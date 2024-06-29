The Big Picture Rob Rausch enters Love Island USA Season 6, forms a connection with Leah Kateb, but later develops a love triangle with Andrea Carmona.

Andrea is dumped from the villa, denies talking negatively about Rob to Leah, and admits she prioritized her connection with Rob over friendships with other women.

Rob's actions and words leave Andrea questioning his genuineness, and she considers returning for Casa Amor if given the chance.

Season 6 started with Rob Rausch from the last season of Love Island USA returning as an original islander. He was a hot commodity, but he matched with Leah Kateb on the first night of the reality dating show. They seemed inseparable until Andrea Carmona entered the villa and took him on a date. The love triangle led to several intense moments and ended with Rob picking Andrea.

However, you can never get too comfortable in the villa. Episode 12 showed the men having to vote for one man to leave the villa and the women doing the same after a fan vote. Rob and Andrea were vulnerable, and the ladies decided Andrea should be the one to go home. Collider spoke with Andrea on June 26 about her relationship with the other women, Rob and Leah's intense moments, and Rob not leaving with her.

Andrea Says Leah Talked Negatively About Rob on 'Love Island USA'

Unlike, Leah, Andrea didn't get the ick from Rob crying and hiding in the pool after Leah confronted him. "I grew up with brothers so I'm, very catered to men and their emotions and I've also dated guys who don't show their emotions," she said. "So for me, I was like, 'Wow, this is like refreshing. This guy's generally not scared to show his emotions. He's definitely - he cares, he's definitely wearing his heart on his sleeves.' So for me, that might be the ick for you, but that's like checking check, check, check, check for me."

Leah slept outside with Serena Page instead of going to bed with Rob after the dramatic argument. Andrea revealed she hadn't talk to Rob that night. "I didn't want to add more fuel to the fire," she said. He went to bed and Andrea made him breakfast in the morning, and then they talked about the situation.

Andrea was dumped from the villa and Aaron Evans had a theory that Leah wanted her gone to get Rob back. She denied this and went as far to say she never talked negatively about Rob to Andrea, and never talked negatively about Andrea. "I definitely disagree," the singer responded. "She had a lot to say about him in the dressing room, when we are getting ready for dinner or like the morning after, the next two mornings after she had a lot to say about him." However, she knew Leah's emotions were high and that wasn't going to sway her. Andrea wanted to get to know Rob for herself. "Just let me see it for myself, if that's the case," she said.

Andrea on Smiling When Rob Left Leah and Their Kissing Challenge Moment

Ariana Madix announced at a ceremony that the men who wanted to leave their couple for Andrea or Nicole Jacky must stand. Rob whispered to Leah that he was sorry and stood up. Fans noticed Andrea was smiling throughout the tough ceremony for Leah. "I wasn't smiling at Leah. I was smiling because Rob [...] it was a smitten moment," she explained. "I obviously felt really bad for Leah, like I was in such a tough position. But I was smiling more in the sense of - I was smitten, and I was just happy that I could finally be with him and not tiptoe around every one or tiptoe around Leah in the villa because they were still coupled up." The singer claimed she did smile at Leah mouthing "f--- you" and thought, "Come on like let's be adults here."

We mentioned that in the episode it looked like Rob gave Leah a dirty look before she mouthed those words. Andrea said she didn't look at Rob to notice this and was trying to avoid eye contact with Leah. However, she did see what Leah mouthed and "tends to laugh at serious moments." Andrea has skimmed the episodes because she didn't want to relive those tense moments, including the kissing challenge. Rob kissed Leah, and it had a shocking ending with her sucking his finger. What does Andrea have to say about that?

"I knew what he did because Nicole had told me she was like 'Oh by the way, I heard that Rob put his finger in her mouth because that's a thing that they used to do this and that,'" the singer revealed. This was a red flag to her. "But I feel like on his end, he's a guy, and they're stupid," she said. "And I feel like he just did it as kind of like to show her like, 'Oh, this was me, remember this type of thing?' I think it was more of an ego thing for him more than anything. So, it definitely wasn't fun to watch that."

Andrea Admits She Wasn’t Close to the 'Love Island USA' Girls

Rob picked Andrea in the next recoupling ceremony and compared his connection to his last couple, which offended Leah. Andrea thought his shade could make matters worse for her in the villa. However, she felt like Leah was petty when Rob bit his tongue, then he would react similarly. "I didn't love it. I'm not a person that goes tit for tat. Obviously, I would never do that. But I was like, listen, if he felt like he needed to do that to feel better then do it." Andrea didn't confront him about what he said after the ceremony.

Andrea and Rob fell to the bottom of the votes from fans. "I was definitely blindsighted," she told Collider. "I was in shock. I was emotional to begin with because I was like, damn, like one of these girls are leaving. I didn't think it was going to be me." She wondered why the girls hated her when the singer heard her name as the vote to be dumped.

"I definitely felt like I prioritized my time with Rob on the island more than the other girls," she admitted. "But it was more so because I didn't know how much time I'd have with Rob, and it was more so of exploring that connection and seeing what was there versus the girls were always gonna be there." The bombshell says she does the same in the real world, prioritizing "the guy" over friendships. Andrea wishes she spent more time with the ladies because they're "really cool."

In the end, Andrea disagreed with the ladies that she was playing it safe by only getting to know Rob. "I wasn't playing it safe," she said. "I went after the strongest connection that was in this villa." She also claimed she was open to other guys. She said the other ladies weren't happy with their connections and were "bouncing around," which she didn't feel the need to do. "That's not the point of the show," she disagreed. "The show is like you look for connection when you have it, you build it."

Why Andrea Questioned if Rob Was Genuine

Rob announced he was leaving the villa with Andrea and later asked what she'd like him to do. "I'm not like your decision-maker," she said. "I'm not your parent. You have to make decisions for yourself, and if it's to leave with me, amazing like rainbows and butterflies. We figure it out. If not like you want to explore, and you want to see what's there and that's perfectly fine. He was kind of like, 'Oh, you know, it's only been four days.' I'm like, 'Yeah I get it.'"

Leah pulled Rob for a chat in episode 13 and claimed she still cared about him. Rob told Aaron he wanted to stay away from the drama in episode 14. Rob told Connor Newsum that he was questioning Leah's credibility. Connor, who was pursuing Leah, agreed. Rob revealed to Connor that she wasn't being honest about her feelings for him. Andrea was relieved by this update.

"It definitely makes me feel a little good, like it wasn't like he immediately ran back to her type of thing," she said. Andrea questioned if he was genuine after he went back on his word about leaving the villa. She says she's not opposed to returning for Casa Amor this season. "I think it would be tough to, like let's say, like I do go into Casa, and like Rob is like booed up. That would definitely be like hard, but you never know," she said.

Love Island USA can be streamed on Peacock.

