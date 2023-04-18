Get ready for more fun, drama, and love. Peacock has announced that they have ordered the first-ever spin-off for the hit reality dating show Love Island. This fall, the streamer will premiere Love Island Games.

Love Island began as a UK dating show that quickly exploded into a worldwide cultural phenomenon, with over twenty iterations across the globe. The reality dating series follows a group of “islanders” as they move into an isolated villa in a beautiful location and try to find love. Love Island is adored by fans for all the hilarious, romantic, and dramatic moments that naturally come from putting a bunch of attractive singles together to compete for each other’s attention.

Love Island Games will see fan-favorite islanders return to the villa for “a second shot at love.” The Islanders will compete in a series of team and couple-based games all while also facing the usual Love Island challenges of “navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, and dramatic new arrivals.” The first Love Island Games cast has yet to be announced, but it is said to feature an international cast with former islanders from the US, UK, Australia, and more. The host, filming dates, and location for the spin-off have also yet to be announced.

When Will Love Island Games Air?

The series will air in the fall of 2023 after Season 5 of Love Island wraps up on Peacock. It is no surprise that the streamer is going all in on the reality series. Love Island began in the US on CBS in 2019 where it ran for three seasons. But then Peacock snatched it up for its fourth and fifth seasons and was quickly rewarded. The fourth season of Love Island, and the first on Peacock, was reportedly the streamer's most-watched “original reality competition series” and brought a lot of new eyes to the service. Hopefully, the upcoming fifth season and the premiere of Love Island Games will be able to recapture that magic and delight fans.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on Love Island and Love Island Games on Peacock.