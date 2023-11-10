The Big Picture Steph Blackos regrets not getting to know the other ladies in the villa, specifically Liberty and Lisa, as he was immediately attracted to them.

Steph describes himself as a "player" in a Casanova-like sense, but his strategy of being himself would have worked better if he had more opportunities to connect with the other women.

Steph is looking for a woman who is supportive of his career, has her own goals, pays attention to her style and maintenance, and has a curvy Latina body. Single ladies fitting this description should shoot their shot in his DMs.

Steph Blackos and Lisa Celander were the first bombshells to hit the villa just as the Love Island Games began. He was first partnered with Jessica Lorsudo, but was then stolen away from her by Megan Hanson Barton. Steph was immediately entranced by Megan (which is fair; she looks like Margot Robbie) and was clearly excited by the prospect of getting to know her. Unfortunately for him, Megan was very popular. She used her arrival as an opportunity to get to know everyone, which led to Callum stealing her away from him as much as possible.

Steph’s downfall was courtesy of an incredibly gross Love Island Games challenge. And that is not hyperbole; the challenge was disgusting and required the transference of liquids using only their mouths to fill another couple's mug before theirs was filled. It was a classic cutthroat challenge, and Steph was doing his best alongside Megan to win. They did not win the challenge and were included in the bottom three couples. After the safe couples put in their votes, Steph was sent home over Lisa by just one vote.

Steph Blackos Regrets Not Flirting Around More on ‘Love Island Games’

Image via Peacock

Steph went into the villa with no real plan other than being himself. He referred to himself as a “player,” which has a bad connotation in the States. It seemed, however, that he was referring to himself more as a kind of Casanova, as his motives seemed to be more rooted in his love for women rather than playing around. His strategy to be himself would have worked more if he had the opportunity. When asked about one thing he wished he had done differently, it was clear he wished he had done more to get to know the other women in the villa. When asked who he wished he had gotten to know more, Steph said, “Liberty. And Lisa as well, because I came with Lisa, and then I was like, ‘Oh, wow. She's stunning. She's pretty bad.’ [But] she picked [Curtis] straight away.” As a viewer, it’s easy to wish that Steph had gotten to stay and talk to Liberty, given the difficult time she’s had finding a love match in the villa.

Steph’s time in the Love Island Games villa was short, but he still made the most of it. And that seems to be his general attitude about life: a light-hearted, go-with-the-flow outlook on life. When asked about the kind of woman he is looking for in his real life, he did get a little bashful before listing his specific wants. He talked about the usual things: someone who is supportive of his career and not jealous, and who has goals. And, naturally, since Steph is a model, he had very specific desires in the looks department. Steph wants, quoting Megan Thee Stallion, a woman with “Body-ody-ody-ody.” As a model, he feels it’s important that his dream lady pays attention to her style and overall maintenance, but the body is important. “I like Latinas with curves. Like I'm very, [laughs] I'm a body guy, but not just a body guy. You know what I mean?” What it ultimately boiled down to is that his dream woman is physically equal and as well as supportive of her own goals. So, all the single ladies who fit that bill, be sure to shoot that shot in his DMs.

