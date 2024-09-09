Love Island as a franchise has just the right balance of drama and romance. The UK series and its many spin-offs together have a record of producing genuine couples that often stand the test of time, with many relationships lasting years, and several even turning to matrimony. And, of course, others that seemed like a fairy-tale but ended in heartbreak. Audiences might think the series is all about loved-up couples; but the heartwarming friendships that develop along the way are a significant draw for the franchise as well.

These loved-up couples and the friendships that develop in the Villa have given Love Island a reputation for portraying positive relationship growth in many ways. But of course, it would not be a reality series if there wasn't a healthy dose of drama and diva behavior along the way. There are always a few bad apples in the mix, whose mean qualities come out in different ways. Whether they show up in the form of a clear production plant there to stir up trouble, a romantic huckster only out for reality TV fame, or in simple personality clashes that arise naturally among contestants, these mean moments are a part of the Love Island legacy as well.

There are always bad-faith actors from the start, whose meanness comes out in the form of love bombing and gas-lighting. Sometimes the mean traits come out when direct communicators get off on the wrong foot with their peers. But each season, there are always contestants who earn themselves the villain title. And sometimes, when all the right circumstances align, viewers get the special treat of a contestant who is mean in all the right ways, avoiding villainy and coming out a victor instead. Here are the 10 meanest contestants from the original series, Love Island UK.

10 Jess White

Season 11

Has there been a worse matched pair of girls in Love Island history than Season 11's Harriett Blackmore and Jess White? When it comes to how different these ladies' personalities are, it was a simple case of black and white. More on Harriet in the next section, but her personality rubbed Jess in all the wrong ways, and right from the start. Harriett brought out inner mean-girl traits that Jess did her best to suppress in Season 11 of the UK franchise, but her rival was especially skilled at drawing her out.

Jess might have been aware that on reality TV the trend has become women supporting women in lieu of the catty exchanges expected in decades past. Or, she was genuinely trying her best to be kind, and failing miserably. Either way, it seems that Jess simply couldn't hold back when it came to critiquing Harriett's behavior in the Villa. When Jess would lose her temper, it was often provoked by Harriett's bratty behavior. Jess comes across as emotionally intelligent and media-aware, so it often took Harriett several tries to draw out Jess's mean temper. Whenever Harriett would try to take control of the narrative, or try to make Jess feel as though she was in the wrong, Jess would simply speak louder and longer over Harriett until her nemesis stopped speaking from frustration.

When Harriett snogged Ronnie Vint in the hideaway, Jess immediately pulled Ronnie for a chat to explain to him how he had disrespected her. In the middle of her stern speech, she referred to Harriett as "cheap." Harriett then followed Jess into the make-up room to address what had happened, and Jess immediately shut her down, requesting "don't speak to me please." Regardless, Harriett persisted in telling Jess that she still felt loyal to her, which Jess shut down directly by saying if she did, she would not have kissed Ronnie in the first place. Jess firmly told Harriett "right now, it's about me being upset, it's not about you," essentially letting her Love Island UK rival know how sick of her scene stealing wiles she had become.

9 Harriett Blackmore

Season 11

Jess' meanness towards Harriett certainly wasn't one-sided. Harriett's mean qualities came out in Season 11 as well, but her strategy was the exact opposite to that of her rival. Where Jess was all about direct and often stern communication, Harriett played a sneaky game that many ladies will recall from their middle-school years. Whenever Harriett wound up in a confrontation of her creation, she would simply place blame on someone else, wind them up to a boiling point, and then break out in tears the moment her rival said something to her in retaliation.

When Jess would communicate her irritation directly, Harriett would employ tears, her voice reaching the high-pitched whine of a toddler denied an expected treat. This would further enrage Jess, who seemed to despise this juvenile display of whining. Harriett was not subtle in her agenda to drown the conversation in waterworks, but she proved that when it comes to her tactics to wind Jess up, she could be very sly.

Harriett was always bragging about her interactions with Ronnie, in ways that appeared innocent on the surface, but were very clearly intended to push Jess' buttons. Harriett would even watch for moments in the conversation to take a dig at Jess, only to play innocent when confronted. She was also sure to follow the drama wherever it went in the Villa, finding a way to insert herself into any conversation. Her need to be the center of drama, and her childless tactic of digging Jess out in every conversation, made for great entertainment on Love Island Season 11, but it definitely lands Harriett as close on the meanness scale to Jess as she possibly can be.

8 Mitch Taylor

Season 10

Mitch Taylor didn't earn the nickname "Messy Mitch" for no reason in Season 10 of Love Island. He gained the "messy" moniker after pairing up with co-star Abi Moores, who he quickly abandoned when bombshell Ella Barnes entered the Villa. But it wasn't just his behavior in his romantic relationships that brought about his new title. Mitch had a way of going around the Villa and spreading information to the Islanders, stirring the pot in all the drama, and then stepping back and claiming his hands were clean. Mitch was so involved in unnecessary drama, at times he came across as a producer-plant.

