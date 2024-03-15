The grand idea behind the reality show Love is Blind is to encourage love between two people based solely on personalities; however, not all cast members appear to be there for the right reasons, and not everyone comes off in a positive light, either in the pods or after meeting in person. A few even stand out for their behavior back in the suites during the initial dating process.

What defines the worst Love is Blind contestants? It’s those who have said or done awful things, or simply come off as unlikable. In some cases, the worst Love is Blind cast members are named as such because they seemingly didn’t understand the point of the show, or made decisions as part of their journey that viewers did not support.

Love Is Blind Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 6

10 Irina Solomonova

Season 4

Pegged as the season’s villain, Irina was the worst right from the beginning. While she talked about her personal insecurities during the private interview segments, she came across as a mean girl in the suite with the girls. She listened in on conversations and laughed at women who were crying and upset about their pod dates. She and Micah talked behind the ladies’ backs, and she stirred up drama unnecessarily.

But what fans really didn’t like about Irina was the way she manipulated Zack. After convincing him to choose her over Bliss, she was clearly not physically attracted to him and made that abundantly clear. Their vacation time in Mexico was awkward with little physical contact. So much so that they decided to end things there. Irina defended her position and apologized for some of the things she said and did during the reunion episode. But she didn’t come across in a positive light on the show.

9 Carlton Morton

Season 1

Carlton didn’t last long on the show, though he was one of the people who got engaged. When he met Diamond in person, he vulnerably opened up to her about his bisexuality. She was understandably taken aback, noting later that she felt this was something he should have revealed in the pods. As an important part of his life and sexuality, she felt he should have disclosed that information before proposing to her.

Carlton instantly became defensive and began to hurl hurtful insults at Diamond, and she retaliated with some of her own. He threw the engagement ring in the pool and stormed off. It made for great TV and ranks as one of the best episodes of the series for the mix of drama with sweetness from some of the other couples. But it made Carlton out to be a villain. Later, when Lauren met with him and tried to convince him to come to their After the Altar reunion and one-year anniversary event, he remained bitter and angry about how he was portrayed. It’s understandable that he would feel vilified and didn’t want to put himself in an uncomfortable position. But he still remains one of the worst cast members because of that very heated moment.

8 Shaina Hurley

Season 2

Shaina portrayed herself as the innocent one, and repeatedly tried to clear her name throughout the show as well as during the specials after. Shayne chose Natalie over her, because Shaina didn’t express her feelings about him as openly. When she did, it made Shayne visibly torn. Instead of respecting Natalie, however, Shaina continued to have conversations with Shayne, often questioning whether Natalie was right for him.

It became a “he-said, she-said” situation when Natalie claimed that Shaina continued to be in touch with Shayne, while she said they were just friends. Beyond that love triangle, however, fans did not like the way Shaina treated Kyle. After clearly not being attracted to him and citing their deep religious differences, she slept in another room on vacation and left abruptly. There was just something about her that didn’t sit right with fans.

7 Matt Bolton

Season 3

Matt is half of one of the marriages from his season, and the couple is still going strong. But during filming, some of his actions threw fans for a loop. He came across as jealous, controlling, and temperamental. At one point, he wanted to pack up and leave because his fiancé Colleen went out with the other ladies. He discussed his previous relationship and the fact that he was cheated on, and it seemed like he was unfairly projecting those insecurities onto Colleen. She did everything she could to convince him that she was committed.

Later, in the reunion episode, fans analyzed Colleen’s body language, noting that she seemed scared and uncomfortable and that he was sitting very closely to her. The pair refuted any claims that there was trouble, with Colleen saying she was simply nervous and not in a good headspace because of all the negative commentary she had read online. Matt might have since redeemed himself, but fans didn’t like the side of him he showed in certain episodes.

6 Jackelina Bonds

Season 4

Jackelina, known as Jackie on the show, didn’t start as one of the worst cast members. She formed a strong bond with Marshall and the two seemed to get along well once they met in person. But the passion fizzled out fairly quickly. They had fights where they both said terrible things to one another, and it didn’t seem like the engagement would last.

