Following their elimination from Love Island: All Stars, Olivia Hawkins, and Marcel Somerville have clarified their relationship status. Despite forming a connection during their time on the show, they have mutually agreed to remain friends, informing their fans that their limited time in the villa caused them to commit to one another, however quickly but into the real world is a whole different case. This is another classic example of how reality tv dating shows are not the best set up to help people find their 'true love.'

Olivia and Marcel had just nine days together before their exit on January 22nd after they were voted the 'least compatible couple' by the public. Initially, they were coupled with different partners—Olivia with Luca Bish (Love Island season 8) and Marcel with his ex Gabby Dawn Allen (Love Island season 3). It wasn’t until a few days into the season that they began exploring their connection, but their time together was abruptly cut short. "We did really get on in the villa, but didn't have enough time together in there before we got thrown out into the limelight." Olivia shared in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

A Short-Lived Connection in the Villa

Image via ITV

Despite their short-lived romance, Olivia and Marcel remain in close contact. She mentioned in the interview how they still speak every day, but decided that their relationship works best as a friendship. She also admitted to being surprised when they were voted out, especially given their perceived compatibility compared to other couples like Nas Majeed and Catherine Agbaje, and Elma Pazar and Ronnie Vint. "At that point, if anyone had been asked to pick the two most compatible couples, it would have been me and Marcel, and Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard," Olivia noted, adding that the Islanders were equally shocked by their elimination.

While Olivia acknowledges the possibility that she and Marcel "could have developed something" under different circumstances, she understands that life outside the villa presents new challenges. "It's just harder coming out after having so little time because then you have people's opinions and our lives become so busy. It's trying to find time to see each other. But yeah, I guess we'll never know," she told PEOPLE. Olivia had previously turned down an opportunity to participate in Love Island Games, needing a break before returning to reality TV. Now adjusting back to everyday life, she admits the transition feels strange. "I still feel like there’s a camera following me, and I forget that I can speak freely."

She has also been catching up with the season since her departure, finding the unfolding drama fascinating. "Things have gone wild since we left. It’s strange to watch—I feel detached now, like I’m just watching characters in a show." New episodes of Love Island: All Stars air daily at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock or Crave.