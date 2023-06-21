The hottest time of the year is upon us and that also means that one of TV's steamiest reality TV shows is almost back. Peacock has today revealed the first trailer for Season 5 of Love Island USA, and it promises to step up the heat several degrees higher. The trailer highlights all the elements fans have come to love about the hit cultural phenomenon from red-hot romances to wild parties, challenging games, very scantily clad bods, and all the drama that occurs in between.

Love Island USA is Peacock's most streamed original series competition in history. Fan anticipation is higher than it's ever been and if that trailer keeps to its promise then fans are obviously in for an entertaining dive into their favorite guilty pleasure. Season 5 will follow a similar format as previous seasons featuring a new group of sexy singles searching for love among themselves. Set against the backdrop of a tropical paradise, the Islanders will navigate thrilling challenges and face unprecedented twists and turns. As the season progresses, the arrival of captivating "bombshells" will stir temptations and ignite dramatic encounters, compelling the Islanders to choose between their current partners and new connections.

One of the most alluring aspects of Love Island that stands it out from its other reality shows has been the involvement of fans via the voting system and the fact that the show is aired in real-time. Season 5 brings back this concept adding to the excitement as viewers at home will hold the power to vote, deciding who gets a chance at continuing their journey of love and who departs the villa, left heartbroken and without a match.

Image via Peacock

Love Island Season 5 Is Set In Fiji

Season 5 will take viewers back to Fiji which served as the first location for the USA version when it originally premiered on CBS in 2019. However, the onset of the pandemic in 2020 and the subsequent travel limitations led to a change in location for the second season. Season 2 saw the show relocate to a prominent Las Vegas hotel, providing a unique setting for its riveting narrative. For the third season, the villa was situated amidst the stunning landscapes of Hawaii, while the charming city of Santa Barbara hosted Islanders for Season 4.

Love Island Season 5 is produced by ITV Entertainment. David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Andy Cadman, Iona Mackenzie, and Claudine Parrish serve as executive producers, along with Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster, and Chet Fenster.

Season 5 will premiere exclusively on Peacock on July 18 with new episodes six days a week. Check out the trailer below: