Love Island UK has cemented itself as one of the best reality dating shows because of the drama it creates between the contestants, and it shows the stakes many of the islanders will go through to be with the person they find a better connection with. During its first two seasons, the show would mostly be about the six main contestants, the bombshells that would occasionally come in, the dumping of couples, and the connections everyone formed. There wasn't anything that would test the connections they had made during their time on the villa. This worked well, but there needed to be something to test everyone, which is why Casa Amor was created. The concept of Casa Amor has either the six gals or six guys enter a separate villa in which six new people will try to persuade them to switch their minds to the couple they have created in the main villa. It seems pretty normal to have new people coming in, but the original cast will stay with the new people for a week to see how true the connection is. Not only are they all living together, but they are also having the opportunity to share a bed with the new islander, which will create more tension since sharing a bed with someone is very intimate.

Casa Amor has always been a section since Season 3, and it has excited many viewers to reach it because that is where most of the season's drama starts to go down. Even though many islanders have already been living together and there has been drama, the addition of Casa Amor tests weeks of being together. It shows if anybody is there for the right reasons. Islanders who seem to have the strongest connections have broken up because of the results of Casa, and it has shocked many viewers. It is a moment in which viewers have to expect the unexpected since no one truly knows what will happen once Casa starts. Since Season 3, Casa Amor has brought the right amount of chaos that viewers look forward to every year.

10 Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde

Season 10

As one of the strongest couples from Season 10, Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde seemed to be the winners of that season because of how strong their connection had grown since day one. The pair had been coupled since the beginning, and the two hit off very well, but it wasn't an easy road for them before Casa. Weeks before it, the couple had had different arguments because Ty's head was still turning for the different bombshells that would walk in and make Ella feel dumb every time. They would still find their way to each other, but Ella never forgot how easy it was for him to switch up whenever a new girl would walk in.

Once it was time to head over to Casa, viewers and even the cast thought it would be a matter of time until Ty's head would turn while being with the new girls. To everyone's shock, though, Ty's head did not turn, and he decided to stay single because his connection with Ella was stronger. Nobody expected Ella to come back and recouple with Ouzy See. Ella mentioned that she was surprised to see him alone in the fire pit and said, "I thought he would miss the game." Ultimately, Ella and Tyrique were able to get back together, but they broke up once the real world became an aspect for the two.

9 Indiyah Pollack and Dami Hope

Season 8

Season 8 of Love Island brought a lot of drama since its first episodes with the introduction of bombshell Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. Still, even after Ekin-Su had developed a connection, the other islanders showed they were also bringing in the drama. Indiyah Polack became a fan-favorite because of her personality, and viewers were rooting for her to find her match. From day one, she was coupled up with Ikenna Ekwonna; it seemed the two had a strong connection that even when an islander came in to try to steal Indiyah, she still wanted to couple up with Ikenna until week 3. Once week 3 started, there was a shift in Indiyah, and she became interested in day one islander Dami Hope. The two had an unmatched instant connection, so they decided to give it a shot and chose to be together at the next recoupling. It seemed like sunshine and rainbows for the two until Casa Amor happened.

Even though the two liked each other, there was still underlying tension that was not allowing them to be themselves around each other, so they decided to recouple with different people because, as Dami said, "Summer's not over; I think it just started." When Indiyah returned to the villa, she and Dami were finally face to face and created one of the most iconic confrontations in Love Island by having them talk while in the fire pit about their time away from each other. The tense moment between the two sparked drama and brought the moment when Indiyah said, "May the best heartbreaker win." After their Casa time was over, the two were able to rekindle their romance and are still together.

8 Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill

Season 5

Seen as the couple that could win the whole competition, Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill from Season 5 became a very strong couple before stepping foot into Casa Amor. Amber had a tough journey while on the show, and her connection with Michael was so strong that she felt they could get through Casa. She was wrong. Before Casa, Michael and Amber were coupled up for four weeks, and the two got closer to the point where they told each other that their heads would not turn. Once Casa started, Michael decided to get to know one of the girls, Joanna Chiumonides.

Michael and Joanna grew close fairly quickly, and during the recoupling, he said his connection with Joanna was stronger. He felt he was "finally getting treated right," which shocked many girls in the villa since they knew Amber would return single. Still, even after being coupled up with Joanna, their relationship did not last, as they were voted the least compatible couple, and Joanna was dumped from the villa. Joanna thought because her connection was so strong with him that, he would leave the villa as well, but Michael surprised yet another girl to which Joanna said the now famous line, "If you found what you want, you better leave, mate, but you aren't so you're a f**king snake."

7 Megan Barton and Wes Nelson

Season 4

As one of the most unexpected Love Island UK couples, Megan Barton and Wes Nelson created a lot of drama even before their time away in Casa Amor. The two were not originally coupled up with each other but had an attraction that could not be denied. During his first three weeks in the villa, Wes was coupled up with Laura Anderson, and Megan was with Eyal Booker. The two hadn't even thought about each other until Wes' head started to turn for Megan quickly, and he needed to do something before he could hurt Laura more than he was already doing. After dumping Laura and Eyal, Megan and Wes began their story, and they became perfect for each other. Things were going great for the two until Casa Amor started to change things between them.

During the time Casa was going on, Wes stayed loyal to Megan, and he thought she would do the same, but to everyone's surprise, she got cozy fairly quickly with Casa Amor islander Alex Miller. The two hit it off, and she thought West was doing the same, so she decided to couple up with Alex. She didn't expect Wes to return to the house single because he only had eyes for her. After Casa, Alex was dumped, and Megan and Wes could return to each other and make it to the final.

