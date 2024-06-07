Time to turn up the heat and put on some sunblock! Love Island UK is back with a bang for Season 11, setting the stage for another scorching summer of love and drama. Introducing 12 new Islanders to the stunning shores of Mallorca, the global sensation is hotter than ever. Since its electrifying debut in 2015, Love Island has become the ultimate guilty pleasure thanks to the competitive nature of the dating show.

In Love Island, a group of hopeful singles, a.k.a. Islanders, are thrown into a luxurious villa, where they must tread the choppy waters of love in pursuit of the ultimate prize - a cool £50,000! But the search for love isn’t an easy task. It’s a whirlwind of emotions, surprises, and arguably, a fair bit of strategy and mischief. From steamy couplings to unexpected hookups, singles must also take on challenges and go on dates to keep their place in the show. With eliminations looming in and alliances shifting across different directions, it’s anyone's guess where Season 11 of Love Island UK is heading.

Get those sunhats on! Here’s where you can watch Season 11 of Love Island UK.

Don’t miss out on the official release date! Season 11 of Love Island UK is scheduled to premiere on June 8, 2024.

Is 'Love Island UK' Season 11 Premiering on TV?

Despite its ever-growing popularity, unfortunately, Love Island UK Season 11 is not available on network TV in the United States.

Is 'Love Island UK' Season 11 Streaming Online?

Absolutely! Season 11 of Love Island UK will be available for streaming exclusively on Hulu. In the meantime, both long-time fans and new audiences can catch up on all previous seasons of the show on the platform. But wait, there’s more! Alongside Love Island UK, audiences can also indulge in Seasons 1-3 of Love Island US and Seasons 1-5 of Love Island Australia on Hulu.

Seasons 1-10 of Love Island UK are currently available on Hulu.

For those who aren’t subscribed to Hulu yet, the streaming platform offers two subscription plans tailored to varying preferences. The standard Hulu plan, priced at $7.99 per month (or $79.99 annually), provides access to a vast library of content, but with occasional ad interruptions. For eligible students, a special offer allows audiences to enjoy Hulu (With Ads) for just $1.99 per month. Alternatively, subscribers can opt for the ad-free experience with Hulu (No Ads) for $17.99 per month, allowing uninterrupted viewing of most shows and movies.

HULU SUBSCRIPTION PRICES

Can You Watch 'Love Island UK' Season 11 Without Hulu?

For viewers residing in the UK, Season 11 of Love Island UK will be airing on various channels including ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV, and STV Player starting from Monday, June 3rd, at 9 pm - a significant head start compared to its Hulu release in the US. Unfortunately, for those outside the UK, this option remains unavailable.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Love Island UK' Season 11

Get ready to feel the heat as Love Island UK returns for its eleventh season, bringing a fresh batch of sizzling singles ready to spice things up in the Villa! Introducing 12 singles coming from all walks of life, these participants all stand a chance to have the most memorable summer flings of their lives. From a charismatic candy salesman to a trendsetting personal shopper, each Islander brings their own flair and charm to the table, ensuring a summer filled with unexpected hookups and passionate romance.

Singles such as Samantha are on the hunt for her perfect cockney match within the Villa’s confines. Then there’s Patsy, diving into the Love Island pool in search of a hunky man to sweep her off her feet before her grays start to show. As for Mimii, her dating scene in Portsmouth hasn’t been cutting it, sparking her impulsive decision to sign up for Love Island.

It’s not just the girls searching for love. Munveer’s trading in the bustling streets of London for the sun-drenched shoes of the Villa, all in the pursuit of love. Meanwhile, Ronnie’s feeling the pressure to settle down at 27. Hopefully, his stay at the Villa could help him alleviate his love-related tensions. With all-new drama, Love Island Season 11 could promise either the romance of a lifetime or the heartbreak of the century.

