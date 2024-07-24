The Big Picture Love Is Blind UK participants believe love transcends beauty standards

The series follows contestants entering pods to form meaningful connections

Love Is Blind UK will feature new hosts and Netflix will release the season in batches

The pods are moving across the pond as Netflix unveils the trailer for Love Is Blind UK. The hit reality dating series is finally getting a British spin-off and today we got to meet the singles who decided to join the experiment and see if there's anything to the streamer's strategy of meeting new people. The spin-off comes on the heels of Love Is Blind: Brazil, and the debut season is set to premiere on August 7.

As expected, the trailer for Love Is Blind UK revealed that its participants are people who deeply believe that love still exists in the dating world, and that it can be found through honest conversations that you strike up with strangers. Their goal is ambitious: not simply meeting a person to date, but meeting each other's families and friends, living together, and making it all the way to the altar.

Just like in the flagship series and its spin-offs, the contestants will enter the pods — a corridor full of chambers in which you can talk with people without knowing who's on the other side — and start getting to know each other without any preconceptions of beauty standards and appearance. All of that, of course, is to answer the ultimate question that the series proposes: is love really blind?

'Love Is Blind UK' Will Have New Hosts

Another difference in Love Is Blind UK is that the spin-off series will not be hosted by power couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The British dating reality series will be helmed by Matt and Emma Willis, a couple who have been married for sixteen years and have three kids. Emma is no stranger to Netflix, having hosted the British version of the streamer's reality competition The Circle. Just like Nick Lachey, Matt Willis has a musical past: he is mostly known in the UK as the former singer of pop-punk band Busted.

For Love Is Blind UK, Netflix is adopting the same strategy that it has been using with reality TV series. Instead of promoting a binge-watch, the streamer releases the season in batches so that fans have the chance to catch up and avoid major spoilers. The season will kick off with four episodes on August 7, and the following week four additional episodes debut. On August 21, subscribers will get to see which couples tie the knot when the season finale becomes available on the catalog.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 6

All seasons of Love Is Blind can be streamed on Netflix.

Stream on Netflix