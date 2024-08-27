The Big Picture Cat and Jake found love after Love Is Blind UK, despite initial connections with others.

More engagements occurred on the show than aired, including Jake's untelevised engagement.

Cat empathizes with Jake over his unaired engagement and is now happily living with him.

Love Is Blind UK stars Catherine ‘Cat’ Richards and Jake Singleton-Hill have found love with each other after getting out of the pods! While the two hit it off with other people during their time on the dating reality show, they ended up connecting after filming wrapped up. Richards was previously engaged to Freddie Powell on the show. However, their relationship ended when Powell decided against marrying her in the Love Is Blind UK Season 1 finale.

During her recent appearance on the Bailiwick Podcasts with Christie Bailey, the reality star opened up about how the former co-stars started speaking to each other. She revealed that Singleton-Hill’s journey on the show had been rough. So, Cat thought that she would “check in” on him after coming across his profile on social media — and the rest was history! After Cat initially rejected Singleton-Hill thanks to his unusual attachment to his dog, she has shared that the two of them live together now with the very same dog.

As far as Singleton-Hill’s response goes, he actually thought that Richards had gotten engaged to Powell on Love Is Blind UK, considering that the show hadn’t aired back then. However, when he found out that she was still single, things immediately started getting flirtatious. “We were on FaceTime for about five hours that evening and then we spoke every day for five weeks,” added Richards.

Many Engagements on ‘Love Is Blind UK’ Went Unaired

According to Love Is Blind UK contestant Shirley Bekker, a lot more goes down on the show than meets the eye. The junior doctor posted on TikTok to share how she had been robbed of screen time on the show. Bekker revealed that while the audience saw six couples getting engaged, in reality, 11 people from the cast got engaged! “There were only four of us who didn’t get engaged and I was one of them,” added Bekker.

She explained that the producers only choose the most exciting storylines to air and follow all the way to the altar. She also shared that there was a lot more drama that took place in the pods, including a lot more love triangles. However, there is only so much the producers can fit into the narrative. So, a lot of it has to be cut down.

Now, Jake Singleton-Hill’s engagement was one of the other five that weren’t televised. In the same podcast, Cat Richards also expressed that she felt sorry for her now-boyfriend after his engagement didn’t make it to the screen. Richards talked about how surprised she was to find out that not all the couples on the show made it to the retreat. However, that engagement clearly did not work out either which led to these two lovebirds eventually finding each other.

Love is Blind UK Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix. The reunion special airs on August 26, 2024.

Love Is Blind Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 6

Watch on Netflix