In an era where singles seek deeper connections than a right swipe allows, and viewers have plenty of dating shows to indulge in, the Netflix series Love Is Blind attempted to set itself apart from the superficial side of dating by taking social media and physical appearance out of the equation. Potential singles from a specific geographic area are encouraged to ask each other tough questions that could convince them to fall in love and say "I do" to one another before knowing what their chosen partner looks like. The lofty ambition is that the season ends with several weddings as viewers follow each couple through the stages of a pre-honeymoon vacation, living together in their city when they return, and then the walk down the aisle before the big reveal of whether the couple will actually go through with the ceremony.

With the emphasis on personality over physical attraction and the elimination of temptation through social media while dating in the pods, the series labels itself a "social experiment." Initially, this significantly distinguished Love Is Blind from the other dating shows featured on the streaming service, like Too Hot to Handle or Perfect Match, which tend to prioritize physicality and temptation. However, season after season of Love Is Blind has shown that the series doesn't hold together without the drama that comes from the relationships that fail, whether from a lack of trust or physical attraction, or the lies and manipulation that come along once the couples return to their regular screen-time habits. After so many years of evidence that the dating series cannot sustain itself without the interpersonal conflict that comes from failed relationships and social media scandals, it's time to reconsider if the wedding episodes are even necessary for the show to go on.

Creator Chris Coelen Knows That Drama Is As Compelling as Romance