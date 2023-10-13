The Big Picture Love Island Games premieres on Peacock on November 1st, featuring 26 fan-favorite contestants from previous seasons competing for love and the title of world champion.

The spin-off show draws contestants from over 20 nations, including the US, UK, Australia, France, Sweden, and Germany, to add a global element to the Love Island format.

Maya Jama, the beloved host of Love Island UK, will also be the host of Love Island Games, reuniting with narrator Iain Stirling for this exciting new season of love and competition.

Just when you thought the sultry summer days of Love Island USA had come to an end, the sun rises once again for an extended season. Love Island Games, the first international spinoff of the popular reality dating show premieres on Peacock, November 1st, with new episodes streaming six days a week.

Love Island Games brings a new dynamic to the usual format we’ve been seeing. Twenty-six Love Island legends from seasons gone by are coming back to have a second shot at Love's arrow and the chance to be crowned world champion. For those of you who enjoy watching Love Island USA, this new spin-off show will see contestants drawn from the global Love Island pool of more than 20 nations. Including fan favorites from the US, UK, Australia, France, Sweden and Germany.

2 Love Island UK host Maya Jama will be the New Face of the Spin-off Show

Love Island originated in the UK 10 years ago, with fan-favorite Maya Jama, 29, hosting the hit show for the last 2 seasons. Peacock TV, the streaming service for parent company NBCUniversal, also recognizes the charismatic Brit presenting style and revealed Jama will also host Love Island Game. The series will reunite her with Iain Stirling, known for his narration on both the UK and US editions of the show.

So, as we get ready for another summer of love, the question that everyone wants to know is, who are the contestants heading out to Fiji to compete in the Love Island Games? As usual, 10 islanders will cross the threshold of the Love Island villa on day one. However, plenty more contestants will enter the mix throughout the shows. Season 5 of Love Island USA saw over 30 singletons participate in this love drama. This time round 26 fan-favorites will be battling it out in a series of competitive games of love. The new format focuses on fresh challenges, putting the importance on winning the affections of another. There are also games when the singletons have coupled up. To add further twists to the show, there will also be recouplings, arrivals, and eliminations, as well as new challenges. So let's take you through all 26 love Islanders, with added insights on some of the most talked about contestants.

United States: Kyra Green, Season 1; Johnny Middlebrooks, Season 2; Carrington Rodriguez, Season 2; Cely Vazquez, Season 2; Deb Chubb, Season 4; Justine Ndiba, Season 2; Ray Gantt, Season 1; Zeta Morrison, Season 4; Courtney Boerner, Season 4; Imani Wheeler, Season 5

Courtney Boerner, 25, USA

Courtney entered Love Island USA on season 4, 2022, and soon coupled up with Felipe Gomes, before turning to Bryce Fins after he entered the villa. Bryce and Courtney didn’t last long in Casa Amor. She met Chad Robinson and brought him back to the villa. During recoupling Chad decided to pick Mackenzie Dipman, forcing Courtney, to leave the island.

Carrington Rodriguez, 26, USA

Season 2, 2020, of Love Island USA, saw Carrington connect with Kaitlynn. A day after the competition started, Kierstan Saulter entered the villa and Carrington turned to her. Carrington and Kierstan remained a couple until Day 19 when he decided to pair with Laurel. However, Carrington later showed interest in newcomer Lakeyn Call but chose to remain with Laurel. His budding relationship with Laurel did not last long. The pair split in December 2020.

Cely Vazquez, 27, USA

Cely was runner-up in Love Island USA season 2, 2020. Cely and her partner Johnny Middlebrooks, left the series together, with many believing that their relationship would last. Though a few months after the show, Cely announced that the pair had split in January 2021, sharing the announcement on Twitter. "So thankful for our time together and hoped fans would continue to support each of us individually moving forward".

Imani Ayan, 22, USA

Imani entered Love Island USA season 5, 2023. She was interested in both Carsten “Bergie” Bergersenand Jonah Allman. However, she soon got closer to Kyle Darden. Meanwhile, the two men she had previously been interested in had also found someone else to connect with. Later she ended up dumping Kyle. It seemed Imani didn't have a match in the villa as things with Isiah Harayda also ended.

Justine Ndiba, 30, USA

Justine entered the villa during Season 2, 2020 of Love Island USA, when she won over Caleb from Rachel Lundell. Justine and Caleb fell in love with each other over the eight weeks and went on to win the whole thing. Sadly, Justine and Caleb broke up a few months later in January 2021, Justine took to her Instagram to release a statement. "I want to thank everyone for their continued encouragement through this ordeal.

Deborah Chubb, 27, USA

Deb starred in Love Island USA Season 4, 2022, and soon hooked up with Jesse Bray. However, Valerie Bragg entered the villa and grabbed Jesse away. Jesse still had feelings for Deb and the pair got back together. Deb would later turn her attention to Kyle Fraser, but he soon got removed from the villa, which brought Deb and Jesse back together again. The couple went on to finish in third place. Their relationship outside the show lasted a few months before breaking up.

United Kingdom: Megan Barton Hanson, Season 4; Curtis Pritchard, Season 5; Jack Fowler, Season 4; Liberty Poole, Season 7, Mike Boateng, Season 6, Scott Van-der Sluis, Season 10 & USA Season; Eyal Booker, Season 4; Georgia Steel, Season 4; Toby Aromolaran, Season 7.

Curtis Pritchard, 27, UK

After joining Love Island UK on day two of season 5, in 2019, Curtis initially coupled up with Amy Hart and all seemed to be going well. Later Curtis sought the attention of Jourdan Riane, though Jourdan declined Curtis' overtures. Amy was devastated by what happened and quit the show. Curtis ended up finishing in fourth place with Maura Higgins and the two then dated for a while after the show. But after seven months as a couple, they broke up when Curtis accused Maura of cheating on him.

Liberty Poole, 24, UK

Liberty appeared in Love Island UK, season 7 in 2021, and got together with Jake Cornish. The pair were coupled up from day one of the dating show, and they made things official while in the villa. However, their relationship broke down just days before the final after Liberty questioned Jake’s intentions, and they sensationally quit the show.

Megan Barton-Hanson, 29, UK

Megan shot to fame after appearing on Love Island UK in season 4, 2018. During her time in the villa, the 29-year-old enjoyed brief romances with Eyal Booker and Alex Miller. The blonde beauty later struck up a romance with Wes Nelson. They declared their love for one another in the final weeks. Megan and Wes came fourth in the series finale. They pair stayed together for six months before breaking up.

Toby Aromoloran, 24, UK

Toby appeared in Love Island UK, season 7, 2021, and coupled with Chloe after she was first with Hugo. At first, Toby couldn’t decide who he wanted. He tried with Abigail after Chloe, then Mary before deciding he wanted Chloe back. The couple managed to get back together and ended in second place. Just after Love Island UK finished, Chloe and Toby moved in together. But after 14 months as a couple Chloe revealed Toby ended their relationship, and said it left her heartbroken.

Australia: Callum Hole, Season 4; Jessica Losurdo, Season 4; Mitch Hebberd, Seasons 3 & 4; Tina Provis, Seasons 3 & 4.

France: Steph Blackos, Season 2; Sweden: Lisa Celander, Season 3; Germany: Aurelia Lamprecht, Season 4.

The matchmaking will begin as the Islanders embark on an extended summer of romance, relationships, and winning the hearts of the viewers. One love-struck couple will be crowned as the winner. Let the Love Island Games begin.