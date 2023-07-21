A lawsuit has been filed against the producers of Peacock's reality dating series Love Island this past Wednesday. This lawsuit is a bombshell, including allegations of race and gender discrimination, retaliation, harassment and retaliation, whistleblower retaliation, wrongful termination, and failure to prevent discrimination. The crew members behind the lawsuit are Jasmine Crestwell and Alex Rinks, both of whom worked as producers for the Villa during season 4. The two are suing NBCUniversal, the owner of Peacock, ITV Studios, and the producers of Love Island. Here's what we know about the lawsuit.

Love Island is a show that follows a group of single people that move to a villa in the hopes of finding love. The contestants must couple up and can be voted off the island if they are single at the end of the episode. The Islanders have the opportunity to win money and incentives if they partake in risqué challenges with the other contestants. According to RadarOnline, the lawsuit states that even though they are entertainers for television, they are also employees who deserve a safe place to work from. The employees should be able to rely on the producers for a non-discriminatory workplace, and they failed to do that for Season 4. The show was initially a huge hit in the UK but struggled to make waves in the US like the UK show did. Because of this, some producers from the UK were brought in to take charge of the fourth and fifth seasons.

The New Producers Have A History Of Mistreatment On UK's Love Island

The problems began when those producers came over to the US season. Crestwell and Rinks were concerned because those producers have a history of racism and abusive practices. In the court documents, Rink mentioned she was concerned by the living conditions. The luxury villa that the contestants are supposed to be living in was described as a "dilapidated ranch" with subpar plumbing and unsanitary bathrooms. The contestants were typically denied using a traditional restroom and were urged to use portable toilets attached to their rooms that were hardly ever cleaned or sanitized.

Love Island is another show in which the producers were alleged to restrict the contestants from food and water in order to create more drama for the show. The complaint states that many were given the opportunity to eat during a break, but were pulled away from their break to film individual testimonials. By the time they were done filming those, the food break was over, and the contestant didn't get to eat adequately.

Love Island Producers Specifically Sabotaged Sereniti Springs From Making Connections

One of Crestwell's specific complaints is that some of the cast members were mistreated and specifically Sereniti Springs, one of the few women of color on the show. Crestwell alleged that the producers used derogatory terms to describe Springs, such as "dumb" and "disgusting." One producer in specific, Sophie Bush, was alleged to have stopped Springs from making connections with the men on the show. Without a connection, Springs would be kicked off the show after not receiving a fair chance at winning

Cameras On Love Island Were Being Abused to Watch the Women Showering

The entire villa on Love Island is equipped with cameras 24 hours a day, even when the contestants are showering. All the producers were instructed to not watch the footage while showering or during any other intimate moments, but some producers disregarded this instruction entirely. Not only did they watch the footage, but they also made comments regarding some of the female contestant's bodies.

In the lawsuit, it is alleged that one producer was making comments regarding a contestant's boob job. In order to create more drama and draw in more ratings, Executive Producers also urged female contestants to engage in sexually explicit relationships without regard for their consent.

Rinks and Crestwell Were Fired Two Days After Raising Concerns

Just two days after Rinks and Crestwell brought their concerns to a meeting, they were terminated from the show. This happened on July 25, 2022. This goes against and violates the California law that specifically prohibits retaliation against employees that bring up issues of discrimination and mistreatment. The lawsuit doesn't state how much is being sought in damages.

