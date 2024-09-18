Season 10 of Love Island UK was one for the books. Each week, viewers tuned in as the couples grew closer and the drama got messier. The villa had a host of personalities competing in Season 10, which contributed to making it so memorable. "Messy" Mitch Taylor, Kady McDermott, Ella Thomas, and Whitney Adebayo are just a few of the Season 10 Islanders whose adventures in the villa made a lasting impression on viewers.

While every season of Love Island ends with couples in the finale, it's always a waiting game to see how lasting the connections formed in the villa truly are. But some connections are clearly more developed than others. Winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding broke up just two months after the season finale aired. Ella and her partner Tyrique Hyde came in third place, and though their hot-headed natures got the better of them throughout the competition, by the end of the season it seemed clear that the pair were well-matched. But off the Island, it seemed the couple couldn't quite fit their lives together, and following a "honeymoon" period after leaving the villa, break-up rumors began to circulate, and Ella finally confirmed the split in May 2024.

Molly Marsh and Zach Noble Had a Unique Experience

Image via ITV2

Each year, there are couples who exit the villa together hoping to prove their bond is strong enough to last outside the idyllic vacation setting that the series provides. Runners-up Whitney, and her partner Lochan Nowacki, recently revealed that they are still going strong as a couple. And there is one other couple who has been less certain of their bond than others, breaking up to make-up and leaving fans wondering about their status. Fourth-place Islanders Molly Marsh and Zach Noble had a unique experience on Love Island, and so, it is fitting that their journey entering the "real world" together wouldn't be a dull one. So, what have Molly and Zach been up to since their time on Love Island UK?

Molly entered the villa on day one in Season 10. She was paired with Mitch by public vote, and though the couple had their reservations about their compatibility, they spent the first two weeks of the series exploring their connection. Molly didn't have to wait long for a better match to enter the villa, as Zach entered the series as a bombshell on the first day as well. But Molly's willingness to give Mitch a fair chance, and Zach's enduring popularity with the Love Island ladies, kept them at different ends of the villa at the beginning of the season. Although the charming personal trainer caught many eyes upon entering the villa, he and Molly eventually found their way to each other.

It Was Clear That They Suited Each Other

On Day 12, the Islanders were forced to choose which of the bottom three boys and girls to save after a public vote left them vulnerable. Zach was saved, but as his partner at the time got dumped, he was left single. In the next re-coupling ceremony, Zach chose to couple up with Molly, and the pair were sent on a first date outside the villa, rollerblading together and sharing a cliff-side picnic at the beach. Molly and Zach had built on a foundation of friendship as they had explored their connections with other Islanders, and once they had the opportunity to couple up it was clear that they suited each other.

Which was why it was so devastating when bombshell Kady entered the villa and stole Zach, which meant Molly was immediately dumped from the villa. Molly's departure was a shocking twist, which left a grey cloud over Zach and Kady's first days together as a couple. After Molly left, Zach decided to commit to the Love Island process, and put her out of mind while exploring his connection with Kady. But just one-week after her jarring elimination, Molly surprised Zach by returning to the villa as a Casa Amor girl, who had some questions about how quickly her man had put her to the side in his efforts to get to know Kady. Zach is typically cool and confident, but seeing Molly return and having her ask him to explain his mindset while kissing Kady just two days after Molly left, had the suave Islander completely tongue-tied and "lost for words." The pair managed to re-build trust throughout the Casa experience, and once Zach chose to bring Molly back to the main villa, the couple continued to move from strength to strength.

Molly and Zach Make It Official at the Finalé

Image via ITV2

While Molly and Zach had a somewhat unconventional journey together, they both got the full Love Island experience. Bombshells, break-ups, a Casa twist, make-ups, and then came the finalé speeches. These speeches are a final opportunity for the Islanders to publicly declare their feelings for their partners, and it is quite an emotional affair. Frequently, the contestants reflect on their excitement about seeing what life holds for them on the outside, once they get back to their "real" lives outside the idyllic vacation setting of the series. Molly got teary-eyed speaking about her impatience to see what life with Zach would look like after the series, telling her beau that "coupling up with you gave me a glimpse into our future."

For his part, the usually chill Zach hit a home-run with his remarkably vulnerable speech. Zach told Molly that she had changed him in ways she didn't even know, and that she had done so "without even trying." He referred to Molly as the "best investment ever," and making reference to her dramatic departure, he quipped "I lost you once, I won't lose you twice." He then cheekily asked Molly to be his girlfriend, and her smile made it clear that no matter the outcome of the finalé, she was walking away feeling like a winner.

A Rumored Break-Up In 2024

Close

After leaving the show, Molly and Zach made it work on the outside for several months, traveling together and building on the bond they had created on the series. But their time together in the real world was not all champagne and roses, and the couple reportedly took breaks from one another on occasion. In March 2024, the couple made one of these breaks an official "break-up," wiping one another from their social media pages, with a representative for the couple telling The Daily Mail that they continued to be "extremely close friends."

The pair couldn't friend-zone each other for long, however, as within two-months of the break-up they were back to traveling together, this time taking a trip to Australia as they moved forward in the relationship without worrying about labels. But then, in August 2024, the pair shared a big announcement that seemed to confirm their commitment was serious, label or not.

Where Are Molly and Zach Now?

Image via ITV2

The fourth-place contestants from Season 10 of Love Island UK stay winning when it comes to relationship milestones. Just like their time on the Island, which was a unique experience considering Molly's abrupt elimination, and then Casa Amor return. Outside in the real world, Molly and Zach have managed to move at their own pace and take things on together when they are ready. This strategy has allowed the couple to build on their strengths, and learn through their compromises, which seems to have led to a major commitment.

On August 24, Molly shared a post on Instagram that showed photos of her and Zach moving in together. The post was captioned: "Well this happened..." and accompanied by the hashtag "incompatible," a cheeky reference to a moment during Season 10 when the other Islanders had an opportunity to vote for the "least compatible" couple, and none of them seemingly chose Molly and Zach, which caused fans to lash out online, suspecting a "rigged" vote. It seems that taking some time apart to reevaluate their connection worked wonders for the couple, as they are now more certain than ever about their future together.

Season 10 of Love Island UK can be streamed on Hulu.

Love Island UK Genre Reality Language English Number of Seasons 11 Debut Date June 7, 2015 Studio ITV Studios

