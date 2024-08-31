There have been a few international versions of Love Is Blind since the US reality show came out, including iterations set in Sweden, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan. Yet, it is evident that Love Is Blind: UK has ultimately grasped the attention of Netflix subscribers all over the world with its very successful Season 1. Similarly to the US edition, single men and women participate in an experiment that could lead them to find their soulmate without ever seeing them face-to-face before the proposal. The participants featured in the first season of the reality show captivated fans from the pods, so much so that a Season 2 is already in the works given the popularity of the UK version. Many couples were formed and some even tied the knot by the end of their onscreen journeys. Now that all the episodes are out, we are finally aware of which pairings are still together and which of them called it quits.

Steven Smith and Sabrina Vittoria

Split

Image via Netflix

From the first day in the pods, Steven and Sabrina were certain that their connection was stronger than any other. Despite her living in Belfast and him in London, the couple seemed committed to making a long-distance relationship work. Out of all the pairings in the UK edition, these two seemed most likely to tie the knot, since they barely had doubts as to where their relationship was headed and didn't get into fights. In fact, when the time came for them to say "I do", they decided to say yes to spending the rest of their lives by each other's side.

Yet, at the reunion, it is revealed that Steven and Sabrina are no longer together and that their marriage lasted a total of 86 days. The main reason behind the split, according to Sabrina, was that her husband did not make the effort to communicate with her when he was in London and visited her in Belfast only a few times due to his busy work schedule. She often took responsibility for making the relationship work, not minding traveling to London instead of the other way around, but even then she felt like Steven never made space for her in his daily routine. The promises that they made to each other in the pods seemed nonexistent in the real world, leading them to begin the process of getting their marriage annulled. They are both single at the moment, and are not looking to embark in the dating world anytime soon after what they've experienced.

Benaiah Grunewald Brydie and Nicole Stevens

Married

Different from Steven and Sabrina, Benaiah and Nicole had a strong connection in the pods, but the latter also had feelings for another participant in the experiment. For the longest time, Nicole was at a crossroads as to whom she should end up with, since both Sam and Benaiah seemed like husband material. After getting proposed to by Sam, she decided to settle down with him instead of pursuing a relationship with her other suitor. She quickly came to regret her choice when she met her fiancé in person and felt like something wasn't right between them. Calling it quits before the honeymoon, Nicole went after Benaiah to see if he could grant her a second chance. He not only accepted the apology, but also got down on one knee.

After getting engaged, the couple met with the other participants in Greece and continued to get to know each other and foster their relationship. Their only issue was Sam, who did get on Benaiah's nerves at a bar outing. However, once they were able to leave the past behind, the two were fully invested in walking down the aisle. When their wedding day arrived, they did put a ring on it and have been happy ever since. In an interview with TUDUM following the reunion, Benaiah said:

"Throughout the whole experience it was always a challenge. I always felt on edge. Now I’m very comfortable and confident in us. The year of downtime from everything behind closed doors was really good for us. We needed that to be able to cope with what’s coming our way now, to be honest.”

Bobby Johnson and Jasmine

Married

Image via Netflix

Another pair that is still going strong is Bobby and Jasmine. Similarly to Nicole, Jasmine also had a connection with Sam in the pods, but soon decided to make things official with Bobby sight unseen. Sparks flew between them as soon as the doors opened, and they were able to embrace each other for the first time after getting engaged through a wall. Despite having an issue with Bobby spending time on his phone, Jasmine had seemingly nothing to worry about when it came to her fiancé. Although their first dinner with her mother was intense, the participant's intuition led her to marry him in front of their family and friends.

At the reunion, the couple only confirmed that they were more than satisfied living together as husband and wife and that Bobby was slowly able to fall in his mother-in-law's good graces. The two are now looking to expand their family, hopefully welcoming a baby into the world in the coming year.

Ollie Sutherland and Demi Santana Brown

Split

Image via Netflix

Ollie and Demi hit it off from the beginning of their journeys on Love Is Blind: UK, but during their getaway in Greece, things weren't as smooth between them. Ollie felt like they weren't quite there yet physically in comparison to other couples, and many participants noticed how Demi wasn't as open and comfortable with him during the honeymoon. At one point, Ollie even considered walking away from the show, but decided to stick around for a while and see if their relationship could turn into marriage. Although the two seemed to be getting closer to each other both emotionally and physically, Demi decided to say "no" at the altar.

At the reunion, it was confirmed that they had not tried to pursue a relationship after the program but have left the experiment as friends. Demi also opened up about feeling like she was able to learn more self-love and self-confidence during her time on the reality show, and she credits that to Ollie. The latter has also moved on with another participant he met in the pods called Sharlotte.

Tom Stroud and Maria Benkh

Split

Image via Netflix

Another couple that split at their wedding, Tom and Maria had a similar sense of humor and that was the major pull factor between them at the pods. Even though Tom was also fond of another participant that he got to meet through a wall, he opted to propose to Maria. Although they enjoyed each other's company on the honeymoon and their families seemed to be very receptive to their engagement, there were a few topics that they didn't see eye to eye on. Maria expressed that she wanted to stop working once they had kids, an idea Tom was visibly bothered by. It also didn't help when he had a surprisingly negative reaction to her being a makeup artist, believing that this career wasn't stable.

At the reunion, both of them shared that, despite walking away from the experiment without wedding bands, they don't regret the time they spent together. Tom and Maria are currently single, and the latter is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to settle down and be a mom in the future.

Freddie Powell and Catherine Richards

Split

If there was one participant on Love Is Blind: UK that charmed audiences from the get-go, it had to be Freddie. The moment the funeral director walked into the pods for his first few dates, there were only positive things to do about him. That is why audiences were glad that he got together with Catherine after her and Ollie decided to leave their connection aside. Yet, their emotional first in-person interaction didn't pan out during the rest of their journey to the altar. During the honeymoon, some cracks started to show in their relationship, since Cat seemed to have a much different lifestyle than he did. He also brought up the idea of signing a prenup so that he could support his family in case he were to pass away, which didn't sit with her very well. When their wedding day arrived, she said "yes" while he said "no."

It wasn't clear whether they would continue to be in a relationship after the altar, but at the reunion they both shared that they weren't together anymore. Freddie is now single, while Cat is in a relationship with another participant (Jake) she met in the pods, but that didn't get as much screen time.

All the episodes of Love Is Blind: UK are available to stream on Netflix worldwide.

Love is Blind: UK Love Is Blind: UK is a dating reality show where singles from the UK participate in a social experiment to find love without seeing each other. Through a series of conversations in private pods, they connect on a deeper level, proposing marriage before ever meeting face-to-face, and then navigate their relationships in the real world.

Release Date August 7, 2024 Cast Emma Willis , Matt Willis Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

