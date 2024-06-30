The Big Picture Love Island Season 5 is considered one of the best due to its cast and dramatic twists.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague's connection was a standout, leading to a successful post-show career.

Iconic islanders like Maura Higgins, Ovie Soko, and Chris Taylor made memorable moments in the season.

With Love Island, the UK immediately saw that they had a hit on their hands, and every season they released was better than the other, except for two of the winter seasons that are sometimes forgotten about. Still, Love Island has brought the perfect balance of romance, friendship, and drama, but with so many seasons, it can be tough to pick the perfect season that has it all. Enter Season 5 of Love Island, now seen as one of the best seasons the show has had because of its cast and the situations they all went through.What makes Season 5 such a well-rounded season is that everything was constantly changing, and there was never a moment in which viewers were 100% certain who would win the show and who would even be together as a couple until the end. This season not only had many twists and turns, but the introduction of Maura Higgins and Ovie Soko has shown future bombshells what it takes to be remembered as one of the best bombshells on the show. Season 5 constantly left viewers wanting more every week, and it was always hard to figure out who the shining star of the season was because every single one of the islanders showed up and worked to make this season one of the most iconic.

'Love Island' Season 5 Has the Best Couple of the Show

From the start of the season, Love Island Season 5 showed that they had nailed it immediately with their chosen cast. Most of the original cast members who walked in made it to the final, and viewers were excited to see some OG islanders make it all the way through, but it wasn't an easy journey for some of them. As one of the favorite OG boys to walk into the villa, Tommy Fury came in as the hotshot brother of famous boxer Tyson Fury, so having a big name would mean many of the girls would want to couple up with him, or he would be the one to couple up with everyone. To everyone's surprise, though, he was completely different from expected. He was one of the sweetest guys this season and loyal throughout the whole time since he met Molly-Mae Hague as one of the season's first bombshells.

He was initially coupled up with Lucie Donlan, and it seemed they would be the end game, but once Molly-Mae came in, his head quickly turned, and there was no going back. Their connection was instant, and viewers could see this wasn't just a typical fling on the show; there was actual love between the couple, which showed how the Love Island process works. Even though they were fan favorites throughout the season, they didn't win and became the runner-ups. It's always seen how some contestants who don't win the show get better opportunities outside the villa.

After leaving the villa, Tommy and Molly-Mae's connection was still going strong. They were still together and got a spinoff show with Tommy's friend Curtis Prichard called The Boxer and The Ballroom Dancer, in which the two traded places in their everyday careers to see what it was like. Besides being able to have a show, Molly and Tommy have been going strong on social media with a YouTube channel and Molly being a brand ambassador for Pretty Little Thing. Overall, their coupling has truly shown how good their connection is because they announced their engagement and the birth of their baby daughter, Bambi. The two have joined an elite club of Love Island contestants that have gotten married and have children, and even though the club may not be big, it does show how every one of them truly does love each other.

'Love Island' Season 5 Gave Us Some of the Most Iconic Islanders

As expected, Love Island will always have moments that will leave viewers in shock, but with Season 5, no one expects many of the things that happen throughout the season. This season had some of the best moments and most jaw-dropping moments as well since many of the couples changed throughout the season as more bombshells started coming in. First, the person who created some of the most iconic moments in the season was Maura Higgins as she came in as a bombshell and rewrote what being a bombshell is all about. When she came into the season, she didn't care who anyone was coupled up with. She had her mind set on finding someone, and it didn't matter if she stepped on anyone's toes. At first, she was coupled up with Tom Walker, and it seemed the two were hitting it off great until he decided to open his mouth and say to the boys, "It'll be interesting to see if she's all mouth or not." This moment shocked viewers and Maura since she heard him say all that to the boys. It was shocking, but it created the best Maura moment, because instead of staying quiet and going to the hideaway as planned, she decided to call him out in front of everybody. Maura cemented herself as one of the best islanders in the series.

After Tom's moment, Maura moved away from him and coupled up with newcomer Chris Taylor, who has also become one of the most iconic islanders. His personality and looks attracted viewers to root for him throughout the show. While Chris may not have found a romantic connection during his time on the show, he was able to reconnect with Maura in the "real world," which sparked their relationship again. He became very popular on social media with his many antics and funny personality, but he didn't just impress viewers. Hollywood actress Margot Robbie was also amazed by him and was offered a role in Barbie.

Besides Chris, another bombshell that stirred things up in the villa on the male side was Ovie Soko. Ovie entered the villa as one of the contestants being thrown into Casa Amor. When contestants go into Casa, it is a way to test the islanders and see if the connections they have made are real or if they can still have their heads turned. Seeing Ovie would be an instant way to turn one of the girls' heads, especially if they went into Casa unaware their relationship was strong enough. This happened to Anna Vakili, who was in a couple with Jordan Hames. At the end of Casa, Anna ends up coupling up with Ovie but quickly returns to Jordan, which means Ovie decides to couple with Amber Gill as a friendship couple since she is also going through a tough situation in her relationship with Michael Griffiths. While being in a couple with Amber, Ovie showed that he wasn't just a pretty face, but his personality shined during the last weeks of the season, and viewers quickly fell in love with him. He not only showed his fun side, but he was always very respectful towards all the girls and ensured they were all safe, like when he was able to move islander India Reynolds when she was involved with Jordan after he had asked Anna to be his girlfriend.

Casa Amour Changed Everything in Season 5

Every year, viewers have one thing that they look forward to when it comes to Love Island, and that is finding out who the islanders that will make it to Casa Amor are. During Casa, many of the relationships are tested, and some of the series' most iconic moments are created every season. Moments like when Shaugna Phillips comes back single, and Callum Jones is coupled up with someone else, she says, "Congrats, hun." Those simple words changed the trajectory of that season. In Season 5, many couples seemed strong, but Casa changed everything for them, especially for Amber and Michael.

For the first two, they went through issues because their couple with Jordan and Michael fell through since they gave in to temptations while in Casa. They both decided to couple up with someone else, leaving the girls to realize everything they had told them was a lie, and they couldn't continue being coupled. Michael decoupled with Joanna Chimonides after Casa, and it seemed that the two could continue their relationship after things had died down with Amber. Still, to everyone's shock, Joanna was dumped, and it gave viewers the iconic moment in which she tells Michael, "If you've found what you want, you better leave mate, but you aren't, so you're a f****n snake." Every moment in this season created iconic moments in reality TV history that will go down as the best.