Mitch has been messy outside his appearance in Season 10 as well. He carried on feuding with his co-star Kady McDermott once outside the Villa, after the pair had their phones back and each saw what the other had been saying about them in interviews. Mitch's messy behavior got so out of control once he was a newly minted reality star in the real world, that his management team reportedly dropped him after he was thrown out of a party, accused of using homophobic rhetoric, and allegedly tossed money at a homeless person.

Despite all the surrounding controversy, Mitch was then cast in the spin-off series, Love Island All Stars, where his messiness spilled over into meanness again. This time, Mitch ran around the All Stars Villa and told both the ladies he was dating that they were his number one girl. Mitch also had a falling out with fellow Islander Luis Morrison for spreading gossip around the Villa about his kiss with Demi Jones. Despite his claim that he wants to move on from being messy, Mitch has demonstrated that his messiness that slips into meanness is very clearly a present-day problem.

7 Luca Bish

Season 8

Luca Bish entered the Love Island Villa in Season 8, and the lad was lucky enough to land one of the best British baddies ever to grace the series, Gemma Owen. And though the couple were a clear fan-favorite, they struggled through the Love Island process of testing connections once formed by continuing to chat with other romantic hopefuls. Many viewers were shocked to see Luca's controlling nature towards Gemma. Even Luca told Grazia that when watching the series back, he could hold his hands up and agree that his behavior was wrong. He did, however, blame the production for instigating drama through the games and other ploys that the series is known for.

He also blamed the strength of his feelings for Gemma for his bad behavior, saying: "When you're falling in love with someone you don't want to see another boy come in and talk to them, and vice versa." He claimed the series was intense and geared towards heightening emotions. Luca's heightened emotions came to a head during the "Mad Movies" episodes, where he saw footage of another Islander flirting with Gemma during Casa Amor. Luca began misdirecting his anger towards Gemma, and fans began to call out his double standards and manipulations online. He later acknowledged his controlling behavior and admitted to being embarrassed about the anger he displayed, but these mean qualities are deep-rooted, so working on changed behavior will probably go longer than an apology.

Luca's mean qualities weren't limited to his relationship with Gemma, which often showed him in a better light despite his moments of heightened emotions. Luca admitted that while it took watching his behavior on the series to understand how controlling he had been with Gemma, when it came to his feud with Tasha Ghouri, he realized the moment that he "took it too far" in the Villa. Luca made Tasha cry in one of their spats, and it made him realize he was in the wrong: "For once in my life, I thought - you need to shut up now, your opinions aren't needed." He and Tasha made nice while in the Villa, and their relationship seemingly improved once the pressure of filming the series was removed, but Luca still lands on the mean list for the way he forced his opinion on the ladies of Season 8.

6 Olivia Hawkins

Season 9

Speaking of British baddies, Olivia Hawkins has entered the chat. Olivia is an example of someone who was mean in all the right ways during her appearance on Love Island Season 9. This absolute queen was so upper-crust, look-down-your-nose mean to the Villa men that she apparently had hundreds of complaints to a television watchdog site about "women reducing the men to tears."

The women bonding together on the series was mislabeled as "toxic feminity," and Olivia handled the controversy by defending her friendship with the ladies: "It was never about the girls bashing the boys." The men of Love Island often need to be checked for their boyish bad behavior, and Olivia was fine with being the Islander who called out their antics in Season 9, employing her mean side for the powers of good.

5 Joey Essex

Season 11

Joey Essex was another messy Islander whose mean tactics stirred up so much drama, it has to be possible he was planted by a producer. The star of the reality series The Only Way Is Essex entered the Villa with the reputation of being a heart-breaker, and his behavior on the series did nothing to change that image. Joey made promises to the ladies he was paired up with in the Villa like he was a committed man, only to turn around and break his word with such ease it bordered on cruelty.

When his ex-girlfriend Grace Jackson entered the Villa, Joey quickly flipped on his then pairing with Samantha Kenny. Then, when bombshell Jessy Potts stole him from Grace, it was shocking to watch how quickly he adapted to his new relationship, and how easily he shifted his love bombing tactics from one girl to the next. This ability to convince one lady after another that he was deeply serious about her, only to turn off the affection when the next one comes along, is one of the meanest ways someone can treat a partner on Love Island.

4 Jacques O'Neill

Season 8

This rugby-lad lands on the mean-list for the way he treated Paige Thorne while they were in a couple together, and the way he treated his fellow contestants, according to reports. Jacques' time in the Villa played out with many users on social media labeling him as a villain, with terms like "gaslighting" and "toxic masculinity" frequently popping up. Jacques self-eliminated part way through Season 8, with the reasoning that he wasn't able to be himself on the series and needed to get his head straight.

