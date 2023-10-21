One of the UK's most popular reality TV series, Love Island is a wildly entertaining 'guilty pleasure' series. Unsurprisingly, due to its high potential for dramatic arguments, shocking recouplings and funny and romantic moments, the series has created a vast international franchise including the successful US Love Island.

Introducing audiences to large casts of beautiful and entertaining contestants every year, the series has contained many compelling and memorable couples and individual contestants, launching many of them to national stardom even after their seasons' conclusions. With so many contestants to choose from, these are 10 who particularly stand out as noteworthy.

10 Whitney Adebayo

Entering as a bombshell contestant in the first week, entrepreneur Whitney Adebayo quickly became the main character of Love Island season 10 due to her dry wit and effortless charisma. After spending several weeks coupled up with Mehdi Edno until his shock eviction, Whitney met Lochan Nowacki in Casa Amor and the two eventually went on finish the show in second place.

At many times throughout the series, Whitney served as an audience avatar, providing perfect and extremely memeable reactions to dramatic moments. Season 10 was one of Love Island's strongest, and Whitney was the most memorable contestant among the cast.

9 Faye Winter

Estate agent Faye Winter competed on season 7 of Love Island and became one of the series' most notable contestants for both positive and negative reasons. Faye was funny, relatable and honest in her time on the show, vulnerably and openly discussing her insecurities as well as providing great reactions and one-liners.

However, Faye also attracted significant controversy because of an altercation, for which she apologized sincerely both on and off the show, between her and partner Teddy Soares whom she explosively berated after a perceived betrayal. The argument resulted in 25,000 complaints being leveled against the show from viewers, and it is clear that the producers neglected their duty of care by not intervening in the conflict.

8 Toby Aromolaran

Season 7 runner-up Toby Amorolaran provided one of Love Island's all-time best arcs as he progressed from his initial fears of commitment to being part of one of the season's most popular couples with Chloe Burrows. Toby entered the villa as an energetic and boyish footballer in his early 20s who appeared deeply unprepared for a relationship.

Despite his genuine and sweet connection with Chloe, Toby's wandering eye and immaturity challenged their relationship throughout the first half of the season. However, after several crucial fumbles and recouplings, Toby showed significant growth and rekindled his romance with Chloe leading to many viewers considering them to have been 'robbed' of first place.

7 Megan Barton Hanson

Season 4 bombshell Megan Barton Hanson was the most notable contestant in her entire season. Megan and her turbulent relationship with Wes Nelson were responsible for much of season 4's drama, as she established herself as a true player with serious power over the men of the Island.

As well as Wes, whose relationship with Laura Anderson ended dramatically because of Megan's interest in him, Megan also coupled up with Eyal Booker and Alex Miller on the show, taking full advantage of the ability to explore any connection that took her fancy. Whether viewers loved or hated the drama she created, it was undeniable that Megan ruled season 4 and was one of Love Island's most memorable contestants.

6 Kem Cetinay

Alongside Amber Davies, Kem Cetinay won season 3 of Love Island. Kem was a fan favorite contestant throughout the season due to his energy and humor, making him a very likable television personality. His bromance with friend Chris Hughes became one of the season's most notable elements, and was arguably more popular than any of the season's romantic relationships.

As a huge fan of rap music, Kem was responsible for one of season 3's most iconic moments alongside Chris and fellow contestant Marcel Somerville - their rap song 'Little Bit Leave It', which Chris and Kem released as a genuine single after the series. Kem was undoubtedly one of season 3's stand-out contestants, and one of the most notable in Love Island history.

5 Amber Rose Gill

Beauty therapist Amber Rose Gill began Love Island season 5 as one of the least popular Islanders but ended up finishing the show as the winner, even managing to beat favorites to win Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague. Amber was funny and fiery in her time on Love Island presenting herself as blunt initially but showing loyalty, kindness and vulnerability as the season progressed.

Amber was a true underdog winner, gaining public support after being treated disrespectfully by Michael Griffiths and having a tumultuous time dating on the show, being in 5 different couples throughout the course of the season. Due to the strength of her character and her likability, Amber's win was a deeply cathartic and satisfying result to the season.

4 Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood is one of Love Island's most divisive contestants and has been one of the show's greatest success stories. Describing herself in her intro video as "fun, kind and a bit of a dickhead", throughout season 3 Olivia showed herself to be very witty and smart but also highly confrontational.

Olivia's approach to Love Island was controversial because she created extremely engaging television, but some viewers found her savage sense of humor and penchant for drama troublesome. Ultimately, Olivia had the last laugh, finishing the show in third place alongside Chris Hughes and going on to have an extremely successful career as a television personality and presenter.

3 Maura Higgins

Entering season 5 as a bombshell, boxing 'ring girl' Maura Higgins immediately established herself as a force to be reckoned with. Charismatic, witty, and extremely open about her feelings and opinions, Maura drew focus due to her strong personality and confident approach towards the men she was interested in.

As well as maintaining sweet friendships with many of the girls, encouraging them when they were upset and defending them in confrontations, Maura brought significant drama through her fiery personality. Although she ultimately finished in fourth place due to her unpopular coupling with Curtis Pritchard, Maura has maintained her place in the public eye with high profile modelling and television jobs.

2 Ovie Soko

While many reality TV contestants are notable for the dramas they are involved in, Ovie Soko has the rare status of being memorable for simply being incredibly cool. Appearing in Love Island season 5 and finishing third with India Reynolds, Ovie was a handsome 6'7 professional basketball player who also happened to be extremely nice, funny and drama-free.

Ovie brought a much-needed chill attitude to season 5, which was one of Love Island's most explosive and dramatic seasons. With his penchant for bucket hats, catchphrase of exclaiming "message!" every time the producers texted Islanders and his immense likability, Ovie is one of Love Island's most popular contestants to date.

1 Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

The most memorable contestant in Love Island history is indisputably Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. Alongside partner Davide Sanclimenti, Ekin-Su brought incredibly memorable conflict and the show's most compelling enemies-to-lovers storyline to date, progressing from explosive arguments and Davide's iconic "you are a liar, actress!" exclamation to confessing their love for each other over the course of the summer.

With her incredibly confident and outgoing personality as well as her sharp wit, Ekin-Su completely won over the public and was jokingly referred to as an honorary producer due to her involvement in many of the season's most dramatic moments. Since the show, she has remained in the public eye and is slated to appear as a contestant on season 2 of the US edition of The Traitors.

