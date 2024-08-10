The Big Picture Mimii Ngulube unfollowed ex Ayo post-reunion party. Drama ensues after podcast featuring Ayo and Jessica Spencer.

Mimii and Josh make Love Island history as first Black couple to win. Hope for increased diversity on the show.

Former Black contestants speak out on microaggressions. Reunion episode canceled, stay updated on social media.

It wouldn’t be Love Island UK without some post-show drama! Love Island's Season 11 winner Mimii Ngulube and ex-boo on the show Ayo Odukoya seem to not be on the best of terms. Mimii had refollowed Odukoya earlier during the day at their reunion party but proceeded to unfollow him shortly after.

The islanders got together for a reunion party at the Radio Rooftop Bar at the ME Hotel in London since the reunion episode had been canceled. Earlier during the day, Ngulube followed her ex and then unfollowed him after the release of a podcast featuring Odukoya and Jessica Spencer. The couple were featured on the Antics With Ash podcast, where Odukoya spoke about the reason for recoupling with Spencer and breaking it off with Ngulube after Casa Amor.

Ayo Odukoya gushed about his current partner and explained that he had to stay true to his feelings. He justified his actions by stating that he went logically and did right by himself. Odukoya shared how Spencer made him the best version of himself and proceeded to say that had he made another decision, it would’ve been fake. He acknowledged his past relationship with Mimii Ngulube but expressed that he wouldn’t change a thing:

“I have no regrets about nothing, I would have been fake if I had done anything else.”

Mimii Ngulube Made History With Her Partner As the First Black Couple To Win the Show

Image via ITV

Luckily for Mimii Ngulube, things worked out in her favor. She emerged the winner of Love Island Season 11 alongside her man, Josh Oyinsan. They made history as the first Black couple to win the dating show and believe that this was a great step in the right direction. Although the show has previously produced Black finalists in its 10-year run, it has never produced a winning black couple.

The duo believe that this is a start to something good and will lead to increased diversity casting on Love Island. Ngulube describes that the articles and comments she was subject to after their win greatly represented how their victory made a real impact, which was a humbling experience for her. Ngulube and Oyinsan are basking in the triumph of taking home the £50,000 prize as the latter expressed his emotions in the following words:

“ We never went in there thinking ‘We want to be the first Black couple to win this.”

Former Black contestants on the show have been open about the difficulty of forming connections or the apprehension of being picked due to microaggressions from fellow constants. Black contestants have also often been subject to online hate after leaving the show. The final four couples vying to be winners alongside Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan were Jessica Spencer and Ayo Odukoya, Matilda Draper and Sean Stone, and Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies.

Love Island UK

The Love Island Season 11 reunion episode has been canceled for this year, so fans will have to stay updated via the cast’s social media accounts. You can watch all previous seasons of the show on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu