Amidst a very saturated market, Love Island is one of the most popular reality TV dating shows there is. With seven seasons, nearly 300 episodes, and a whopping 23 spinoffs of the original UK version in other countries, Love Island’s concept is one that breeds fun drama, gossip-ridden cliffhangers, and relationships that viewers can fall in love with. But what really sets Love Island apart from the others of its kind is its voice-overs by comedian, Iain Stirling.

In recent years, both the supply and demand for more series in the "finding love on a reality show" genre have spiked. Still, Love Island stands strong in its popularity. Certainly, every dating show has its own unique premise, and some work better than others. While the concept behind Love Island is proving that it can stand the test of time, its invisible host, Stirling, is really the series’ golden ticket into viewers’ hearts.

With all the details that go into a reality dating show, a host who exclusively gives voice-overs is a surprising trait to set one apart. Stirling manages to defy this, however. His unique style and tone have made the show what it is. Love Island without Stirling’s voice-overs just wouldn't feel the same: an accomplishment that’s difficult to achieve for a TV host, at all – let alone one who’s only heard and never seen. Stirling starts off every episode with his now classically presented, “previously on Love Island” to introduce the previous episode’s recap. This is followed by a humorously ominous “tonight” that he utters before guiding viewers through a preview of what will transpire over the course of the next hour.

This “tonight” declaration becomes a bit ritualistic, especially for viewers who find themselves amidst a 5 or more hour-long binge-watch. Long binge-watches are almost a bit too doable for viewers who are vacationing to the island of love for a season that’s already wrapped up and is now streaming on Hulu. For folks embarking on a Love Island marathon, Iain Stirling is a kind of spiritual guide. He leads his audience through a constantly quickly shifting narrative with his emphatic voice and Scottish accent that punctuates his quick comedy just as his commentary does the saga that’s playing out on screen.

Stirling's mockery of the cast members and the situations they find themselves in is neither too gentle nor too harsh. This is a balance that can be difficult to strike when making a show so self-aware, but Stirling does it perfectly. He’s not afraid to make fun of the contestants, but it always comes across as loving and swaddled in care and admiration – like the way someone might poke fun at their favorite sibling.

This elusive middle ground between going too easy and too hard on the contestants is where many reality show hosts fail. Other series, like The Bachelor or The Circle have attempted to foster a similar environment with hosts. Yet, none has been able to create the unique joke-y layer that Stirling has become known for. The Circle’s own voice-overs seem to be modeled after that of Love Island. Yet, the way the host pokes fun at the cast members gives the series a corny, juvenile tone. This creates a disconnect between the viewers and the show; it makes viewers feel like the show doesn’t quite understand itself. In order to master the perfect way of communicating straight to the audience, Stirling needs to find exactly the way viewers want to communicate. In doing so, he sets the tone of the entire show to something that’s relatable for its audience.

The reality of reality television is that viewers at home are almost certainly making fun of the folks on the screen. This makes Stirling’s knack for quick comedy and his willingness to actually poke fun at the contestants the same way viewers do stand out. Stirling builds his own narrative about the things going on onscreen. He even creates running gags or what feel like inside jokes between him and his audience. Some jokes are so long-running that they’re more recognizable after watching multiple seasons – like his frequent jabs about the poor planning and low budget of the dates the show sets up for its contestants. This fosters a feeling for viewers that’s reminiscent of watching the show with company. Stirling’s commentary makes viewers feel like they’re gossiping and joking about Love Island with a close friend, which further reinforces the series’ fun, drama-filled tone. As a viewer, you don’t have to watch a season of Love Island at the same time as anyone else; just turn it on, and you already feel like you have someone there to gossip and mock it with.

This builds a whole separate layer to the content. The show is able to both entertain with its premise and laugh at it. Its self-awareness and willingness to be self-deprecating make it easier for folks watching to suspend their disbelief and accept the series for what it is. Stirling’s voice-overs act like Love Island, itself, talking to you. And, Love Island, itself, has a great sense of humor. Stirling’s sarcasm and wit speak for the show, and this lets the show take on a unique tone. As the narrator's personality becomes established and familiar, so does Love Island's personality.

This is supported by the fact that Stirling only does voice-overs and is never seen on the screen. Love Island has its own onscreen host: Caroline Flack in Seasons 1-5 and Laura Whitmore (who also happens to be married to Stirling) for Seasons 6, 7, and the upcoming 8. Flack and Whitmore only show up for pivotal moments in their seasons, rather than being ever-present like hosts of other reality shows. Instead, Stirling’s voice is the ever-present force on Love Island. When Flack or Whitmore appears on-screen, Stirling builds excitement and showers them with admiring words and apparent respect for their role as in-person hosts. The onscreen host is a kind of liaison between the god-like voice of Love Island and its islanders.

When the voice of Love Island is in on the joke, it leaves little room to fault it for its shortcomings. You can’t make fun of it in a way it hasn’t already beaten you to. As Stirling, himself, told GQ, “You can absolutely hate reality TV and love Love Island.” The goal of reality TV that appeals to reality TV lovers and haters, alike, may be a surprising one. Still, in the end, this only acts to unite any and all audiences in watching a lighthearted show. Unlike most other shows, Love Island has its own voice. That voice is Stirling’s, and in the end, he really just wants to make us laugh.

