The Masked Singer UK is set to see some changes for its upcoming sixth season. Rita Ora, who has been one of the panelists since Season 1 of the British iteration of the reality show, will be replaced by none other than Maya Jama. Per ITV's announcement, the Love Island host will be exploring different realms beyond the islands as the replacement of Ora in the judging panel on the reality competition series.

On Instagram, the television host shared her excitement about joining the "legendary line-up" of The Masked Singer UK, where she will sit alongside returning panelists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, with Ora officially out of the picture for the upcoming season. Additionally, Joel Dommet will return as host for Season 6. Although the "Let You Love Me" and "I Will Never Let You Down" singer won't be in the next season of the reality singing competition show, she is still not leaving The Masked Singer world, as she has recently joined the American version of the series, replacing Nicole Scherzinger.

Both the US and UK versions of The Masked Singer are based on South Korea's The King of Mask Singer, following the same format of celebrities battling against each other on the stage while their identities are concealed. The Masked Singer UK first premiered in 2020, with the latest season concluding in February of this year.

What Can Maya Jama Bring on ‘The Masked Singer’s Table?

Although the sixth season of The Masked Singer UK will mark Jama's first time in the series, her knack for the reality landscape has been undeniable since she stepped on the island as host during the ninth season of Love Island. A well-known television presenter, Jama's radio and television credits include The Hot Desk, Loose Women, Cannonball, The Circle, Celebrity Juice, Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star, and Walk The Line. Besides the original Love Island series, she also served as the host for its two spin-offs, Love Island Games and Love Island: All-Stars.

"I'm such a Masked Singer fan, so joining the panel alongside Davina, Jonathan, and Mo — and of course working with Joel — is going to be so much fun! I can't wait to figure out who's underneath all those incredible costumes, vibe to their performances, and get front-row seats to the unmaskings," said Jama (via Digital Spy). "I've watched the show for a long time, so I'm definitely bringing my A-game to the panel!" The Masked Singer UK returns on ITV1 in 2025. It is available to stream on ITVX.

