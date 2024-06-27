The Big Picture Hakeem White was voted off Love Island USA season 6, Episode 12, due to a lack of strong connections in the villa.

Hakeem believes JaNa Craig is the "secret mastermind" and "kingpin of the girls," and that she orchestrated the vote against him.

Hakeem predicts Kordell will be voted off next, as he thinks Serena is playing the game and manipulating their relationship.

Episode 12 of Love Island USA season 6 showed a controversial vote. One man and one woman had to leave the villa after a vote from their peers. Hakeem White was considered an "easy vote" for the men because he didn't have a strong connection in the house. However, he got to know the islanders and was in the middle of multiple arguments.

Collider spoke to Hakeem about how things played out on June 26. He said he figured he was going home when it was one girl and one guy leaving after a vote from the islanders. "I think just from the dynamic of the house I'm probably one of the least-liked guys just being straight up," he told Collider. The women's vote led to men crying and shouting. Hakeem explained why he wasn't shocked by which woman left with him.

Hakeem White Thinks JaNa Craig is Running the Girls

The fitness trainer didn't have things work out with Hannah Smith or Olivia Walker. His last effort to form a connection was with JaNa Craig. His conversations with her were the best, and he didn't click with anyone else. JaNa seemed worried she was going home with him in the episode, but Hakeem has a different perspective. "JaNa was never going home," he declared, and said she is the "secret mastermind" and "kingpin of the girls."

He revealed Serena Page, Leah Kateb, and JaNa call themselves the "Powerpuff Girls." Meanwhile, Olivia and Kaylor Martin are best friends. Hakeem says the other ladies are more outspoken than them, and therefore led the charge in the vote to dump Andrea Carmona. "I feel like JaNa was just smart in how she went about things," he said. "She knew what she was doing. She studied the process of Love Island."

Olivia and Hakeem's relationship wasn't fully shown on Love Island USA. They had a huge argument over being incompatible. Olivia accused him of making rules for her. He called her the most negative person in the villa. The trainer explained what caused their issues. "She's basically like the girl's girl," he said. "She's always with the girls nonstop." He asked her to spend more time with him when they were coupled up to get to know each other. However, their similarities of being very outspoken tore them apart. Lastly, he said she wasn't very affectionate with him, and he wondered if they were a couple or friends.

Hakeem Reveals When Nicole was Turning her Head to Miguel

A current major story line is Nicole Jacky's love triangle with Kendall Washington and British newcomer, Miguel Harichi. Hakeem revealed the first sign that Kendall was probably in trouble. "Kind of had some reservations about Nicole as the whole kissing challenge went on," he said. "Like she said, it wasn't aired, but there was some comments that she stated that was a little off." He said Miguel grabbed every woman's butt while kissing except for Nicole. "While we were in the kitchen area she was like, 'Oh I heard all the other girls, hit their butt grab but not mine,'" Hakeem continued. "I was standing and I was like, 'Kendall, you might want to talk to her about that comment 'cause she said it right there in front of everybody." Hakeem believes that's the first clue she was interested in the bombshell.

Miguel continues to get to know the women and has a type. Miguel likes women with dark features, like "Latinas" and "Asians," according to Hakeem. "It made sense that he was gonna like Leah or Nicole," he claimed based on that.

He Believes Serena is Playing Kordell

Who does Hakeem think will go home next? "It's either going to be Kordell, Kendall, or Connor [Newsum]," he answered. He picked Kordell Beckham based on Serena's actions. "I think Serena's just playing the game like, she announced that they were friends," he recalled. "I started briefly talking to her probably about a day or two. She was telling me all these reasons why she doesn't like Kordell."

The Love Island USA star returned to his theory of JaNa being the mastermind of the villa. He assumed JaNa told Serena to get back with Kordell to stay on the show. "She would make sly comments about it," he claimed. The trainer said JaNa tried to set him up with Serena and that didn't work. Now that the women have the power, Serena has chosen to twist from Kordell in episode 14.

Hakeem claimed Serena thinks everything Kordell says sounds scripted. He claimed she told him that Kordell being younger was a turn-off. Serena apparently doesn't feel a physical or romantic connection and wants a man who leads her. Hakeem said he tried to warn Kordell before the ceremony, but he still chose Serena. Three new bombshells entered the villa at the end of episode 14 named Kenny. Cassidy, and Nigel. Serena is single and open to getting to know one of them. Time will tell if Hakeem's prediction of Kordell going next is correct.

