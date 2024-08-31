Love Is Blind: UK fan-favorites Steven Smith and Sabrina Egerton are, unfortunately, no longer together! The former couple revealed news of their split during the reunion special. After their whirlwind romance, Smith and Egerton were the first couple on the show to get engaged. Never in a million years was their relationship expected to turn sour, but the details revealed at the reunion prove otherwise.

The reunion episode saw Smith and Egerton struggling to remain cordial with each other, which is not a side of them that viewers were exposed to. A BBC article revealed that Smith didn’t regret participating in the popular dating show. He expressed how they had taken a leap of faith, and unfortunately, things just didn’t work out. The gym owner also shared that he felt hurt by their interactions during the reunion episode and how he was being portrayed. Smith took a stance for himself by stating the following:

“I know who I am and my friends and family know and that’s all that matters.”

In the same article, Smith reflected on how it felt to rewatch their love story unfold. The primary issues in their relationship were the geographical barriers, career goals, and lack of compatibility, all of which have now led to the former couple seeking an annulment. Steven Smith also shared how supportive his fans have been through this difficult time. “The love that I’ve received has been magical,” stated the reality TV star.

Sabrina Felt Disrespected During Her Marriage to Steven

Close

Egerton spilled the beans on everything that transpired between her and Smith in an exclusive chat with Hello! Magazine alongside her co-stars Catherine Richards, Demi Santana Brown, and Maria Benkh. She shared that when the cameras stopped rolling, there was a “seismic shift” in their relationship.

Egerton confessed that during the relationship, she was existing in a bubble. The reality star claimed that she stuck to her promises and planned her life and new business around what works best for their relationship. The marketing director further expressed her relentless efforts to ensure they wouldn’t go two weeks without seeing each other. However, she felt like her partner wasn’t putting in the same amount of effort after Love Is Blind: UK ended. Egerton added that she wasn’t given the same respect and consideration in the relationship. Ultimately, she had to stand up for herself and make a tough decision.

The reality couple, who split in December last year, are no longer in contact. However, Egerton revealed that there will always be a part of her that still loves Smith. She added that, just like Smith, she doesn’t regret the experience. Although the former lovebirds were not able to make things work, Egerton clarified that her emotions for Smith were always sincere.

Love Is Blind: UK has officially been renewed for Season 2. You can stream all episodes of Season 1 on Netflix in the U.S.

