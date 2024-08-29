Love Island couple Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga have shocked fans with news of their split! After over a year together, the duo who participated in 2023’s Winter Love Island called it quits. The sad news was made public on social media when the two posted matching statements. The former couple had been stirring up split rumors for a month before the official announcement.

The rumors started when Manhenga erased most of the pictures featuring Muhammad from her Instagram feed. Although they had ups and downs in the villa, the duo managed to make it out and stay together for 18 months. The duo took to their respective Instagram stories to share a short and sweet message about how they’ve parted ways. Things seemed to have ended amicably as they concluded the announcement in the following words:

“We wish each other the best and can’t thank you enough for loving us together until now! Thank you.”

Muhammad and Manhenga had been coupled up from the start, although the latter had cranked her neck for bombshell Martin Akinola in Casa Amor. However, back in July 2023, she had exclusively told The Sun that she didn’t regret her decisions as it was a wake-up call for her to realize how much she wanted Shaq Muhammad.

‘Love Island’ Winners Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan Spark Split Rumors

Rumors of a split between Love Island Season 11 winners Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan have also been making rounds for a while now. The duo made history as the first Black couple to win the show. The two have been long-standing fan-favourites but recently, their social media activity has proven to be at the root of the speculation.

Oyinsan was recently spotted with friends at All Points East festival with his arms around another woman. Not long after, Ngulube posted a TikTok of herself with a sound of Rihanna saying, “She can beat me, but she cannot beat my outfit.” Fans began racking their brains as they noticed that Oyinsan hadn’t liked or commented on a bunch of his partner’s posts for a while. However, they are still following each other on Instagram.

All this speculation must be taken with a grain of salt, as fans tend to overanalyze situations given the nature of the breakups of Love Island couples. Casa Amor bombshell Diamante Laiva exclusively revealed her two cents on their relationship to The Sun. She clarified that the Ngulube and Oyinsan are extremely private people. Laiva went on to reveal how Love Island does tend to put one’s relationship on display and also expressed her opinion about the couple in the following words:

“She did mention to me that they’re taking things slow, no pressure and I think they just want to do things privately.”

All seasons of Love Island are available to stream on Peacock.

