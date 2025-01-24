Love Is Blind Season 7 contestant Tyler Francis is not backing down from taking accountability! The reality TV star is taking full responsibility for his split with wife, Ashley Adionser. Francis and Adionser’s relationship was under scrutiny from the get-go ever since he revealed he was a sperm donor to three children just two weeks before tying the knot.

According to E! News, Tyler Francis took to his Instagram stories on January 23, 2025, to address his split from Ashley Adionser after just one year of marriage. Francis stated that the decision to end their marriage was an incredibly difficult and emotional process for the former couple. He shared that the decision was made from a place where they still hold immense respect for one another. Tyler Francis also praised his estranged wife and called her an “incredible woman” and confessed he only has love and admiration for all that she’s done for him throughout the course of their marriage. Francis took accountability for the split with the following statement:

“I take full accountability for my role in the difficulties we faced, and I respect Ashley's decision to move forward in a way that prioritizes her peace and happiness.”

Francis urged fans to embrace kindness and understanding while they navigate their split. On January 21, 2025, in an exclusive statement to People, Ashley Adionser shared that she had decided to end her marriage as it was “impossible” to continue without being given the mutual understanding and transparency she was promised.

Netflix Has Renewed ‘Love Is Blind’ for Two More Seasons

Netflix is celebrating the five-year anniversary of Love Is Blind! The streamer dropped a teaser for Love Is Blind Season 8 on January 22, 2025, featuring snippets from all previous seasons. The 12-episode eighth season will premiere on Valentine’s Day, 2025.

According to Variety, Netflix has also renewed the popular reality dating show for two more seasons. As per the official logline, Love Is Blind Season 8 will take place in Minnesota and follow new singles who want to break the monotony of the static dating scene in an attempt to forge authentic connections sight unseen. Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return as hosts, and each episode will be one hour long. The logline ends on an exciting note, setting the tone for what to expect from the upcoming installment:

“This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”

The popular reality dating show was created by Chris Coelen and produced by Kinetic Content. Since its debut in February 2020, Love Is Blind has become one of Netflix’s biggest hits, scoring spin-offs in 11 territories across the globe.

Love Is Blind Season 8 drops on February 14, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Netflix.

