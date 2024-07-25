The Big Picture Ariana Madix reflects on hosting Love Island USA, calling it "something special."

Madix expressed gratitude for the cast, wished viewers farewell, and enjoyed the energetic set.

Madix, a Love Island superfan, will reprise her role in Chicago after her rewarding host experience.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is reflecting on her amazing experience hosting Love Island USA Season 6. The Bravo star described her past six weeks hosting the series in Fiji as a summer that “was truly something special.” Love Island USA Season 6 Finale aired on July 21, 2024, with Serena Page and Kordell Beckham bagging the $100,000 prize.

Ariana Madix exclusively told People about her wonderful time-serving as the host of the popular reality dating show. She basked in the continued celebration of the season finale by sharing a post on Instagram on Monday, July 22, 2024, as she thanked the franchise for the lovely work environment she got to be a part of. The Bravo TV star credited the participants for bringing their wow factor to Love Island USA Season 6. She concluded her thank-you note saying: “I know we are all missing you guys already!”

Madix, who happens to be a Love Island superfan herself, also detailed how, from the get-go, everything on set felt magical and was brimming with infectious energy. She added her two cents by remarking that getting a more magnified view into the Islanders' conversations throughout the series would’ve been a nice touch. During her time as host, Madix spent the past six weeks in Fiji, getting to know the cast more closely and personally. She now heads back to the US to her other pursuits.

Ariana Madix Is Back As Roxie Hart in Chicago

Ariana Madix is on her way to reprising her coveted role as adulteress Roxie Hart for a second time around in the Tony-winning revival of Broadway musical Chicago. Her initial run in the musical was a raging success, breaking box office records as it was sold out. News of her return to the Broadway stage was exclusively announced by PEOPLE back in May.

Making it big on Broadway was a full-circle moment for the reality TV star, given her background in musical theatre at Flagler College in St. Augustine and her subsequent move to New York City to make it big on the coveted stage. She exclusively told PEOPLE back in a press call in January:

"To say this is a fulfillment of a lifelong dream would be an understatement."

The Vanderpump Rules star will take to the stage from August 1, 2024, to Aug. 27, 2024, at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City. Madix’s Broadway schedule worked out well due to the planned production hiatus ahead of the upcoming Vanderpump Rules Season 12.

Love Island USA Season 6 finale is currently streaming on Peacock along with previous seasons of the show. The Love Island USA reunion episode hosted by Ariana Madix will stream on Peacock on Aug 14, 2024.

Love Island In a stunning villa, a group of attractive singles lives together as they seek love and connections. Contestants must pair up and stay coupled to survive elimination rounds. Along the way, they participate in engaging challenges and games that put their relationships to the test. New islanders are regularly introduced, causing shifts in alliances and romantic interests. Viewers play a crucial role by voting for their favorite couples, with the most popular pair ultimately winning a cash prize and the title of the strongest couple. Release Date June 8, 2015 Cast Arielle Vandenberg , Sarah Hyland , Matthew Hoffman , Iain Stirling Main Genre Reality Seasons 11 Streaming Service(s) Hulu Franchise(s) Love Island Expand

Watch on Peacock