What particularly made Jackie one of the worst, however, was when Marshall learned from Brett while at their tuxedo fitting that Jackie never showed up to the wedding dress fitting that was taking place at the same time. He left gracefully and met up with Jackie, who revealed that she wanted to break up. What’s worse is that she met with Josh, another guy she connected with in the pods, and they began to explore a relationship. While Jackie should never have stuck with Marshall if she wasn’t in love with him, her actions by blindsiding him like that were unfair.

5 Jessica Batten

Season 1

Jessica was one of the most talked about cast members in the first season for various reasons. First was her love triangle with Barnett and Mark. After Barnett chose Amber instead, Jessica went back to Mark pleading for him to forgive her and still propose. He did, but when they met in person, there was a clear lack of spark. Meanwhile, she took many opportunities to talk to Matt and question his decision about Amber, which rightfully bothered Amber (and Barnett).

Through the episodes, it was clear Jessica was not romantically into Mark at all. She later claimed in interviews that she wanted to leave the show but was encouraged to stay at least up to the wedding episode. Nonetheless, other moments, like feeding wine to her dog from her glass and constantly bringing up the age difference between her and Mark made fans cringe.

4 Bartise Bowden

Season 3

Bartise was clearly confident in himself, believing that when Raven saw him, she would wish she chose him over SK. She did not, and Bartise seemed more attracted to her than he was to Nancy, to whom he proposed. Fans were completely on Nancy’s side, viewing her as the more mature partner. Bartise, however, kept putting her in awkward situations, like when he brought up the controversial topic of abortion in front of his mother and sister.

Fans were seething when, after seemingly stringing Nancy along, Bartise said no at the altar. Nancy’s brother was visibly upset at the situation, and Bartise’s treatment of her mother after the failed ceremony, telling her to step back, angered viewers. The icing on the cake to seal his fate among the worst, however, was his no-care attitude at the reunion where he failed to take any accountability for his actions.

3 Jimmy Presnell

Season 6

In the latest season, fans at first thought Jimmy was a great choice for Jess. When he started growing closer to Chelsea as well, it seemed like a love triangle that could get messy. But fans were confident Chelsea would choose Trevor, with whom she also connected. After a conversation about celebrity doppelgängers, however, when Chelsea tells Jimmy that people tell her she looks like Megan Fox, fans believe this swayed Jimmy’s decision to choose her.

His reaction towards her at the reveal was heinous, including giving the camera an unimpressed look, then saying she lied to him. Chelsea was irritating in her own right, overreacting, picking fights, and coming across as needy and childish at times. But Jimmy made bad moves, including objectifying AD during the group party in Mexico, one of the worst episodes of the show overall. The fact that Jimmy took Chelsea on a lovely date to an amusement park only to break it off with her right after, days before the wedding, was heartbreaking.

2 Jeramey Lutinski

Season 6

Jeramey showed no remorse when he stayed out until 5 a.m. one night. What’s worse is that he admitted to his fiancé Laura that he had met the other woman he connected with in the pods, Sarah Anne, at the bar and spent hours after talking with her. Later at a barbecue, he remained steadfast in his belief that he had apologized, that should be enough, and he did nothing wrong.

The way he treated Laura was awful, especially laughing it up with Sarah Anne in front of her, even both going out on jet skiis immediately after Laura broke off the engagement with him. Fans are interested in seeing how he defends his actions in the reunion episode, but it will be tough to explain away his handling of the situation.

1 Shake Chatterjee

Season 2

The first big villain in the series, Shake came off as one of the worst right outside the gate when he started asking the ladies questions about their looks in the pods. After forging a strong bond with Deepti, he proposed and things went well. But his conversations with the other guys, even with his family, whenever she wasn’t in earshot, were angering. He took every opportunity to talk about how he was not physically attracted to her.

It was clear Shake didn’t value Deepti, and she recognized this by saying no to the best couple split at the altar moment. She told him she decided to “choose herself.” At the reunion episode, Shake continued to show a lack of respect for Deepti or others, talking about his physical type and implying he would never settle for anything less. His shallow attitude did not sit well with anyone. He was the complete antithesis of what the show is supposed to be about.

