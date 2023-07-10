Though Love Island has drawn criticism for its lack of diversity, contestants quitting to focus on their mental health, and bullies living in the villa—as well as claims that it has grown boring over time—no one can deny that the reality dating game show has also provided a good television experience, thanks in large part to one of the show's iconic challenges: Movie Night. Considered the most entertaining episode of Love Island, Movie Night was not only a night to remember for contestants but also a night for audiences to witness all the drama, twists, and turns of events as the Islanders got to watch clips they'd never seen before. And oftentimes, the clips include gossip, betrayal, some of the Islanders' bad decisions, and their poor antics from Casa Amor. Now that Love Island comes into full swing this year with Season 10, tensions shock the villa with Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde's withering relationship as they deal with their fallout during Casa Amor. And with the iconic challenge returning, fans are, of course, excited about the drama the challenge could bring in the next episode.

Initially introduced in 2021, the Movie Night segment sees the contestants watch clips of themselves from previous episodes, including footage from Casa Amor, which often reveals dishonesty and other drama-causing scenes. Casa Amor is also one of the show's highlights, as it sees the couples split up to join other islanders in different villas solely to test the relationships built between different couples. However, not all tests produce favorable outcomes, and often those who come back from Casa Amor return with a dark secret that only time will reveal.

What Happened Between Ella and Tyrique?

Image via CBS

As Casa Amor concludes in Season 10, Thomas and Hyde reunite to continue adding insult to an already worsening injury. In the July 7 episode, the couple talked their feelings through, although not without an intense confrontation. With Thomas' decision to bring Ousman "Ouzy" See back to the main villa, Hyde took a no-holds-barred approach and admitted to Thomas that he had always wanted to flirt with fellow Islander Kady McDermott.

Tyrique Wants to Give His Relationship With Ella Another Try

Image via CBS

Although McDermott already claimed that she is completely innocent in the couple's ongoing argument, Thomas still believes that Hyde continues to use the former so he can get a reaction from her. Hyde then clapped back and blamed Thomas for bringing back See, which led to him being single, which he claims he didn't want to happen in the first place. As they reflect on their actions, Hyde makes it clear that he still believes in "second chances," and the two try to make their relationship work, as Hyde points out that he does not want to lose Thomas. The two, however, serve as the show's ticking time bombs, and the upcoming Movie Night segment is shaping up to be an episode full of scandalous and shocking moments.

What Could Happen After the 'Movie Night' Episode?

Image via CBS

With the announcement of the classic challenge returning, there could be more problems to overcome for the two, as fans are fully aware of what transpired in Thomas and Hyde's respective villas during Casa Amor. And though we're about to see more as soon as the Movie Night episode airs, it's safe to assume the next episode will be considerably dramatic (if not explosive). And though fans are certainly looking forward to the drama of it all, viewers are also hoping for reconciliations, especially between Catherine Agbaje and Scott van der Sluis, with the latter staying faithful during his stay in a different villa. But only time can tell at this moment.