The Big Picture Former Love Is Blind cast member Uche Okoroha claims that the episode featuring his reunion with Aaliyah did not accurately portray what happened.

Uche and Aaliyah had a complicated situation involving his past relationship with Lydia, who was Aaliyah's closest friend in the experiment.

Despite a post-production sound byte of Uche saying it was over, he clarified that he and Aaliyah forgave each other, held hands, and even shared their first kiss at the restaurant, and they are on good terms now.

The Love Is Blind episodes have been accused of not telling the real story by former cast members. That tradition continues with season 5 of the Netflix show. Fans watched Uche Okoroha and Aaliyah Cosby's relationship crash and burn after his secret past with Lydia Velez Gonzalez was revealed. He claims the episode didn't accurately portray what happened during his reunion with Aaliyah.

Images via Netflix

Uche and Aaliyah bonded over their love of poetry and interest in entrepreneurship in the pods. It looked like they would be one of the main engaged couples for season 5 until Uche revealed he used to date Lydia. Lydia was also in the experiment and was Aaliyah's closest friend. Aaliyah considered this situation messy but was tempted to continue her friendship with Lydia and her relationship with Uche. But then Lydia told her information about Uche's personal life against her wishes. Aaliyah and Lydia had an argument and Aaliyah left the pods without notifying Uche.

RELATED: How to Follow 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Couples on Social Media

Uche and Aaliyah meet in a restaurant in episode 7, "First Class Love." Aaliyah said she didn't expect their relationship to end just because she left the pods. "So what do we do now?" she asked Uche. "I feel like with just the foundation that we built, I think it's still worth trying." Uche said he loves her and can see himself marrying her. He revealed that Aaliyah followed him and blocked him on Instagram, so he couldn't reach her for 48 hours. "You kept on saying, 'Oh, you left because of her, and because you couldn't deal with that situation.' But the real reason is you didn't have confidence in me," he told her. "And you didn't have confidence in our relationship." The scene cuts to Aaliyah's face, and we hear Uche said, "I think it's over between us."

Uche answered questions from fans on his Instagram story on October 1. Someone asked why he told Aaliyah it was over. "The 'it's over between us' is a post-production sound byte. At lunch we both forgave each other, we held hands and shared our first kiss. Then we agreed to date outside of the show," Uche answered. Another fan asked for an update on their relationship. "We're on good terms," he answered.

Aaliyah told Uche at the restaurant that Lydia told women she felt like she was going to meet someone from her past in the pods. A fan asked if he really thought Lydia followed him onto the show, and he wrote, "100% confirmed. I brought up Instagram because this was the method. More on this later." He went on to say he has no ill will toward Lydia and wishes her well.

Someone else asked what he learned from participating in the reality TV show. "I've learned that the tone of my message is just as important as the content," he responded. Uche said he told women in the pods that he can be "too blunt" and "I regret this self awareness is not shown." He also claimed the show did a great job of making a "polarizing character, it's just not who I am." Aaliyah hasn't commented on the episode on social media.