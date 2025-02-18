After weeks of coupling up during their time in South Africa, Love Island: All Stars has officially crowned their winners for the second season of the show. The reality TV dating show started back in January and has shown different contestants from Love Island UK's past giving them another go at the show to find their person. The show had its ups and downs throughout the season, but ultimately crowned Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen as the winners of the show.

Viewers will know that Casey is not a newbie to the Love Island world as this has been the third time he has appeared on a spinoff of the show. Even when he showed up at the villa, and the narrator himself, Ian Stirling, had called out the fact that this was Casey's third time. Well, third time was the charm as he finally won the show. When announced as the winner, fans posted their feelings about him and have all come to the same agreement as to why he had won the show.

Casey's Final Time on Love Island... Finally

Third time is definitely the charm, as Love Island: All-Stars has crowned Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen as the winners of the second season. Following in the footsteps of his best friend Tom Clare, who won the first season, Casey went back to the villa for a third time in love and found it with Gabby. Besides Casey and Gabby winning, the runners-up were Luca Bish and Grace Jackson, who could've been seen as the winners.

Viewers took to X to express their feelings on seeing Casey win and everyone had come to the consensus that it was necessary for him to win. @xodaniixox on X said, "They gave Casey the W so he’d stop coming back." Another viewer called out production by saying, "Producers rigged the vote so Casey can’t come back for a FOURTH year in a row'; 'They really had to make sure Casey don’t come back again so they let him win." Seeing the viewers' reaction to his win has been shocking since everyone on social media is agreeing about it. Casey has not released a statement on the social media "hate" he has been receiving, but Gabby did post on Instagram about winning and "finding what she has been looking for." The two became closed off and exclusive while on the show and with this new couple they will be able to live their happily ever after. Love Island: All-Stars is streaming now on Peacock.