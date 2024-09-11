Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan were a late-in-the-game couple on Love Island UK Season 11, after Josh entered the Villa as a bombshell on Day 36. He swiftly put on his grafting boots to sweep Mimii off her feet, after her disappointing romance ended with Ayo Odukoya. Mimii and Josh went on to win the series, although a large part of their win seemed to be based on Mimii having established herself as a fan-favourite from day one, rather than on the strength of the couple's recently established connection. Mimii and Josh were certainly at a good place in their relationship when the series ended, but it was clear that Mimii was still content to take her time lowering her walls in the relationship. Rumors online have started to circulate after internet-sleuths snooped on the couples' Instagram pages to find that they appeared to be living separate lives, and even possibly shading one another with cryptic content.

With Mimii and Josh in a place that seems to be somewhat left of "love," what's been happening with runners-up of Love Island UK, Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuels? The pair had a very different journey than Mimii and Josh, as they coupled up on day five in the Villa and did not re-couple with any other Islander during their entire Love Island experience. Testing the strength of a connection by flirting with other Islanders is the magic formula for the series, a formula that the producers almost certainly remind the contestants of once they couple up. As thrilling as young love is, if everyone on the series coupled up early and coasted through the season, it would make for far less gripping reality TV. Even though Ciaran and Nicole bucked this Love Island pre-requisite almost entirely, they were still loved enough by the public and their fellow Islanders that they landed in second place for the season.

Ciaran and Nicole's Love Island Journey

Even though these Welsh lovebirds coupled up early and stayed the course throughout Season 11, their journey wasn't entirely smooth either. The pair of hot-heads found many ways to push each other's buttons, and bickering seemed to be their love language. In the early weeks of the season, Nicole seemed worried that Ciaran would suddenly be hit with a wandering eye, and seemed to be working overtime to contain her paranoia. But her journey to learning to trust not only him, but their connection as well, was a big part of the charm in watching the couple bicker their way to the finish line.

Where Nicole seemed doubtful, Ciaran's steadfast certainty that she was the woman for him was established early and often repeated. Especially when Nicole was worrying about another Islander entering the mix. When Ciaran decided to make a real commitment by asking Nicole to be his girlfriend, some viewers reacted by accusing him of playing a game to regain attention on the series, as another couple had just decided to become "exclusive." To these viewers, it seemed like Ciaran was trying to even the distance, turning the series into more of a competition than it already is.

Where Are Ciaran and Nicole Now?

Image via ITV2

Ciaran and Nicole staying in their couple bubble led to them then facing the accusation of being "smug" by the other Islanders in a game of superlatives called "Couple Goals". When the Islanders were then asked who was the most argumentative, Nicole and Ciaran both burst into giggles as she whispered, "I think that's us...oops." While the couple didn't test their relationship in the conventional way, it was nice to have such a steadfast connection growing quietly in the background as the Villa swirled with the drama other contestants brought to Season 11 of Love Island UK. It's little wonder they placed highly in the finale. So, where are Ciaran and Nicole now?

Since leaving the Love Island Villa, we are happy to report that at least one couple from Season 11 seems to be on track for a long-term romance. In a video shared to TikTok, the pair shared the news that they have moved in together, smugly silencing those who doubted their commitment on the series and thought of it as just smoke-and-mirrors. Ciaran shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram page, calling the series the "greatest experience of [his] life" and expressing gratitude for introducing him to "the Mrs." Nicole shared her own message to her Instagram page, which ended with the observation: "From beginning to end, it was always him." The couple have entered their cute era, and it is clear that romance is still very much on their minds.

Love Island is available on Hulu.