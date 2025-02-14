Few reality dating shows are as enjoyably messy as Love Island. Created by Mandy Morris, the U.S. version of this hit franchise has thrilled viewers for years with the shocking ways it has the people "compete" for love. All of its challenges and twists are meant to support these people finding their perfect romantic partner...which is why it's unfortunate how rarely this actually happens. While the program has created some long-lasting relationships, of all the dating shows airing right now, it has one of the lowest rates of couples staying together once the cameras stop rolling. It's an unfortunate aspect of the show that makes the actual couples who stay together that much more amazing, with one standing out above the rest.

While there are many pairings who've continued their romance after the show, only one has not only lasted but offered a truly healthy, mature example of what it looks like to find love on reality television. In a game so focused on appearances, it can be easy for folks to care more about how they come off to others than trying to be their genuine selves – but as Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen and Taylor Nicole Smith from Love Island Season 5 show, the only real way to find the love of your life is to search for it authentically.

‘Love Island’ Has a…Mixed Track Record

Image via ITV Entertainment

In a program that seems to only cast suave and effortlessly cool people, many Love Island fans were shocked when the fifth installment introduced Carsten Bergersen. Bergie for short, this extremely kind young man was open from the start about how he was coming into the show with little actual romantic experience – he'd never even had a girlfriend! He was sweet to everyone, but his shyness and inexperience led to teasing from the men and most of the women friend-zoning him, making Bergie think this wasn't his chance to find the girlfriend he'd waited so long for.

Enter Taylor Nicole Smith. A "bombshell," the confident player came into the show late but hit the ground running; she was clear from the get-go about how she was looking for a mature relationship and recognized the only way to find that was through having deep, often difficult conversations. It was a thoroughly adult approach that shirked the series' focus on flirtiness and sex, and while it unnerved some of the men, it immediately attracted the heartfelt Bergie, who was thrilled when Taylor revealed she'd liked him from the moment she stepped into the villa. They coupled up and, despite facing some struggles and skepticism, ended the season as a couple – a relationship they've kept for two years now!

While it's not unheard of for Love Island couples to last as long as Taylor and Bergie, what set these two apart is how seriously they took this show during their time on it. Yes, they had fun, but they were there to find their soulmate and knew from the start that this would mean having real conversations – not just the flirting and sexual attraction that couples from these shows too often base their entire relationships on.

Even more, while both dealt with judgment from other contestants about their personalities, they each understood that their partner needed to love their most authentic selves, so they absolutely could not change just because they were on a show. They were looking for someone who not only loved who they were but was unafraid of complex conversations about how life would be off the show, seeing Love Island for what it's meant to be: the beginning of something beautiful. They had their ups and downs, but by being their most genuine selves and knowing what it takes to have a meaningful, long-lasting relationship, the pair not only became one of Love Island's healthiest couples, but its biggest success story.

Taylor and Bergie Show What True Reality TV Love Looks Like