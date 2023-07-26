The Big Picture Love Island fans rejoice, as Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules makes a special guest appearance on the show - a dream come true for Madix and viewers alike.

This season of Love Island has already had plenty of twists here in the United States. From Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen getting voted off in the first episode to come back the next day with two new contestants to a whole new approach to coupling up at the start, the fifth season of the United States version of the show is off to the races. Now, it seems like we're getting a reality television crossover event for the ages! Peacock took to their Twitter account to share a video of a new "bombshell" heading to the villa in the next episode. That bombshell? Ariana Madix from the hit Bravo series Vanderpump Rules.

Madix was recently in the headlines due to the fact that her longtime (now ex) boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheated on her with their fellow cast mate Raquel Leviss. The "Scandoval" rocked the show and was the talk of the town, including comments from Sandoval about being the one to stock batteries in their home and paired then with Madix getting a battery commercial spot for herself. It was the Madix love train and remains as such as fans get excited to see what her trip to the Villa on Love Island means.

“I got a text!” Madix says in the video, sitting in the sun like some of our favorite islanders. “You could say there’s a hot new bombshell entering the villa. Me!” This has been a long time coming for Madix. She's a fan of the show and one of the irritations that Sandoval seemed to have in their relationship was that Madix was into the drama of Love Island rather than spending time with him and so now that she's manifested this dream come true, it's exciting for us to see her stop into the Villa!

Ariana's Time to Shine

For a lot of the "Scandoval," the conversation was about what Sandoval did and how much he sucked because of it but we didn't get to see a lot of the praise that Madix rightfully deserved. Seeing her commercial and now things like this, knowing how much she loves Love Island as a show just makes this that much sweeter. It's what Madix deserves and it is fun to see the two worlds collide. Many reality television fans watch all these different shows and having Vanderpump Rules and Love Island come together is a dream come true (for all of us and Madix of course). Madix will be joining as a special guest of the series and appears on the Wednesday episode of Love Island, dropping at 6PM PT/ 9PM ET on Peacock.