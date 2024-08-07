The summer of 2024 has two phases — the summer before and after the reality gold that is Love Island USA Season 6 hits our screens. All the OG fans would agree that this season of the popular reality dating show was a class apart from all its predecessors. With a priceless cast picked right out of an elite reality persona kennel, Season 6 served up oodles of iconic lines, messy recouplings, and Casa Amor drama that was to die for. Not to mention how viewers were blessed with the one and only legendary icon Leah Kateb, whose statements on the show have been turned into viral TikTok trends.

We know that Love Island is always serving up the most iconic phrases and jaw-dropping lines that conjure so much energy. While the British version of the show has an influx of iconic lines and lingo — given that the Brits love engaging in good old banter — Love Island USA doesn’t disappoint as it follows closely behind. This season of the popular dating show had some golden moments, like Serena Page and Kordell Beckham’s fight, Aaron Evans playing dumb, being unaware that Kaylor Martin had watched stuff go down between him and Daniela Ortiz Rivera in Casa Amor, and just the million eye-rolls from the diabolically hot Rob Rausch. Now that the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion episode is right around the corner, it’s a great time to take a peek back at all the iconic dialogues across all its seasons that left viewers utterly gobsmacked.

10 “People who sleep outside should never laugh.”

Imani Wheeler, Season 5

Starting this list off pretty tame with this quote from bombshell Imani Wheeler from Love Island USA Season 5, who entered the show right before Casa Amour. She was a breathtaking goddess who didn’t get as much screentime as we would’ve liked but nonetheless served two of the most memorable lines from the season. While “never trust a man with a dangly earring” had us cackling, the sheer sass with which this angel-voiced diva put Kyle Darden in his place just hit differently.

The comment was made during a heated spat between the duo as Wheeler threw shade at Darden’s sleeping situation of having to nap on a daybed outside the villa. The sassy line had a “beggars can’t be choosers” ring to it. Unfortunately, Wheeler didn’t get a chance to make a meaningful connection despite her awesome personality.

9 “Not having any red flags is a red flag.”

Courtney Boerner, Season 4

Islander Courtney Boerner delivered this comment during the ‘Truth or Dare’ game in Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 16, which was a memorable quote from the season.

It portrayed a significant amount of self-awareness and knowing what she wanted, which makes sense, since she had failed to form a deep connection with any of the islanders. We also can’t forget how Chad Robinson sent her home to couple up with Mackenzie Dipman despite Boerner wanting to see where things were going during Casa Amor.

8 “He snitched on how far his mental gymnastics will go to be self-serving.”

Deb Chubb, Season 4

This quote from Deb Chubb deserves to be framed and printed on T-shirts. The Season 4 islander had a tumultuous relationship with Jesse Bray while on the show. She constantly looked for validation and affection from him as she grew frustrated with his inconsistent F-boy behavior. This line erupted during one of many heated spats that the couple was having, during which she accused him of being manipulative and flaky. The quote that calls Bray out for being self-serving exemplifies playboy behavior and “he’s just not that into you” at its finest.

Although the couple came in third place at the end of the season, they split just four months after the show ended despite Chubb having exclusively told E! News that Bray had moved to California to be closer to her. The former couple announced their split on Chubb’s Instagram with an aesthetic display of milestone snapshots from their relationship, further detailing how they were better off being friends. Let’s be honest — we totally saw this coming.

7 “I need a little bit of, like you’re going to send me to the psych ward, and it’s just not giving that.”

Leah Kateb, Season 6

This line from Leah Kateb has a separate fanbase of its own. Although I can see what she means — sort of. Sometimes, the nice guy just isn’t doing it for you, and that’s understandable, which also cements further why I think Kateb is the most relatable and real islander. After the messy recoupling where she was caught up in that nasty love triangle between Robert Rausch and Andrea Carmona, Kateb resorted to trying to form a connection with Connor Newsum but caught on the ick. He treated her a little too well, and she even mentioned that he’s the guy she’s “supposed” to want.

Considering that Kateb and Rausch were wildly into each other during the onset of the season, we can see a pattern that she’s possibly into toxic men. However, it must be mentioned that when Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi got together, something instantly clicked, and we could sense the chemistry that was probably void when she was coupled up with other islanders. Watching Kateb bring out the playful side of this Brit was infinitely satisfying.

6 “I support women’s rights and wrongs.”

Serena Page, Season 6

Serena Page emerged as the Love Island USA Season 6 winner for a reason! This ‘girl’s girl’ is a baddie who always dominates the screen. The one-third member of the PPG never hesitated to give fellow islanders a reality check and supported her female friends throughout. She's definitely my favorite islander across all seasons of Love Island USA — we mean, after Leah Kateb, of course.

