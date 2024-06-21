The Big Picture Ariana Madix is a standout host of Love Island USA, offering a fresh and appealing perspective.

Maura Higgins, a beloved UK bombshell, adds a dynamic and insightful element as the host of Love Island USA Aftersun.

Love Island USA's hosting refresh with Ariana and Maura has elevated the show's popularity and viewer engagement.

Love Island works not only because viewers enjoy watching all the single contestants try to find their match and couple up with each other. What also has helped the franchise be as successful as it has been is because of the hosts it has had. In the UK version, from the start, the host was Caroline Flack, and everyone always knew Ian Stirling as someone who rounded out the franchise with his many quirky remarks on what the islanders get up to in the villa. After Caroline left the show, she was replaced by Laura Whitmore for two years, and ultimately, the hosting gig changed to its current host, Maya Yama, who has been hosting not only the UK version but was also invited to host the first-ever Love Island Games. Over the pond, the USA version had very big shoes to fill, and during its first three seasons, host Arielle Vandenberg led it, and Matthew Hoffman performed the narration.

After three seasons, though, CBS decided not to renew Love Island USA. Instead, Peacock picked up the reality show, brought actress Sarah Hyland as the host, and decided to get the UK's own Ian Stirling to voice over the rebranded USA franchise. With this new change, the rebranding of the USA version started, showing that the changes they had made attracted more viewers to watch the show. There were more hosting changes this season, and they have been for the better. For this season, producers decided to have Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix as the host for the newest season. They have added one of the most popular bombshells to have come out of the UK version, Maura Higgins, as another host for the show's news segment called Love Island USA Aftersun, which is the first time it has been added to the USA version. It is popular because Maura will give viewers an inside scoop on everything that happened during the week and exclusive interviews with past islanders. Making the two faces for this new season has been smart. As Ariana has mentioned before, she is a big fan of the show, and Maura has been a fan favorite for years, and it is time to get more recognition outside the UK.

Love Island USA Offers Another Side of Ariana

The name Ariana Madix has been in people's mouths more than usual ever since Scandoval happened. Thanks to that, though, Ariana has made a name for herself without being attached to her lying ex, Tom Sandoval, and even without being known as just a star on Vanderpump Rules. Ever since the scandal came out, she has taken advantage of many great opportunities, including placing third place in Dancing with the Stars and being cast as Roxie Hart in the Broadway play Chicago. Besides those big accomplishments, Ariana has also opened her sandwich shop, Something About Her, with her best friend, Katie Maloney. She has become a force not to be reckoned with and has also shown she is a talented girl who should not be labeled by being in a reality TV show.

Her connection with Love Island goes deeper than watching a season here and there. She mentioned that one of her favorite things to do during the season before her breakup with Sandoval was to watch Love Island non-stop with her partner. To which Sandoval responded, "I am not going to sit and watch 50 episodes of that show." After that comment, many viewers connected with her because of her love of the show, and the producers took notice of her impact and decided to bring her in as a guest host for the show's fifth season. This was great exposure for the reality star as it added another thing to her resume: to be a host. She was so popular during her guest appearance that she was brought back again. Viewers and even the islanders loved her on the show so much that for Season 6, she was announced to be the main host, replacing Hyland, who is currently on Broadway for Little Shop of Horrors. It was a win-win situation for the two, and it was something that Ariana hadn't done before.

Even though she has only been the host for two weeks, she has shown she can be included as one of the great hosts on Love Island, including herself on the list with Maya Jama. Ariana has demonstrated she genuinely cares for the islanders, as shown in the first episode when she takes the time to get to know them on a more personal note. Also, she has some experience with red flags, and being the host, she will not be afraid of calling out people if she sees tension between the islanders. As she said when her hosting gig was announced, "If they're not the one for you, trust me, it's better to find out sooner rather than later." Having a reality TV star host such a loved franchise can be overlooked, but Ariana has proved she has what it takes to make it in the entertainment world and keeps proving not just to be the face of one of the most popular reality TV shows.

The UK's Best Bombshell Maura Higgins

Known as one of the best bombshells to have come out of Love Island UK, Maura Higgins has decided to make Love Island USA her new home. Peacock hit the lottery when she was a guest host for the social media side of Love Island Games because she understands the place the islanders are in. Also, it was a great moment for viewers to see her reconnect with her ex from her season, Curtis Pritchard, after his elimination. After her hosting gig on social media, viewers could not get enough of her, and having her become the host of the first-ever Aftersun showed how the network trusted her to know what she was doing. During this show, she will be able to have conversations with the eliminated islanders to have more one-on-one discussions on what went wrong, and she will give viewers a first-access look at future islanders stepping foot into the villa. Getting advice from one of the best bombshells to come out of the franchise is an honor the islanders should take advantage of.

Maura's flirty and fun personality will make the islanders comfortable speaking to her about everything they went through in the villa. But she is also not afraid to tell someone how it is. Viewers will never forget her best moments when she joined the villa in Season 5, like telling Tom Walker off after he made the "Let's see if she's all that" comment. There have been many bombshells to come out of the show, but none have been as memorable as her. Maura should not be overlooked; she is not just a pretty face. She will become an unstoppable force while continuing to get great opportunities.

Love Island USA is now streaming on Peacock.

