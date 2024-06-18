The Big Picture Jess bravely ends things with Ronnie after his disrespect and wandering eyes, choosing Sean instead.

Last week was an eventful one in the Love Island villa. Patsy and Munveer were voted off in the first double dumping, love triangles fell apart, three new bombshells were introduced, and Jess finally kicked Ronnie to the curb, hopefully for good. Season 11 of Love Island has been dominated by two love triangles: Mimii, Ayo, and Uma, and Jess, Ronnie, and Harriett. Jess and Ronnie had been coupled up since day one and seemed to be a pretty good match, but to say Ronnie's eyes wandered would be an understatement. Since Ronnie's disastrous recoupling speech in Episode 5, things have been tense between him and Jess, and consequently, between Jess and Harriett. Thursday's recoupling gave the girls the power to choose, providing Jess with the perfect opportunity to cut things off with Ronnie, and she took it, choosing instead to couple up with Sean. This was a bold move from Jess, who had been threatening to end things with him for days, but had thus far been all bark and no bite.

Jess is one of the most confident, headstrong girls on Love Island UK, who isn't afraid to speak her mind, but kept going back to Ronnie despite him clearly being more interested in Harriett. Jess and Ronnie seemed pretty well suited in the first few days, though they both claimed to be keeping their options open. Ronnie ended up being the only person to follow through with that claim, spending plenty of time with Harriett while Jess looked on in anger and never made an effort to get to know any of the other boys. She was clearly enticed by Ronnie's "bad boy" vibe, but as she, and now Harriett, have come to find out, that kind of attitude gets old very quickly.

Jess Deserves Better Than Ronnie

Jess was in an unfortunate situation where both Ronnie and Harriett were telling her half-truths about their relationship. When Jess sees them head to the Hideaway together, she claims she'll be done with Ronnie if he kisses her. Though they both later admit to kissing in the Hideaway, neither fully paints the picture of what happened, which was two pretty lengthy, passionate kisses. Jess felt betrayed primarily by Ronnie, but, not surprisingly, also took some of her anger out on Harriett, who claimed she had no idea they were going to kiss. Her attempt to apologize to Jess did not change her mind, and Jess reminds Harriett that she didn't have to kiss Ronnie in the first place and could have easily stopped him out of respect for her. We'd already seen Harriett kiss Ciaran in bed and then neglect to tell Nicole about it, so her kiss with Ronnie didn't come as much of a surprise, but just furthered the rift between her and Jess.

After Ronnie's recoupling speech in Episode 5 during which he stated he's very open to getting to know other girls (while failing to say anything nice about Jess), Jess was rightfully upset, but Ronnie never took the steps to make it up to her. His apology was lackluster at best, claiming that he was simply not good with words, but instead of trying to work his way back into her good graces by bringing her a coffee in the morning and spending more time with her in the villa during the day, he did neither. Things were never the same between them since that recoupling, and Ronnie continued to express more interest in Harriett while treating Jess as a backup option.

Ever since that recoupling speech, Jess threatened to cut Ronnie off, but until the most recent recoupling, she was all talk. During her confessionals and other conversations with the girls, Jess reiterated the fact that she knows her worth and that she's the prize in this situation, not Ronnie, but kept delaying actually ending things with him. During a chat with one of the girls, Jess even says she would never put up with that kind of treatment in her normal life. When she tries to give Ronnie a deadline to decide between her and Harriett, Ronnie was still unwilling to choose and seemed annoyed that he was made to do so in the first place, but the latest recoupling made that decision for him.

Ronnie Has Already Moved On

Despite Ronnie's disrespect, Jess wasn't very keen on getting to know the other boys who expressed interest in her, and still appeared to be hung up on him. Both Munveer and Sean showed interest in Jess, but she never seemed fully invested in their chats, and her decision to recouple with Sean was done more to spite Ronnie than out of actual interest in Sean. Sean has had the least success in the villa thus far and thought he would finally be able to crack on with Jess, only for things to fizzle out between them shortly after she recoupled with him. He felt used by Jess, though she denies recoupling with him only to get back and Ronnie, who doesn't really seem to care anyway.

After Jess recoupled with Sean and Harriett recoupled with Ronnie, it seemed like both of the villa's love triangles had finally come to an end, but the introduction of three new bombshells, Grace, Wil, and Tiffany, just made things a lot messier. After hopping from one love triangle to another, Harriett now appears to be realizing that Ronnie's interest in her was only going to last until a new girl caught his attention. Ronnie now has his sights set on Tiffany, and after a surprise twist that allowed the three bombshells to pick an islander of their choosing for an overnight stay in Casa Amor, Tiffany picks Ronnie. To no one's surprise, Ronnie and Tiffany shared a lengthy kiss that night in Casa Amor.

Ronnie had little regard for Jess' feelings while he strung her along for days, and even admitted to Ayo that he hadn't treated her very well. He now seems to have equally little regard for Harriett's feelings, flirting with Tiffany in front of her and kissing her on their overnight stay in Casa Amor. Where's movie night when you need it?

