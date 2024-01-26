The Big Picture Love Island UK All-Stars will premiere on Peacock in the US on January 29, 2024, allowing fans to watch in real-time.

Peacock is becoming the exclusive platform for all international versions of Love Island, including Love Island UK All-Stars.

The new season brings back fan-favorite Islanders and promises drama, as relationships are put to the test and bombshells enter the villa.

When Love Island UK first premiered in 2015, some may have known it was going to be a hit for local audiences, but when it began streaming on US-based platforms, a whole new audience for the reality series was born. Soon came Love Island USA and other international offerings like Love Island France, Love Island Sweden, and tons more. Despite all this, there’s just something about the OG, and luckily, fans in the U.S. will have the opportunity to catch up with the new season of Love Island UK All-Stars that premiered on ITV on January 15, 2024.

The original UK series hit the US several years ago and found a home on Hulu. This time, however, fans will get the opportunity to watch in real-time right alongside UK fans, only a few weeks behind. The newest season of Love Island UK All-Stars brings back fan-favorite Islanders with the hope of finding true love. Drama is certainly going to ensue with this cast, something the fans are likely excited to see.

Love Island Single hopefuls looking for love complete tasks, couple off and get voted out week by week. Packed full of drama. Release Date July 19, 2019 Cast Matthew Hoffman , Iain Stirling Main Genre Reality Seasons 2

'Love Island UK All Stars' on Peacock Broadens Its Audience

Image via ITV

Peacock’s popularity has grown immensely over the past few years. Their series, The Traitors, was recently announced as the No. 1 reality series streaming on any platform. Now, they are steadily becoming the exclusive platform for all international versions of Love Island. Love Island UK All-Stars will premiere on Peacock starting Monday, January 29, 2024.

Three episodes of the series will be uploaded on premiere day, while the remaining episodes will air six days a week until the finale. Maya Jama will be returning as the host, alongside Iain Stirling, whose comical takes add the layer of fun that has drawn in fans for so many years.

Peacock shared in an official statement: “Love Island All Stars follows legendary UK Islanders who will each attempt to find love once again and avoid being dumped from the Island. Relationships will be put to the test as bombshells enter and heads turn, leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love. As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other, only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island All Stars 2024.”

The new season is produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, and GroupM Motion Entertainment. Mike Spencer, Sophie Bush, Lewis Evans, Oliver Head, Justin Saculles, and Martin Oxley are the executive producers. Peacock will soon become the US-based resource for all things Love Island-related. It currently hosts seasons of Love Island South Africa, Love Island Spain, and the series' first spin-off, Love Island Games.

Not only is the series popular, but it’s actually somewhat effective. Several couples from past seasons have gotten, and remained, married. Perhaps this chance on All-Stars will prove to have more couples that will form lifelong bonds.

Love Island All-Stars new season premieres stateside exclusively on Peacock on January 29 with a 3-episode premiere. New episodes stream six days a week.

