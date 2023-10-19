The Big Picture Love Island Games is a competition-focused spinoff of the popular series, bringing together fan-favorite contestants from various Love Island editions.

The show features team and couples' challenges, eliminations, recoupling, and new competition twists, all with the aim of finding love and being crowned champions.

Viewers can expect an intense and dramatic season filled with hilarious commentary from host Maya Jama and narrator Iain Stirling, as every contestant is a seasoned Love Island competitor. The series premieres on November 1st exclusively on Peacock. #LoveIslandGames

All’s fair in love and war, and on November 1st, Peacock is making that phrase a reality. The streaming platform released the trailer for this new and exciting change-up in the Love Island formula. Love Island Games is a competition-focused version of the internationally popular series. According to Peacock,

“Set in Fiji, the first season of Peacock’s Love Island Games will bring together fan-favorite Islanders from various Love Island series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia, France, Sweden, and Germany – for a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games.”

This is the series' first spin-off, making this new format extra exciting for fans and first-time viewers alike.

RELATED: 'Love Island Games': Meet the Contestants From 6 Nations

Love Is A Battlefield in ‘Love Island Games’

Images via Peacock

On November 1st, the games really begin, and Love Island fans can look forward to many of their favorites returning from across the globe. The premise of the series is a simple one;

“In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite Islanders are faced with both team and couples' challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns that help control the game like never before. Maya Jama will host the new Original series alongside UK comedian Iain Stirling, who reprises his role as narrator.”

One can only imagine the hilarious quips Iain has in store for these games. And this time, every single contestant has been in the villa before, bringing a new vibe to this tried and true franchise. The villa has seen a bunch of newbies, but what will things be like with this group of seasoned Love Island competitors? Based on the trailer, viewers can look forward to more drama wrapped in an intense competitive suit of armor. Games will be played, hearts will be broken, and hopefully, love will win it all.

Love Island Games will make its much-anticipated debut on November 1st, with new episodes streaming Sundays through Fridays at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

The exciting new spinoff is produced by ITV Entertainment, led by executive producers David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Andy Cadman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Claudine Parish, Kate Amarnani, and Sophie Bush.

Check out the trailer below, and be sure to check out the series premiere on November 1st!