Ekin Su is one of the most beloved reality TV starlets in the world after making her first appearance on Love Island only a couple of years ago. She’s continued to win the hearts of audiences by playing the aloof, but earnest, goofy but sexy bombshell on shows like The Traitors, Dancing On Ice, and Ekin Su and Davide: Homecoming. From petty and silly to salacious and saucy, Ekin Su is currently serving up drama of all varieties on Love Island: All Stars, and she is once again reigning as the Queen of the Love Island villa down in South Africa. Her relationship with Curtis Pritchard, a contestant on Season 5 of Love Island, is garnering a lot of speculation and screentime, with many people believing Ekin Su deserves better.

After getting her heart broken by Davide, Ekin Su is eager to find The One, and from the jump, she was drawn to Curtis, a professional ballroom dancer. Always one for a grand entrance, Ekin served as the first bombshell of the season, and she stole him from Season 4 contestant Kaz Crossley. Curtis, like Ekin, shares a theatrical disposition and an unbridled, earnest enthusiasm for attention. Her awkward-yet-adorable, passionate-but-dramatic antics are once again making her the front-runner of the show, and Curtis is along for the ride. However, it's hard not to side-eye Curtis as it seems like he's piggybacking off the public's adoration of Ekin.

Ekin Su Is The People's Princess

Image via ITV2

Ekin Su has a history of carrying Love Island and whoever she's coupled up with on her back. She was paired with the equally fiesty and stagey Davide Sanclimenti in Season 7, and within two years, he left her heartbroken. Ekin deservedly played the field in Season 7, flirting, bantering, and smooching some of the other men on the cast. It's quite literally how the show works, but Davide wasn't having any of it. He famously yelled at her, "You are a liar! Actress! Go the f*ck out! [sic]" but they eventually got back together. The line lit up the Internet and Davide gleefully quoted it to death to appease fans, but later on left Ekin devastated after rumors swirled of his infidelities and mistreatment of her.

Curtis first graced our television screens during Series 5 of Love Island, then later on Love Island Games, and now on Love Island All Stars. Since he has yet to find lasting love on a reality show, you would think he would just download a dating app by now. It turns out it would have been out of bounds for Curtis to download a dating app seeing as it was recently exposed that he's had a girlfriend the past several years that he intermittently breaks up with to go on television. It's obvious that he relishes the attention, and viewers can't help but question his sincerity. He’s maintained the same persona quite consistently: an earnest, insistent romantic. While he has all the trappings of a loverboy, including his professional dancing career, his knowingly corny lines, and his persistent acts of kindness, maybe people have written him off as being a people pleaser because he tells women what they want to hear.

The Trouble With Curtis