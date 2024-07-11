The Big Picture Casa Amor and Movie Night always stir things up in the Love Island villa.

The "nice guy" is a common trope on Love Island, and Sean showed early signs of being the "nice guy" in Season 11.

Sean's actions during Casa Amor and Movie Night confirmed his status as a Love Island "nice guy," following similar islanders of years past.

Love Island has dozens of episodes per season, but the Casa Amor recoupling and Movie Night are always two of the most highly anticipated, making for some of the most jaw-dropping moments of the season, and Season 11 is no exception. Going into Casa Amor, almost every single relationship was already on the rocks, and after Ayo, Wil, and Sean explored new connections, Movie Night offered some shocking and distressing revelations for Mimii, Uma, and Matilda, respectively on the reality series. Matilda, who has been coupled up with Sean since she entered the villa as a bombshell, fell victim to another Love Island "nice guy," as Sean was cozying up to Diamanté before ultimately deciding to recouple with Matilda.

After Sean had trouble finding a romantic connection throughout most of the season, he and Matilda immediately hit it off when she entered the villa as a bombshell, and it seemed like they were becoming a solid couple. Once Casa Amor rolled around, however, Sean proved he was destined to follow in the footsteps of Love Island "nice guys" of years past, like Alex George from Season 4 and Hugo Hammond from Season 7.

The "Nice Guy" Is a Common Trope on 'Love Island UK'

Being known as a nice guy should, in theory, be a good thing, but this all depends on its usage. When using the word "nice" as simply an adjective to describe a man, it's mostly a catch-all descriptor to refer to someone who's not openly rude or disrespectful to a woman he's interested in. But a "nice guy" (also referred to as "nice guy" syndrome) is a term used sarcastically to refer to a man who presents himself as kind and compassionate in his interactions with women, who has ulterior motives behind this so-called niceness. A "nice guy" may not be as conventionally attractive or overtly masculine as other men they perceive as competition in pursuing women and come across as non-threatening, but these "nice guys" can be just as controlling and manipulative as the stereotypical alpha male. He's the kind of guy who laments being stuck in the "friend zone," complains about women preferring "bad boys," and lashes out at women who reject him.

The "nice guy" is a common archetype in fictional media – think Ross Geller from Friends or Ted Mosby from How I Met Your Mother – but Love Island has its own distinct version of this trope. The Love Island "nice guy" is a documented phenomenon and running joke among Love Island fans on social media. Though there's disagreement about whether former islanders like Curtis Pritchard and Will Young fall into this category, the two most widely agreed upon Love Island "nice guys" are Dr. Alex and Hugo.

What makes a Love Island "nice guy"? Typically, they're unsuccessful in their early attempts to find a romantic connection and often enter into friendship couples in order to maintain their place in the villa. Love Island has seen its fair share of models, semi-pro footballers, and gym bros, but the "nice guys" have had jobs like doctor, teacher, farmer, and, in Sean's case, candy salesman. They may not be as confident as the other boys when approaching girls, and their awkward flirting can sometimes be painful to watch, but they seem so nice that you want to root for them to find a real connection. But sooner or later, these "nice guys" end up proving that they're not as nice as they seem. Enter 24-year-old Sean Stone, Season 11's "nice guy," who acted up in Casa Amor despite his connection with Matilda.

Sean Showed Early Signs of Being the "Nice Guy" of Season 11

Sean was poised to be the "nice guy" of Season 11 from pretty early on, and at first both he and Munveer Jabbal found themselves sidelined and without a romantic connection. Once Munveer was dumped, Sean was still left as the odd man out, and was getting so little screen time it was easy to forget he was there at all. Despite trying to crack on with Jess, they ended up being more of a friendship couple as she was still hung up on "bad boy" Ronnie, and he later entered into another friendship couple with Harriett. Sean seemed like a sweet guy despite his many cringe-worthy candy-based puns and pick-up lines, and someone you wanted to root for to find love after winding up in multiple friendship couples. Despite his boyish charm and cheeky smile, viewers well-versed in Love Island history will have seen the signs that Sean was destined to be the “nice guy” of the season.

When bombshell Matilda Draper entered the villa, she and Sean immediately clicked, and it seemed like he had finally found his match in the villa. We saw another side of Sean when he suggested they boot Omar from the villa just so he wouldn't have to compete with him for Matilda's attention, despite claiming to be one of his closest friends in the villa. Love Island is a competition show after all, but this snaky move hinted at some bigger red flags that would later pop up during Casa Amor.

Sean Betrayed Matilda in Casa Amor

Every summer, Love Island fans eagerly await the juicy drama that Casa Amor brings to the show, providing some of the most shocking, dramatic, and sometimes heartbreaking, moments of the season. Former Love Island "nice guys" like Curtis and Will had lots of fun during Casa Amor after already having made strong connections with the girls they were coupled up with, and Sean followed suit. Sean was hardly the only boy to act up during Casa Amor, but out of all the boys, he seemed to relish the attention the most. The islanders that come in for Casa Amor only have a limited amount of time to make an impression and either turn someone's head or form a connection with someone who's single and open to recoupling. The Casa boys and the girls have to lay it on thick in their interactions with the main villa cast, and after being ignored for most of the season, Sean loved all the attention he was getting during Casa Amor, especially from Diamanté.

In Casa Amor, Sean had an initial flirtation with Ruby, but quickly moved on to Diamanté. He kissed Diamanté by the fire pit, told her she was his priority, and made it seem like he might actually recouple with her. Meanwhile, Matilda, aside from a few flirty chats with Hugo (who would later couple up with Jess), remained largely respectful and looked forward to returning to the main villa to be with Sean again. Out of all the boys who explored connections during Casa Amor, only Ayo followed through and actually recoupled with someone new, while Sean and Wil messed around but ultimately decided to stay in their initial couple.

After telling Matilda half-truths about what exactly went down in Casa Amor, when the long-awaited Movie Night was announced, Sean was rightfully shaking in his boots. Movie Night was one of the most dramatic episodes of the season thus far, and showed the girls how exactly their boys were behaving in Casa Amor. Sean was defensive about his actions, which tends to happen during Movie Nights when the boys start egging each other on, and even tried to compare his behavior with Diamanté to Matilda's insignificant flirty chats with Hugo that amounted to nothing, trying to make it seem as though Hugo rejected her. Matilda was obviously upset and called him out for his actions, but it seems like she's already on her way to forgiving him and moving on, even telling Grace that Sean has a face she just can't stay mad at.

It's worth noting that, like most reality shows, Love Island only shows us a tiny fraction of what the islanders are like day to day, and Sean and the other Love Island "nice guys" could be perfectly fine people in real life, but definitely exhibited some toxic "nice guy" behavior during their time on the show. With his actions during Casa Amor, subsequent lies to Matilda, and defensiveness during Movie Night, Sean has officially fulfilled the Love Island "nice guy" prophecy.

