinely fell in love with Jared in the pods, but something changed when they saw each other in Mexico, leaving her confused.

Despite the challenges, Taylor doesn't regret her experience on the show and has learned valuable lessons about what she wants in a partner and about herself.

Love Is Blind is back for Season 5 and with it has come a lot of awkward moments for those in the pods. While the idea of the show is to fall in love "sight unseen" and to base one's feelings on the personality of who they're talking to, it has led to some awkward moments between couples when they do finally see each other for the first time. That didn't stop Season 5 from its awkward moments either with cast members Taylor Rue and Jared "JP" Pierce and their split, mainly because of JP's comments about Taylor's make-up. If only she could have seen him wiping his years with an American flag.

While in the pods, the two were one of the fastest couples, and according to Taylor, those feelings were genuine. “I really did truly love him, or I wouldn’t have said it, you know? I think he had love for me,” she said in an interview with ExtraTV . Taylor went on to talk about their connection, saying that, “You’re dating for, like, hours sometimes, and you’re getting to know like every layer of that person.”

Despite what happened in the pods, something switched in Mexico and Taylor still doesn't know where their relationship switched. “I don’t know what it was. I’m still trying to figure it out,” she added. “It was very off-putting for me,” Taylor admitted. “I didn’t expect it… I feel like I can get along with anybody, so I don’t really know what happened, but for me, at a point in Mexico, I had one foot out the door, one foot in the door, and that’s not fair to him, not fair to myself.”

When it comes to the show though, Taylor doesn't have regrets. “You learn, you know, what you’re willing to put up with, and you learn what you want and what you don’t want in a man…along with learning about yourself and learning to love yourself,” she explained.

Do the Pods Work?

Image via Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Every season, the pods seem to break more and more of the couples on the show. Season 4 saw Irina Solomonova and Zack Goytowski meeting and getting engaged but breaking up after the pods because Solomonova didn't like what Goytowski looked like in the end. In that case, the pods weren't successful in the long run because it still came down to his looks. While the show is trying to build a deeper connection, this season has had a lot more problems with the pods, and it is interesting to see how it's working with the couples still there.