Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman won the second season of Love Island: All Stars, after it came down between them and Luca Bish and Grace Jackson. Many people were surprised that they won, given that Casey yielded a lot of side-eyes as this was his second season of Love Island: All Stars back-to-back, and third season of the franchise overall. Since Series 2 has wrapped, the Islanders have been doing a ton of press, making the rounds at every pop culture publication and podcast you can think of in the UK. Of course, as winners, Gabby and Casey are doing the most press, and it's been rubbing fans the wrong way.

Even though they took home the top title, these two couldn't stop making petty jabs at castmembers Ekin Su and Curtis Pritchard, who took third place. The show is over and they won, so there's no need to make drama outside The Villa, especially with a couple that has said nothing nasty about them. Gabby and Casey's victory lap has been striking a nerve, and fans can't help but think that they're showing their true colors.

Gabby and Casey Have a Lot of Opinions About Ekin Su

Image via ITV.

Gabby and Casey were confronted with a direct question about Ekin and Curtis' likability during an interview with Hits Radio UK, when they were asked if they thought Ekin and Curtis were a lock to take first place, and even the Islanders were convinced they were the ones who were going to win. Gabby and Casey both shut down those claims, repeatedly saying "no" while exchanging glances and smirking to the point where they seemed like they were rubbing salt in the wound. Immediately after, they were asked if they thought Grace and Luca had a chance at winning, and they both amicably agreed that they had a great chance at winning.

To further add fuel to the fire, during an interview with KissRadio, Casey and Gabby were asked about what was the most strategic move an Islander's made, and they made another jab at Ekin and Curtis for being closed off and assuming the boyfriend/girlfriend label early on as "strategy" and "a bit sus." They made it seem like they only did this to curry favor with the audience and more of a commitment to winning rather than a commitment to each other. This, too, felt icky because Ekin and Curtis hadn't really said anything negative about them. Everyone on Love Island: All Stars is very much aware of the public and catering to them while also trying to make meaningful connections in the villa, and it just feels like they were singling out Ekin and Curtis for doing what everyone else in the history of Love Island has done.

On top of that, during an interview with Cosmopolitan, Casey and Gabby couldn't resist further stoking flames of their one-sided feud with Ekin and Curtis, by saying they spent the least amount of time with the during the show after being asked who the least compatible couple was. They also called Ekin "two-faced," maintaining that Ekin was eager for Casey and Gabby to win to their face, but was saying in interviews that none of the Islanders were compatible. Ekin never said that, and it's weird that they're taking her words out of context just to have an excuse to gossip about them on a public forum.

Their Behavior Shouldn't Surprise You