Love is Blind became a smash hit for Netflix. Now with a new U.K. variant, the concept has traveled across the pond. The British version called Love is Blind: UK has become just as popular, attracting viewers in North America and Europe, alike. The reality dating show, in fact, has already been renewed for a second season on the heels of the final wedding episodes of season one.

With a reunion special coming on August 26, 2024, fans are still reeling from the six weddings that were featured on the show. They ended with a mix of “I dos,” ambiguity, and heartbreak. Interestingly, every couple left fans feeling a bit differently, whether they solidified their bond in marriage or didn’t.

6 Freddie Powell and Catherine Richards

Did Not Get Married

Fans instantly fell in love with Freddie Powell, who personified the type of person who should be on the show, but not in the way expected. He found dating in the real world difficult because, ironically, his striking good looks, fit body, light eyes, and killer smile instantly made women peg him as something he wasn’t. Back home, he found women judging him unfairly, assuming he was a philanderer who didn’t want a serious relationship. His job as a funeral director also put many women off. Having a brother with Down syndrome who requires a lot of his time also made it difficult for him to form meaningful connections. But in the pods, he was able to show that he is gentle, kind, and genuinely looking for love, and continued to do so throughout. He forged a deep bond with Catherine Richards in the pods, who loved every aspect of him before she even knew how handsome he was.

But their relationship went from giddy to something entirely different. Fans have said that it seems the light in Freddie’s eyes dimmed when Catherine continued to criticize and snap at him for everything from his propensity to crack jokes to his admittance that he had cheated on a girlfriend in the past. When he talked about wanting a pre-nup and ensuring money in his untimely death went to his sister (likely to help with the care of his brother), that drove a wedge between them as well. Despite this, they worked through issues and Catherine went into the wedding day ready to get married. But she said “I do” and he said no. Fans were happy with this outcome: Freddie and Catherine weren’t a couple fans thought would say yes. He later visited Catherine to reassure her that he thought they had some things to work through, and even graciously made a point to speak to her parents. Fans will have to wait for the reunion to find out both if the couple continue dating and if they’re still together.

5 Tom Stroud and Maria Benkh

Did Not Get Married

Tom Stroud and Maria Benhk had a passionate, fiery romance. They clicked in the pods, and though Tom also had a connection with Natasha, he felt something was missing whereas his bond with Maria was more romantic. He chose her, and they were pleased when they met one another in person. Everything seemed perfect even when meeting friends and family members on both sides. But there were cultural differences that came to light. This first reared its head when Maria offered to pay for ice cream and Tom obliged. She felt he should not have done so, since she believes women should be taken care of. Later in a discussion, he admitted that he judged her negatively when he learned she was a make-up artist.

As Maria doubled down on her cultural upbringing and belief that men should be the providers in the family, Tom couldn’t get past it. After saying no at the altar, Tom explained his reservations to Maria and abruptly walked away. He later commented to the cameras that if he ever had a son, he didn’t want him to think he had to pay for everything for a woman. Likewise, if he had a daughter, he’d want her to be a strong, independent woman. For her part, Maria seemed to understand and believed that had it not been for this one crucial difference in the way they viewed relationships, he would have said yes. This couple was perfectly matched in every way, but this major difference in their perceptions of gender roles.

4 Ollie Sutherland and Demi Santana Brown

Did Not Get Married

Image via Netflix

Even though Ollie Sutherland and Demi Santana Brown did not get married, fans still hope that they remain together. Some keen-eyed fans have noticed that their respective Instagram profiles show both being in different locations around the world at the same time, an unlikely coincidence. They connected in the pods instantly, though Ollie was torn between Demi and Catherine. When Catherine ended things with Ollie to go all in with Freddie, Ollie shifted his focus to Demi and proposed. She was worried about not sharing the same slender figure nor risqué fashion sense as the other women. But Ollie instantly told her how beautiful she was when he saw her for the first time.

