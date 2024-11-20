Since Love Island USA’s most successful season yet came to a close this summer, reality dating shows just haven’t hit the same. Lately, the search for reality TV that catches my interest and helps foster a healthy – or unhealthy, who’s to say? – amount of escapism without making me feel gross after watching it (looking at you, Love Is Blind Season 7) has come up mostly dry. Thankfully, the current season of Love Island Australia just dropped on Hulu and has already set the bar high for reality dating shows with its willingness to embrace – and make light of – the flaws of current reality TV.

The first episode of Love Island Australia Season 6 kicked off with host Sophie Monk preparing to introduce this season’s islanders with a healthy dose of sarcasm, saying, “Our islanders have plenty in common. They’re all smoking hot. They’re all desperately single… And they’re all here for Instagram followers – love, love.” I was instantly hooked. This intro was not only clever and entirely apt given the current state of reality TV, but it also set the tone for a season that, so far, is everything I think reality dating shows should be: fun, authentic, and, ultimately, not that serious.

‘Love Island’ Is Known for “Having a Go” at Reality TV

It’s no secret that contestants join reality TV for stardom and Instagram fame; it has been a recent problem on dating shows like Love Is Blind and The Bachelor. This pattern has been consistent enough that the Love Is Blind hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, have resorted to calling out cast members specifically – like Trevor Sova from Season 6, who was already in a relationship when he entered the pods. Similarly, Bachelor Nation has coined a phrase for contestants of this sort, referring to them as “not here for the right reasons.” In 2015, Love Island (UK) started the franchise around the concept of poking fun at reality TV contestants thanks to the show’s witty and beloved narrator, Iain Stirling, who cracks jokes throughout each season. Therefore, it’s only fitting that Love Island Australia would face the criticisms of modern-day reality TV head-on and with a joke – and it’s also incredibly refreshing.

In typical Love Island fashion, host Sophie and narrator Eoghan McDermott keep the jokes coming on Love Island Australia, and even the islanders seem willing to have a laugh at themselves – like Hannah Steinfeld, who compares her brain to a broken compass in Episode 2. This playful banter helps keep the overall tone of the show light, balancing out the drama that inherently comes with reality TV with some much-needed comedic relief. It has also reminded me that reality dating shows shouldn’t be taken too seriously and that, if a show makes me feel worse for having watched it, it’s not fulfilling the reason I put it on in the first place.

‘Love Island Australia’ Season 6 Has Been More Enjoyable To Watch

Image via 9now

Lately, reality dating shows have felt more toxic and stressful than enjoyable to watch – like Love Is Blind Season 7, which had more negativity than anything else, and Married at First Sight Season 17, which may have been the show’s most toxic season yet. When reality shows only focus on drama and conflict, instead of letting viewers live vicariously through the new and exciting experiences of the cast members and root for those they like, I find myself feeling sad or stressed on their behalf. In the case of shows like Love Is Blind or Married at First Sight, it has started to feel like each season is more toxic than the last, partly because their premises revolve around incredibly serious, life-changing stakes that possibly exceed what modern-day reality TV can handle.

Season 6 of Love Island Australia has matched the tone of its witty intro by better acknowledging the “reality” of reality dating shows with humor, and by putting less pressure on its contestants. The show successfully creates a much more enjoyable atmosphere to both be a part of and to watch. In light of shows that promise love but mostly deliver negativity, I’m more than happy to kick back and watch a group of good-looking singles enjoy their summer by playing kissing games, like spin-the-bottle and an adult version of dress-up, in a stunning Spanish villa.

Love Island Australia is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Love Island In a stunning villa, a group of attractive singles lives together as they seek love and connections. Contestants must pair up and stay coupled to survive elimination rounds. Along the way, they participate in engaging challenges and games that put their relationships to the test. New islanders are regularly introduced, causing shifts in alliances and romantic interests. Viewers play a crucial role by voting for their favorite couples, with the most popular pair ultimately winning a cash prize and the title of the strongest couple. Release Date June 8, 2015 Cast Arielle Vandenberg , Sarah Hyland , Matthew Hoffman , Iain Stirling Main Genre Reality Seasons 11 Streaming Service(s) Hulu

