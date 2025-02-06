When viewers met Curtis Pritchard back on Love Island's Season 5, he seemed to like the boy next door who would care for everybody and went on to date one of the most famous bombshells, Maura Higgins. Throughout his first time on the show, he was coupled up with Amy Harris and their relationship seemed to be solid, but they hit a snag when all Curtis wanted was to "make coffee for everybody in the morning", so Amy ended things with him, and he became closer to Maura.

After leaving the show, he and Maura broke up, and he went on to date Sophie Sheridan for three years, and she is finally opening up about her relationship with Curtis. They had been on and off for three years and broke up while he appeared on Love Island Games and got back together once he was done with the show. Now, with him being on Love Island: All Stars, they are broken up again, but she is being honest about the game plan he has while being on the reality TV series.

Sophie Revealed Curtis' Sinister Plan

When Curtis stepped up on the first episode of Love Island: All Stars, he was asked how long he had been single for, and he said it had been four months. It is a shock to see him go through a breakup and step up right away into a dating show. Now, his ex-girlfriend of three years is opening up as to why he is really on the show and what he made her do while he appeared in the spin-off Love Island Games.

Back in 2023, when Curtis appeared on Love Island Games, Sophie explained that he told her to fake their breakup because "he convinced me to pretend we weren’t together anymore, because he needed the money for our future." She followed along with his plan, because he was only on the show for the money and not to make the romantic relationships so she didn't think much about it, but their relationship had changed. She stated that when he got back from the show he wasn't the same, "It was very tough for a long time after he got back from filming The Games. It’s like psychological trauma and, to be honest, I don’t really think I’m over it yet. He knew I would never have let him put me through that again, so when Love Island All Stars casting came around again, it was convenient timing for him to announce he had broken up with me."

Sophie is being honest about her experience because she has felt disrespected by him and wants to be able to state her truth. Curtis has been going strong with Ekin-Su Culculoglu since she stepped into the villa, but the way he has acted towards her as well has opened viewers' eyes to who the real Curtis is. Sophie ended it by stating that his game plan and all he is interested in is in money, so his relationship with Ekin may not even be real, "I know his game plan because we spoke about it previously. I think his view is, ‘It’s a job so I’m going to give them the best show possible’. For Curtis, going on All Stars is motivated by money and boosting his career. He wants to be a millionaire by the time he’s 30 and is obsessed with fame. He loves people knowing who he is, and he also wants the money that comes with that." Love Island: All Stars is streaming now on Peacock.