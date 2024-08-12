The Big Picture Sam Klein clarifies he didn't intend to be a villain in Love is Blind UK, saying editing wasn't in his favor.

Love is Blind UK contestant, Sam Klein has addressed his appearance in the British installment of the Netflix reality dating series, stating that he didn't intend to be the villain of the show. This comes after the events of episode 4 when Nicole Stevens regretted her decision and chose to split with Sam before the now-split-up couple met up with the rest of the contestants in Greece. Both Klein and Stevens are the only engaged couple in the UK installment that parted ways before the wedding.

In a Q&A session on Klein's Instagram story, the 31-year-old responded to a fan who asked if his feelings for Nicole were genuine. The Product Design Manager said that his connection with Stevens was genuine. "The show was intense and high-pressure, and the editing hasn’t really worked in my favor. But my connection with Nicole in the pods was genuine, and she’s an amazing person," Sam said. "I guess someone has to play the villain." At the end of the day, he wasn't too upset that his portrayal in the show made him look bad, and said it was "TV gold x100."

What Happened During Week 1 of ‘Love Is Blind’ UK?

Love of Blind UK entered Netflix on August 7, 2024, and introduced 30 contestants, but only 6 of them got engaged. The engaged couples are Sabrina and Steven, Jasmine and Bobby, Demi and Ollie, Catherine and Freddie, Maria and Tom, and Nicole and Sam. Unfortunately, the last couple split before they met with the rest of the engaged couples in Greece. Nicole's time at the pods had a love triangle arc, as she caught the attention of two men, Sam and Benaiah. The Bachelorette wanted someone whose feelings were genuine, and eventually followed her gut and went with Klein. However, when she looked back at her time at the pods, moments before the retreat, she claimed there were signs that the two were not meant to be, like when the ring "didn't go on the right finger." Meanwhile, Sam claimed that "someone else was in the scene," and pointed out Nicole's connection with Brenaiah. Eventually, both realized that they shouldn't continue as a couple due to their feelings of regret and uncertainty. The first four episodes of Love is Blind UK are available to stream on Netflix. The next batch will be released every Wednesday. Stay tuned for more updates.