Many praised him for prioritizing his own mental health, but his behavior on social media towards the other contestants once leaving the Villa shows their feelings were less of a priority. He was accused of bullying both in and outside the Villa by cast members, which resulted in Jacques apologizing in a social media post and admitting he had realized, once faced with the pressure of life after Love Island, he had not behaved at his best.

3 Michael Griffiths

Season 5

Michael Griffiths lands high on the mean list for being such walking proof of the theory that viewers really need to keep an eye on the "nice guys." Michael was a fan-favorite for much of the season, as he kept up his nice guy persona and even lectured his fellow lads about their behavior when they would step out of line. But then he revealed a real mean side when dumping one of the nicest girls to ever grace the Villa, and eventual winner of Season 5, Amber Gill.

Michael failed the Casa Amor challenge spectacularly, not by choosing to re-couple, but in the way he used the re-coupling as an opportunity to suddenly spout off mean things about Amber, calling her childish, and suddenly claiming he could not be himself around her. This, after weeks of smiles and laughter and flirtation with his romantic partner. When Amber returned from Casa as a single lady still, she was hoping to see Michael waiting for her. Instead, she had to learn not only that he had chosen someone new, but also had to listen to him brutally attack her character while explaining his reasons why he had chosen to re-couple. Michael then did his best to bait Amber into an argument in order to prove his point about her immaturity.

Michael didn't stop there either, but rather continued on in the following days to badger anyone in the Villa who would listen about how awful he now, suddenly, found Amber to be. He then had the audacity to trash Amber's new relationship to her face, once his new partner was voted off the series, and he found himself single and vulnerable. Michael's clear ploy to get into Amber's head and his efforts to get back into her good graces made his meanness seem that much more manipulative.

2 Paige Thorne

Season 8

Paige earned her mean girl reputation in the Love Island Villa when it appeared she had formed a clique with a few girls, excluding others. At a re-coupling ceremony, Danica Taylor chose to pair up with Islander Jay Younger, despite knowing that Paige's friend Antigoni Buxton was hoping to choose him. Afterward, Antigoni and Paige were discussing the re-coupling with a select group of girls, and when Danica and Indiyah Polack approached, Paige deployed the classic mean girl tactic of excluding someone you are talking about.

As Danica and Indiyah walked towards them, Paige asked them in a sickly sweet voice if the approaching "girlies" wouldn't mind letting them finish catching up their chat before joining them. On the surface, a seemingly reasonable request, but since the group had been "catching up" about their irritation over Danica's decision to couple up with Jay, which is a normal part of the Love Island process, a more reasonable choice would have been to let Danica join and defend herself. Later, Paige was accused of doing worse than excluding people from her clique when Islander Coco Lodge confessed she had made "unkind" comments about her appearance in the Villa.

Of course, being under constant surveillance, in the heat, pursuing romance where there is a guarantee other ladies will "turn heads," anyone could make a few slips now and then when tempers flare. But it appears that Paige made more than one slip, and when asked on a Love Island themed podcast how she felt about the mean girl accusations, her response was very Regina George. She claimed to be too invested in her positive bubble to pay attention to people who were "talking sh** to stay relevant." Giving no acknowledgment to the supposed insults she had leveled at the other girls and following this up with a claim that they were trying to stay relevant by talking about her is the highest order of mean-girl behavior.

1 Ella Thomas

Season 10

To top the list, we end with an Islander who is the best kind of mean. Ella Thomas, who came in third place in Season 10 along with her partner Tyrique Hyde, entered the Villa with a cool-girl confidence only a professional model could muster. Her fashionista mean-girl mug at first hid the fact that Ella was actually a big softy. Her romance with Tyrique was not smooth, but their many bickers were endlessly entertaining throughout the season. When it came to fiery tempers and locking verbal horns, Tyrique and Ella matched each other's freak.

Just before Casa Amor, Ella and Tyrique had closed their relationship off, meaning they were supposedly no longer interested in getting to know other Islanders on a romantic level. So the audience was shocked along with Tyrique, when Ella brought back Casa hunk Ouzy See (a footballer Ella already knew from back home in the UK). Ella was direct with her tit-for-tat reasoning for re-coupling with Ouzy, as she had given Tyrique ample opportunities to explore other connections, when he insisted the relationship would progress on his timeline. So, she reasoned it was her turn to test things, as Love Island heavily encourages the contestants to do.

Viewers were surprised to see Ella then in tears when Tyrique blew up after he remained single to keep their couple going. Tyrique initially rejected Ella's offer to continue to date her while she explored with Ouzy, and joked it was time to "crack on" with other contestants in a confessional interview. But it was obvious that he did not like the table that had been turned, where Ella was now keeping him on his toes about the status of her interest. Ella's meanness often surfaced in the form of brutal honesty, which was usually the kind of thing Tyrique needed to hear. Eventually, he put on his grafting boots to win back his model girlfriend, so Ella's mean tactic of turning Tyrique's own methods back on him ultimately brought them closer. Making Ella a mastermind at being the best kind of mean on Love Island.