6 Georgia Steel and Josh Denzel

Season 4

Something that Love Island alumni Georgia Steel will never forget was the moment Josh Denzel came back to the villa with Kaz Crossley. During Season 4, when recoupling, Georgia hoped that she could return to Josh and that everything would return to normal. She trusted Josh and thought he would not couple up with anyone because they felt their connection was strong enough. On the other hand, Josh did not expect to meet someone like Kaz and have a better connection with her than with Georgia.

Georgia did not know how to react when Josh and Kaz returned and were shocked. She could not believe it all the time and told Josh, "I was loyal to you, my God. I stood by you, Josh." After this moment, Georgia has been unable to stop hearing the word loyal whenever she comes into any show since this Casa Amor moment.

5 Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones

Season 6

Viewers always forget not to root for couples that have been together since day one because no one truly knows what could happen in Casa Amor. Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones were together during the show's first days, and they seemed like a really strong couple. Many bombshells came in and would try to be with him, but he always returned to Shaughna, which gave her security when going into Casa Amor. She thought it would be a quick test for everyone and Callum would come back to her like normal. She was wrong. Callum met Molly Smith in Casa, but their worlds would never be the same.

After their time in Casa, Shaughna seemed hopeful of getting him back, but when she saw the sight in front of her and the gasps of the islanders, there was nothing much she could say. Once they were settled in front of her and the host asked her thoughts, she said, "Congrats, hun," those two words, though short, said so much. After not getting back with Callum, Shaughna had a difficult journey and was eliminated. Still, Callum and Molly were together for a long time until their recent breakup, and both of them were a part of the fan-favorite Love Island: All Stars, where Molly won with Tom Clare.

4 Liam Reardon and Millie Court

Season 7

Another time in which viewers thought they had found their winners early on was with Millie Court and Liam Reardon. He came into the villa first as one of the first bombshells of the season, and he ended up being coupled up with Faye Winter. A couple of days later, Millie came in as a bombshell as well and caught Liam's eyes right away so they could couple up. The two quickly became the fan-favorite couple because the connection between the two was unreal. They quickly fell for each other, and it seemed like nothing could destroy their connection until Casa Amor.

The boys were sent over to Casa this season, and they created havoc. Millie stayed at the villa and kept being loyal to Liam, thinking he would do the same, when, in reality, he was kissing one of the new girls, Lillie Haynes. It seemed he would be turning his head and not coming back to Millie, but he shocked everyone when he came back single and to Millie. What should have been a happy moment was quickly crushed by Lillie when she revealed she thought that Liam would couple up with her because of what they were doing in the villa. This had never happened before, shocking everyone and making Millie look like a fool. Ultimately, they could move and continue their relationship until they broke up but got back together recently.

3 Amy Hart and Curtis Prichard

Season 5

The phrase "it's early days" has always been used during Love Island because, during the reality TV show's early days, islanders fall for each other fairly quickly without a chance to test their relationships. Amy Hart struggled with that since she was coupled up early on with Curtis Pritchard and was falling for him quickly. Their relationship was mostly good since they would cater to each other, but viewers could see Amy was more into Curtis. They were still a couple in Casa Amor, and Amy stayed loyal to Curtis. He returned single from Casa, but Amy found out he had been kissing multiple girls, trying to look for another connection.

This was a very heartbreaking moment to see because Amy cared for him and even told him, "I was going to tell you I loved you." Hearing those words was very sad. Amy was very hurt by Curtis, and she was not able to continue her journey on the show and decided to leave after.

2 Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri

Season 8

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri did not have an easy journey on Love Island. The couple had one of the strongest connections and had been coupled since day one, indicating that they were a good couple. But when everything seemed to be going well, something had to shake and rock the relationship, which is where Casa Amor came into the picture. During this season, the boys had the opportunity to go to Casa, and they created chaos. Andrew seemed like someone who could be as loyal as Tasha was, but he saw Coco Lodge and quickly got about her.During Casa, Andrew and Coco spent a lot of time together, and the thought of Tasha was going further away. Once the recoupling happened, Tasha decided to stay single, but to no one's surprise, Andrew returned with Coco. The relationship between the two did not last, and he went back to Tasha, but he still gave viewers the funny lines when talking about Coco, "I licked her tit or whatever."

1 Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies

Season 3

As the guinea pigs of Casa Amor, the islanders of Season 3 of Love Island had to show what viewers could expect from it and why it would be such a big hit. This season has been known to be one of the greats, and the couple that showed the most drama but still managed to be the favorites were Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies. The two firecrackers met as OG islanders but did not couple up until a couple of weeks later, and they had an instant spark. Even though the two had a great connection, they did have some moments in which they were too toxic for each other, and their connection was gone. They always returned to each other at the end of the day.

When Casa Amor was introduced, nobody knew who would be coming in, and at this point, Kem had decided he wanted to make Amber his girlfriend because he knew his head wouldn't turn. He was wrong once he saw Chyna Ellis. When Chyna stepped into Casa, he immediately liked her and forgot about Amber. He started to crack on with Chyna because he also thought Amber would not stay loyal, which she did. Even though she could've tried to couple up with someone, she decided to remain single even after receiving a postcard showing Kem making out with Chyna. The couple ultimately was able to get back together and won the season.

