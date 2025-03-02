What makes a true reality TV villain? In a genre built on drama, these are the characters who set themselves apart from the rest of their cast — usually for very, very bad reasons. Yet often the most shocking antagonists come from dating shows, with these settings where people are at their most vulnerable being filled with people who either don't respect that level of emotion or try to use it for their own gain.

There are countless individuals who've used their shot at romance for villainy, but few are as shockingly bad as the ones that come from Love is Blind. Created by Chris Coelen, this Netflix series has astounded viewers not only with its many heartwarming couples but also the numerous shocking villains it has managed to produce over eight seasons. It's about time we count down the top ten, with a small caveat: only those who actually got engaged are going to be considered. Sorry, pre-Honeymooners, but it's often those with the most screentime in the show who get the chance to reveal the worst parts of themselves. Let's take a look at them now and count down the biggest villains Love is Blind has ever seen!

10 Cole Barnett

Image via Netflix

It's not always easy to determine who is a true reality villain, which is why Love is Blind season 3 contestant Cole Barnett lands so low on this list. The main critique people have is that he's immature; people are meant to come on Love is Blind ready to get married, yet his obnoxious attitude around things like emotionally validating his partner or making comments about her appearance left both his fiancée, Zanab Jaffrey, and viewers frustrated.

Despite this, recent years have seen people come around on Cole, calling out how Jaffrey was often extremely harsh with the man and how certain things the series tried to play up as huge strikes against him (like the infamous cuties comment) were actually not that big of a deal. He wasn't the best partner, but he definitely wasn't the worst, with only his flagrant immaturity earning him a soft placement in the "villain" category. But, don't worry about spots 2 through 10 — there's no question that this list is where they belong.