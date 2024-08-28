The Big Picture Tom and Maria from Love is Blind UK knew they wouldn't work out before the wedding day.

They realized they needed more time to learn about each other and find someone better suited for them.

Only one out of the three Love is Blind UK married couples split after the show due to distance.

Love Is Blind built its reality dating series under the hypothesis that it's possible to find your soulmate without knowing what they'd look like. And while there were a few who found their happily ever after, there are many who never said "I do" at the altar. One of them is Tom and Maria from Love is Blind UK, who recently revealed that they knew before the big day that it was never going to work and that they should have left the reality show earlier.

In an interview with RadioTimes, the 30-year-old make-up artist admitted that both of them knew that they would say no at the altar, despite trying to make it work. However, due to their differences, they both knew it wasn't going to work out, to the point where they believed they should have called quits before the wedding day. They needed more time to learn more about each other and that there is someone else out there that's better suited for them.

"We knew it was going to be a no, we knew there was so much more that we had to learn about each other and realistically we knew there were people out there that were going to make us happier," Maria explained. "But again, you get so invested in this and you're like, 'I've put my whole life out here. I really need to try and work at this as much as I can.'"

The couple's wedding day was featured in Episode 10, titled "See You At The Altar." Before the big day, it was made known that they had differences in values, which would play a role when it comes to raising kids and living day-to-day life. This led to the 38-year-old's decision to walk out as he believed there wasn't enough time to address these differences. While Maria was sad about what had just happened, she also agreed that it wasn't the right time.

Which Couple Are Still Together in 'Love Is Blind UK'?

Image via Netflix

Love is Blind UK featured seven couples. Out of the seven, only one walked out due to a love triangle that occurred in the pods, as well as cold feet and feelings of uncertainty. In the end, three couples got married by the end of the show, while the remainder said "no" due to a variety of reasons, such as timing, distance, and differences in values.

During the reunion special, it was revealed that out of the three married couples, only one of them split after the show. It was Steven and Sabrina, and it was due to not wanting to be in a long-distance relationship. Meanwhile, Bobby and Jasmine and Benaiah and Nicole are still together a year after the show.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 6

All episodes of Love is Blind: UK, including the reunion special, are available to stream on Netflix.

Stream on Netflix