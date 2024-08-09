The Big Picture Benaiah GB and Nicole Stevens shared a deep connection from the start, but things took a turn when clarity on marriage intentions was lacking.

Sam Klein appeared insincere in his pursuit of Stevens, making dubious advances and casting red flags; a love triangle ensued.

Benaiah GB acted in Stevens' best interest by exposing Klein's intentions, leading Stevens to rethink her choice and seek advice from others.

The British installment of the popular reality TV dating show Love is Blind: UK hit Netflix on August 7, 2024, with its first four episodes. The show is hosted by Matt and Emma Willis and has already stirred up tons of drama. As is customary, the show saw singles get into pods as they date each other, sight unseen, in search of a life partner, which is truly based on an emotional connection. So far, viewers have witnessed some genuinely heart-touching connections and sincere professions of love. Of course, the usual love triangles popped up on the reality dating show that landed both the contestants and viewers in conundrums. Warning! The following article contains spoilers for Love is Blind: UK.

However, one love triangle that stood out starkly was the one between Benaiah GB, Nicole Stevens, and Sam Klein. Stevens formed a strong emotional connection with both men, but as the season progressed, it became evident whose feelings were sincere and who was putting up a front. As the tug of war for Stevens’ affection grew tense, both men pulled out all the stops to win their girl. What ensued was a messy amalgamation of words being thrown around, warning signs, and disappointing moments. After much deliberation, Stevens finally went ahead and chose Sam Klein but ended up regretting her decision. The preview for the following episodes has also left viewers with unquestionable drama as the love triangle continues to exist outside the pods.

Benaiah GB and Nicole Stevens Evidently Had a Deep Connection

From the get-go, Nicole Stevens and Benaiah GB had a strong emotional connection. The two are deeply spiritual, love journaling, and even have a zest for traveling. GB, the calm and sensitive man he is, always expressed sincerity in confessionals while speaking of Stevens. He also evidently didn’t have a connection with any other contestant. For a hot minute, things were looking good for the duo, and Stevens was, in fact, leaning more toward pursuing GB, who is a structural landscaper from Preston. Things slid down a slippery slope when he wasn’t providing Stevens clarity on whether he saw their connection leading to marriage. He had asked her for time even though she felt very strongly about him. Being a divorcee, her intention on the show was to not repeat prior mistakes she had made in life and to gain a fresh start.

In hindsight, one must consider that GB has previously stated that he hasn’t been in a serious relationship for over a decade. So, it makes sense that he would want to feel things out before making empty promises and getting Stevens’ hopes up. At no point on the show did his feelings falter, and the matter at hand had little to do with her and more to do with where he was in life. Considering the fact that the duo seldom didn’t even express their emotions through words since their emotional connection was so deep, they could exist together in silence most comfortably — choosing him was a no-brainer.

On the Contrary, Sam Klein’s Emotions Were Not Sincere

Sam Klein was probably not the most likable out of the bunch on Love is Blind: UK, but nonetheless, at first glance, he was quite endearing. He described that he was on this experience looking for a best friend to do life with and wanted to raise a family. He also explained how he was particular about certain things and was even open about sharing that he had gotten a nose job done. Klein shared that he had engaged in much self-improvement — mainly on his appearance — before coming on the show. This is probably where the red flags started popping up, but they were still fairly pink at the time. On his date with Jasmine, he remarked that people tend to have preconceived notions that he gives off F-boy energy, which is why he hasn’t had much luck on the relationship front.

Klein had a strong connection with Stevens and Jasmine, with both women remarking that he was coming off a bit insincere because all his answers sounded like he was saying what they wanted to hear and not what he was actually thinking. Jasmine caught on to this rather quickly and broke the news to him that she felt a stronger connection with Bobby Johnson, whom she later went on to get engaged to as the season progressed. Klein did not take this news very well and was evidently raging since she was number one on his list. Up until this point, he was raving about Jasmine, but the moment he faced rejection, he turned to Stevens and started proclaiming that she’d always been the one on his mind.

His interactions with Nicole started appearing more like a conquest rather than genuine feelings. He also packed on the sappy lines and empty promises when he realized that GB could be a threat. Stevens would’ve chosen his competitor and rendered him alone if he hadn’t acted fast. Klein possibly thought that was an unacceptable scenario, considering his evident vanity.

Benaiah GB Ratted Sam Klein Out For All The Right Reasons

A pivotal point in this love triangle actually took place after Sam Klein gave Nicole Stevens his lucky bracelet — at a delicate time when she and Benaiah GB were not on the same wavelength. She was practically swooning over what appeared to be the most sincere and vulnerable confession. During that very interaction, Klein mentioned how he wanted to pick her up when he saw her, and Nicole joked that he probably wouldn’t be able to. Klein came back to the men’s quarters utterly baffled as he walked in with this information on his mind. He discussed it with his pals, insinuating she probably didn’t fit into his physical preference bracket. Obviously, this little ‘boys locker room’ conversation didn’t sit well with viewers as they were left enraged, as reported by The Mirror. Benaiah GB overheard this tete-a-tete and believed this was no way to talk about someone, especially while on a show like Love is Blind.

He debated whether to go behind Klein’s back and warn Nicole and even consulted his friends about it. After much deliberation, he realized that considering the connection that he and Stevens share, he cares about her too much for someone to play with her feelings. GB could not stand the fact that Klein would resort to fat-shaming the woman of his dreams as was reported by The Sun. On his next date, he shared that he knows the other person for whom she feels strongly for is Klein and further advised her that he wasn’t here for the right reasons. He also added that Sam Klein was probably looking to chase fame. This information obviously left Nicole Stevens baffled, and she even consulted Jasmine about what she thought of Klein from her interactions with him. She, too, gave Stevens a straightforward response stating that he’s immature, but she also added that whatever choice she made, she’d respect it.

Is There Hope For Nicole Stevens To Choose Either of The Men?

Image via Benaiah GB and Tom Stroud's official instagram

Despite Jasmine’s warning and Benaiah GB’s gut-wrenching revelation, Nicole Stevens ultimately chose Sam Klein. But there’s a twist. After the face reveal, Stevens was left with a lingering feeling of unrest. Because she wore the ring on the wrong hand — which she believed was a sign from the universe — not to mention the countless times Sam Klein repeated “trust me,” she started to question her choice. Fans of the show were left gobsmacked by her selection, as was reported by Express. What stood out starkly was also the fact that Klein repeatedly said, “I think I love you,” even after getting engaged. This is also possibly the first time a couple hasn’t kissed in a reveal on the popular dating show. Stevens proceeded to take matters into her own hands and chose not to fly to Greece with Klein.

She also requested a meeting with fan-favorite Benaiah GB! The teaser for the next episodes shows snippets of the duo’s interaction as well as a rather heated spat between the two men in Stevens’ presence. Many questions lie ahead, with this unexpected situation leaving fans to wonder if either of the pairs will make it to the altar. But of course, it must be noted that when the men on the show have a sour reaction to a proposal, one knows that there’s something to be worried about. From all the visible evidence, behavior, and input from multiple contestants, Sam Klein is not on the show to pursue a deeper connection. Whether his reasons were fame, validation, or something else is up for debate, but at the end of the day, nothing can change the fact that Benaiah GB did right by Nicole Stevens by warning her about Klein’s intentions.

New episodes of Love is Blind: UK are released in batches every Wednesday on Netflix. However, the finale episode will be released on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