They had initial chemistry, but in Greece, things became awkward. Ollie seemed uncomfortable with the process, and the grilling he got by others about why he wasn’t being affectionate. When the two got back home to stay in their shared apartment, however, something clicked. He also revealed to Demi that he has ADHD, which brought them closer. Their families got along swimmingly, and the chemistry seemed to deepen. While some people felt they seem more like best friends than romantic partners, the best relationships are built on friendships, and that made them adorable together, too. That is why when Demi said “I don’t” at the altar, Ollie looked shocked, as if he was part of one of the most WTF Love is Blind moments. He furrowed his brow and asked “why?” She told him she had to figure some things out about herself and was confident they could continue their relationship even if they didn’t confirm it on paper just yet.

3 Benaiah Grunewald Brydie and Nicole Stevens

Got Married

Image via Netflix

Involved in the most dramatic love triangles on the show, though it still doesn’t qualify as one of the messiestLove is Blind love triangles, overall, Nicole Stevens fell for both Benaiah Grunewald Brydie and Sam Klein in the pods. Benaiah didn’t open up as much and expressed that he wasn’t ready to propose while Sam was saying all the right things. Nicole initially told Benaiah that her heart was with someone else, despite him telling her he didn’t think Sam was there for the right reasons. As soon as Nicole met Sam, she knew something wasn’t right. After Nicole and Sam decided not to go to Greece together and end their brief engagement, Nicole asked Benaiah to meet with her so she could apologize to him and hopefully pursue a relationship. Benaiah admitted he was hurt but told her he lost her once and didn’t want to lose her again. He proposed on the spot.

Despite his nomadic lifestyle and Nicole’s reluctance to having been married before, the two fell madly in love in the weeks leading up to the wedding. They share similar outlooks on life and free-spirited attitudes, complementing one another nicely. Every time they were on camera, it seemed like they were laughing. It was refreshing to see. At the altar, they delivered heartfelt vows and both said, “I do.” Despite a heated run-in with Sam early in their relationship, the couple found their way back to one another and have become the U.K.’s version of Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi (now Goytowski).

2 Bobby Johnson and Jasmine

Got Married

Image via Netflix

Things felt completely natural between Bobby Johnson and Jasmine from the time they were in the pods right through to when they met in person. They were both pleased with what they saw physically and the sexual chemistry between them was evident. While the other couples appeared like they were getting to know one another, Bobby and Jasmine came across a couple who had been dating for years. Their only argument was when Jasmine expressed her displeasure about Bobby’s old music video with scantily clad women. The biggest thing standing in their way was Jasmine’s fiery mother, who instantly objected to the union. She felt it was too quick and, having been married and divorced twice, she wanted better for her daughter. She also later expressed her concern about Bobby’s job and his ability to provide for her daughter.

In the end, however, Jasmine realized she had to make her own decision. She felt so comfortable and loved and honored with Bobby, as he did with her, and they decided to tie the knot officially. Fans are confident that these two are in it for the long-haul. The wedding segment ended with the newlyweds and their guests all dancing to Bobby’s song, a nice sign that Jasmine was no longer bothered by the music video associated with it.

1 Steven Smith and Sabrina Vittoria

Got Married

Image via Netflix

Steven Smith and Sabrina Vittoria were the first couple to have their wedding featured. The pair seemed inseparable right from the pods, even though they couldn’t see one another. It was clear they were both there looking for lasting love. Their chemistry continued from the instant they met. There was a deep emotional connection that built a foundation followed by the physical aspect. They’re a poster couple for what the show is all about. Of course, it helped that both are very attractive.

There were a few sticking points with the relationship at first. Sabrina lives in Ireland while Steven is in England. But both indicated that they would be willing to relocate. Second is that Sabrina doesn’t seem as eager to have children as Steven. While she wasn’t closing the door, she said she might also be fine never having them or opting to adopt. Nonetheless, they seemed to have talked through these crucial topics. There are a lot of unexpected moments on Love is Blind, including some in the U.K. version. But their relationship had none of them. Both seemed sure leading up to their wedding, and it came as no surprise that they both said yes.

