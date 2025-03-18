For Love Island veteran India Reynolds, stepping back into the villa for All-Stars was a chance to rewrite her story in the reality franchise. And while she may not have left with a romantic connection, she’s walking away with solid friendships and a renewed love for the Love Island experience.

In an exclusive chat with Collider, India opened up about her journey, her thoughts on Scott van-der-Sluis’ controversial exit, the pressures of dating post-Love Island, and why she was rooting for Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman to take the crown.

Back to the Villa: Why India Said Yes to 'All-Stars'

Returning for Love Island: All-Stars was no easy decision, and India admits she was hesitant at first. “I was so nervous about doing it again,” she revealed. “But it actually felt really good. I really enjoyed it—much more than I did the first time. I don’t know if that’s an age thing, where you’re a little bit more confident as you get older, or whether it’s just knowing what to expect—like the schedule and the cameras everywhere.”

India also noted how different the experience was entering as an OG Islander versus a bombshell. “Going in from the beginning is so, so different than being a bombshell,” she explained. “You get to settle in and form connections early on, whereas as a bombshell, you’re constantly playing catch-up.”

Scott’s Sudden Exit: Could He Have Found Love If He Stayed?

One of the most dramatic exits this season was Scott van-der-Sluis, who abruptly left after struggling to connect with Tina Stinnes. India, who had been paired with Scott at the start, had mixed feelings about how it all played out. “I kind of think that if your head’s not right, then you should just leave,” she said. “If you’re not enjoying it, or you’re not feeling good, then I think you know yourself best.”

But she also wonders if he pulled the plug too soon. “If you commit to the process, it’s only two girls that maybe he didn’t have that connection with,” she pointed out. “New people come in all the time. Like, maybe he should have ended things with Tina and then waited—because Samie came in afterward. Who knows? Maybe she would have been a good match for him.”

Fans also speculated that India and Scott could have been a great couple, but according to her, the connection just wasn’t there. “For a few days, the public really thought Scott and I would be a good couple,” she laughed. “But honestly, I feel like Luca was super fun and funny, and we actually got on really well. The only thing was just the age difference.”

Life After the Villa & The Pressures of Love Island Romance

India knows firsthand how different relationships can feel inside the villa versus the real world. “Coming out single is so different from coming out in a relationship because there’s so much pressure on that relationship once you leave,” she explained, recalling her 2020 experience leaving with Ovie Soko after their third place finish. “The first time I did it, I was only in there for two weeks, but everything is so fast-forwarded because it’s so intense. All you’re doing is getting to know each other, so connections form much quicker than they would on the outside.”

And the moment you step out of the villa? The expectations are real. “We came out, and straight away we were getting interview questions like, ‘Are you moving in together?’” India told Collider. “And I’m like, whoa, whoa, whoa—we literally just met two weeks ago! It’s that kind of pressure that can be really tough on a relationship.”

She also pointed out how post-Love Island life brings outside factors into play. “You go from only thinking about each other to suddenly having to juggle work, schedules, management, press, families—it’s a lot,” she admitted. “That can be really difficult, especially so early in a relationship.”

Keeping It Real: India’s Feedback for the Show

Image by Zanda Rice, Peacock

As the first one dumped from the Love Island: All-Stars villa in Season 2 and someone who has lived the Love Island experience twice now, India has a few notes for the producers. “To keep me in for a little bit longer,” she joked. “Bring in some more guys for me!”

She also believes the show could benefit from balancing the emotional moments with more of the lighthearted, funny interactions that happen in the villa. “I kind of wish they included more of the funny bits because we actually have such a laugh in there,” she said. “The show sometimes feels really serious, and I’m like, no, we mess around and play games too! I think that would make it more fun to watch.”

And she definitely had thoughts on the bombshell selections. “Bring in some more American boys!” she teased.

So who was India rooting for to take the All-Stars crown? “I loved seeing Gabby and Casey win,” India told Collider. “They’re my favorites.”

She’s not just a casual fan—India sees something special in their bond. “I love Gabby, I love Casey. I think they’re so funny,” she gushed. “They have such a natural connection, and they really gravitate towards each other all the time. They’re just having fun in there, and I think they both surprised each other—that’s really nice.” Seems like the public saw exactly what India did because Gabby and Casey did indeed win Season 2 of Love Island: All-Stars.

The Best Gift from Love Island? Friendship.

Image via ITV

When asked about the biggest takeaway from her Love Island experience, India didn’t hesitate. “Friendship is definitely number one,” she said. “Me and the girls were really close in there, but Gabby especially—we got on so well. I couldn’t wait to see her when she got out.”

For India, Love Island might not have been a fairy tale romance, but it’s given her friendships, unforgettable memories, and a fresh outlook on what she wants next.