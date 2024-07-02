The Big Picture Joey Essex, a reality TV veteran, joins Love Island UK as a celebrity bombshell.

Known for his time on The Only Way is Essex, Joey's charm and personality made him a fan-favorite.

Joey's love life has been a roller coaster, dating several reality TV stars, and now he's on Love Island UK.

When it comes to joining a show like Love Island UK, people get excited to see who will be lucky enough to be a part of a dating show that has reached a big magnitude worldwide. Usually, the people who get to be on this show are regular/normal people who have not had a chance to be in the spotlight or understand what it would be like to become a celebrity. This always makes the show even more interesting, because these are real people who genuinely are looking for a strong romantic connection. Still, because they are on TV, they know they have to act a fool a bit to get more viewers and make it an interesting season to watch. This season, it seemed it would be the same story, with new people stepping into the spotlight and changing their careers forever, depending on how they would do on the show. No one expected that the first bombshell to walk into Season 11 would be a celebrity and someone on reality TV for many years, so they understand what viewers like and don't. The celebrity in question was Joey Essex, who walked in as one of the first bombshells of the season. He stirred the pot enough to know what good TV is.

Joey is not unknown to the reality TV world as he has been on British reality TV shows since his debut on The Only Way is Essex or TOWIE in 2011, and he stayed on the show until 2013 so he could branch out from the show. This was a big move coming from a reality TV star because they are always seen as people who are not taken too seriously, but thankfully, Joey was charming and became a fan-favorite, which allowed him to branch out to other shows. Not only has he been in the scene for a while, but with being in the spotlight also comes romance, and he is not unknown to Love Island alumni as he has dated someone from the show in the past.

Joey Essex's Reality TV Past

When viewers met Joey Essex in 2011 on The Only Way is Essex, they seemed to instantly connect with him and his fans, seeing the show had found its star in him. Joey was introduced in the show as the cousin of longtime cast member Chloe Sims, with whom he has had a very close relationship and is still in contact, but even though they may be near, he didn't let her know he was joining Love Island, and it also was a surprise for her. She said on her Instagram, "I love Love Island, and Joey's on it; I found out when everyone else did, by the way, it was a shock to me too. But what a twist, I'm so annoyed I'm not back there to watch it," since she was residing in Los Angeles during that time. While on TOWIE, his time started in a smaller role as a "friend of" equivalent on The Real Housewives franchise, but his time as a friend quickly changed, since he was liked so much by viewers that he was promoted to full-time cast member in Season three.

What makes Joey so liked is not just his good looks but also his personality, which is very much his, not caring what people think about him. It does give "airhead" vibes at times, but fans love him. Not only was he well-liked, but during his first season, he started saying his catchphrase "reem," which means when he finds something "cool" or it is something "good," it starts to get traction. The catchphrase became so famous in the UK that he decided to do what any good reality TV star would do when gaining success: release a song called "Reem." Even though Joey was becoming successful because of TOWIE, he started to think about his time there, which was not fulfilling anymore. He told OK! Magazine how the show seemed different, "It's just not the show that it was when I first started; I don't even recognize it anymore. It's just a bit drama-less; there's not enough going on. I'm sure that if I ever did go back to the show, I would bring back a lot of entertainment - and probably many more viewers, if I'm honest."

After being on TOWIE for three years, Joey decided to step away from reality TV shows to explore different opportunities, and he found them. As soon as he left his TOWIE life, he was chosen to be in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, where he got pretty far in the show, making it almost to the final. He told Digital Spy about his experience on the show, saying," I was lying on my bed the other morning thinking about how much I've grown up. I went into the jungle as a boy. I faced my fears, and I met some amazing people… And I've now become a man. I can't believe I've gone from Billingsgate Fish Market to the jungle!" After being on I'm a Celeb, he has been in over 20 reality TV shows, which include Dancing on Ice, I'm a Celebrity: Australia, Ex on the Beach, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Master Chef, Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion, and many more, but it also doesn't include any guest appearance as well spinoffs he had.

Joey's Love Life is a Roller Coaster

Being a famous reality TV star can have many different ups and downs, especially regarding relationships. When he was on TOWIE, he dated his costar Sam Faiers from 2011 to 2014. They were one of the original couples on the show, and it wasn't an easy road for them. Throughout their time in the relationship, they broke things on and off multiple times, but he was the first girl Joey proposed to. It seemed this would have been reality TV's royal wedding, but they ended up calling things off. He dated different girls after Sam, including The Hills star Stephanie Pratt, also Spencer Pratt's sister. Keeping with the reality TV genre, Joey also went on to date his I'm a Celeb costar Amy Willerton, Love Island's Ellie Brown and Maura Higgins, and Mexican model Lorena Medina, whom he met while on Ex on the Beach.

Joey Essex has had his fair share of relationships and appearances on reality TV, but one thing is certain: he knows what makes great TV. He is currently on Love Island UK and has made it to Casa Amor. His time in the villa has been interesting, and it has shown how popular Joey is, since he knows many of the girls who have stepped foot in the villa. It is unknown which girl will be the next lucky Mrs. Essex, and viewers cannot wait to see how it turns out.

Love Island UK is now streaming on Hulu.