Page, who is known for her fun quips and fiercely loyal personality throughout the season, hit fans with this line while talking about the camaraderie between the girls in the villa. The sisterhood thrived during this season of Love Island USA, especially amongst the PPG: Kateb, JaNa Craig, and Page. It was so heartwarming to see our girl Leah Kateb come out in support of Page when Kordell Beckham returned from Casa Amor, and she demanded, “Yeah, speak up,” it was a finger-snapping moment for sisterhood.

5 “Our Love is unapologetically black.”

Caleb Corprew, Season 2

In this list, which is predominantly brimming with sassy sneers and savage comebacks, we’re mixing things up with this wholesome yet iconic line by Caleb Corprew. He was the resident sweetie at the time and made history with his partner Justine Ndiba as the first black couple to emerge as winners of the show. Corprew made this statement during the finale of Love Island USA Season 2, and fans were left choking at the cuteness of it all.

But despite having been a fan-favorite couple, they called it quits four months after the show wrapped. As reported by PEOPLE, Ndiba had taken to her Instagram to thank her fans for their continued support as she moved on from their relationship. There were wild speculations surrounding the reason for their split, but nothing was confirmed by either party at the time.

4 “If you think it’s bad, make it worse.”

Leah Kateb, Season 6

You’ve got to agree that Kateb has served some of the most savage lines in the history of this reality dating show. She’s a woman who did not deserve all the distasteful hate that was thrown at her throughout Season 6, especially in “Tweet or Consequence” in episode 17. When Sierra Mills thought she was so cheeky for framing Kateb as being toxic and entitled as she hurled the cryptic tweet at Leah Kateb.

Obviously, Kateb, being the self-aware diva that she is, accepted it with grace as she sassily hit the camera with the quote that has been imprinted on fans’ minds. It’s definitely a line that will come in handy for any messy spats or disagreements to leave the other person gobsmacked.

3 “It didn't take me a week to explore with a guy to know it was always you. It didn't.”

Serena Page, Season 6

When I say I love Serena Page, this is what I mean! The girl would be serving up all the energy in Season 6 with her cutthroat words, sassy expressions, and awareness about her self-worth. When Kordell Beckham returned from Casa Amour with Daia McGhee, she didn’t go on a rampage or even shed a tear; this goddess remained composed and classy, which just intensified his guilt. To watch the blood rush from his face the moment he realized what he’d lost was so satisfying.

Of course, we all know that their showdown after was just a priceless moment in reality television history. This mic-drop line that Page blasted Beckham with for the audacious excuses he was producing to explain his slip-up at Casa Amour hit our souls, as we could feel her sincere pain for the disrespect he subjected her to. The next time a slimeball does you dirty, remember to peep into the Serena Page bible for inspiration.

2 “Why would America take my boyfriend?”

Mackenzie Dipman, Season 2

Honestly, this line from Mackenzie Dipman should be the tagline for Love Island USA. This quote popped up during Love Island USA, Season 2, Episode 18, when fans were given the opportunity to vote and influence the pairings. As a result, Dipman was separated from her boo at the time, Connor Trott, which left the islander livid. Given the tumultuous nature of their relationship, it’s justified that she had her panties in a twist when the public voted for him to be paired with Lauren Coogan.

The camera captures her bawling her eyes out while exclaiming her frustration over why America would do this to her. Despite the rather unforeseen event and Trott getting kicked out, the duo reconnected outside the villa and dated for a hot minute before calling it quits. They announced the split in a detailed Instagram story despite their deep emotions towards each other as it was just not the right time.

1 "That was like a movie. And he stood up there and said, “Now you're sending three home.”

Leah Kateb, Season 6

Obviously, number one on this list would have had to come from Queen Leah Kateb. And if you were as invested as I was in Season 6, this one was a total no-brainer. The now viral TikTok, where Leah Kateb mocks Rob Rausch’s dialogue from the couplings where he mockingly said, “Now you’re sending three home,” is pure gold! At some point, I felt she gave major Maddy from Euphoria energy.

When Rausch left Kateb and recoupled with Carmona it gave way to a new side of Kateb as she summoned all the girl boss energy. The quote has since gone viral and even inspired creators to make T-shirts that sport. It goes to prove why it deserves to be number one on this list. While she and Rausch share a friendly relationship now, we’re glad that Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, who won runners-up, are still going strong even after leaving the island.

